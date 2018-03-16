Clovis Is The Investor's PARPi Winner

As investors, we should be comparing these three to find the best value and possible ROI.

To understand Clovis from an investment standpoint, you have to understand two other companies as well: Tesaro (TSRO) and AstraZeneca (AZN). All three companies have their lead PARP inhibitor (PARPi) drugs within the clinic - Tesaro's Zejula and AstraZeneca's Lynparza. For the chemists out there:

Image created by Altum

From a small molecule drug standpoint, these are very exciting molecules. They selectively target mechanisms that are overrepresented in certain cancer cells. Clovis has an excellent video on that here if you aren't familiar with PARPis:

While this excites me, we have 3 competitors all eager to claim their stake in the market, and as investors, it would be wise to understand who has the best chance at gaining a significant market share relative to their current market cap.

This is no simple matter. We must consider the following in a contrasting manner for all three:

Efficacy

Safety

Label and approved market

Pipeline assets

Financials

There is a lot, so let's get started.

Efficacy

Image created by author of Rubraca bound in PARP protein, created in Chimera from PDB: 4BJC

Getting objectively comparable data in oncology is an art, a science, and slightly impossible due to heterogeneity in trial structures. Let's do our best to weigh in these three contenders in the indication most studied - ovarian cancer with BRCA mutation - and we can optimistically use this as an overall generalization for the drug's effectiveness.

These are for germline or somatic BRCA mutation populations with prior treatments.

Rubraca Lynparza Zejula Placebo Progression Free Survival (PFS, months) 5.4 5.5 5.5 Median PFS Investigator Assessed (months) 16.6 19.1 N/A Median PFS Independent Review 26.8 30.2 21 ORR Investigator Assessed 54% 60% N/A ORR Independent Review 42% N/A N/A Median Duration of Response (DOR) IA 9.2 N/A N/A DOR IR 6.7 N/A N/A Complete Response 9% N /A N/A Partial Response 45% N/A N/A

Unfortunately, we don't get a full picture - neither Lynparza nor Zejula have reports on many of the parameters we received with Rubraca readout. The transparency here with Clovis is telling, though; there is very little, if ever, a reason to hide good data. We could look at some other trials done by AZN to compare some CR rates, but they aren't in the same background of patients, so it is very difficult to compare with any kind of solid conclusion. However - Clovis publicized that CR rate for a reason: it is very impressive.

Overall, however, this table clearly benefits Lynparza, and that is still OK for Clovis. From an investor standpoint, we can work with this data with a bullishness for Clovis, but it is very hard to do so with TSRO. That's all I want to cover for efficacy right now. Let's go over safety.

Safety

The below table only takes into account grades 3-4, and is % per event. I've picked my own AEs which I find the most important. You can find the additional ones with the Rubraca, Lynparza, and Zejula labels respectively.

Rubraca Lynparza Zejula Vomiting 4 2 3 Diarrhea 2 2 0.3 Fatigue 11 9 8 Anemia 25 7 25 Thrombocytopenia 5 ? (<20% overall) 34 Decrease in Hemoglobin 23 8 25 Decrease in Lymphocytes 7 10 ? (<25% overall) Decrease in Neutrophil 10 7 21 Increase in ALT 13 ? 1 Increase in AST 5 ?

1



First things first: Lynparza wins again. But, as investors looking for growth, rather than capital preservation, we're interested in larger upsides than AstraZeneca stock can offer. Therefore there are two categories that clearly favor Rubraca over Zejula: Thrombocyopenia and Decrease in Neutrophil count. This caused a 3% discontinuation rate for Zejula during clinical trials.

Due to this higher rate of dangerous thrombocytopenia, Zejula has a warning (which is not present on Rubraca label):

Image from Zejula label

Thus we have a fear factor for prescribing Zejula that doesn't exist for Rubraca.

In additiona, Zejula has another warning which is not present with Rubraca label:

Image from Zejula label

Both drugs, however have warnings on acute myloid leukemia (AML) and for not taking the drug while pregnant. Neither of these differentiate the drug. So strike this as a win for Clovis as far as labeling goes.

The question is whether these adverse events will change in the future. Make sure to keep a close eye on these numbers and compare them between trials as new data comes out (regardless of the indication). We do not want to see thrombocytopenia increasing in other trials for any drug, but especially not Clovis if we are to maintain our bull thesis.

Label and Approved Markets

Currently both Zejula and Rubraca are approved for very similar markets:

Rubraca:

RUBRACA is a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for RUBRACA.

And ZEJULA:

ZEJULA is a poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The indication is technically wider for Zejula than Rubraca. And even with the safety concerns, Zejula had sales of $109 million during the first 9 months and was the leading PARPi in sales for ovarian cancer. In the last 9 month Clovis has reached only half of that at $48.4 million, boding less bullishness for the company as well. (Perhaps you can see its not easy to contend a winner here, yet.)

Even further for TSRO, the EU has approved Zejula for ovarian cancer broadly (without BRCA status), making them ahead of Clovis (which has CHMP meeting later this month).

Clovis is going after maintenance therapy like Zejula has, but hopefully we will see approval without the danger therapy of bone marrow suppression and cardiovascular effects. This would be a big win for Clovis, but I don't expect it to be discounted much in the current price - why would it be? The numbers are there and favor Clovis. (But of course it could happen.)

But what the major catalyst for Clovis is, which will completely unlink it from being a "me-too" to TSRO, is prostate cancer. That data (Phase III) isn't until in the fall of 2018, likely in a large conference [ESMO 2018?]. This is the real reason to be long Clovis - prostate cancer is a very difficult treatment indication - although there are many options.

Broadly, the target for PARPi drugs, a disfunctional BRCA gene, is mostly present in breast, ovarian, prostate, and prostate cancer. AstraZeneca has already gone after breast cancer, while Tesaro is in Phase 2 for combination therapy in prostate. AZN will be coming in hot with prostate cancer data as well, and guided for data release at 2H 2018, so it will be a hot topic to see who reports first, and who reports objectively (hopefully scientifically comparable) better data.

Summary of market an label - while TSRO has been the leading ovarian cancer PARPi, overall, the adoption of PARPi drugs has lagged behind expectations, the reasoning I am not sure, but I don't expect it to continue it that way, given the data.

Overall, AstraZeneca has shown excellent data, while TSRO leads the race in ovarian. But I strongly believe that when CLVS enters into the maintenance therapy with a newly approved label, as well as European approval in the coming months, the lead for TSRO will shrink and diminish as doctors take on the drug with less safety issues on the label.

Finally - the data for prostate cancer, coming this fall, I am bullish on both CLVS and AZN, but more so CLVS. I hope to follow up with another potential article going over the chemical makeup of the CLVS vs. AZN drug and let you decide which is the better molecule from that standpoint. However, while TSRO leads now, expect CLVS to take away that market share (and market cap).

Pipeline Assets

This is the easiest section - Clovis is a one trick pony. Period. Bulls, step aside and take it in. It's true.

The thing is - TSRO is getting there as well. Varubi sales are not going to take off due to safety concerns, and the irony of it all is that our previous pick, Heron Tx (HRTX), is going to take their market share. I would not have guessed that in a hundred years. Further, while I do personally like that TSRO has their own PD-1 inhibitor, so does every other company. A big pharma intending to buy a company will not want to purchase another PD-1 inhibitor. It isn't synergistic, and it is not additive to their own revenue, but it would be subtractive to their cost to acquiring TSRO (versus CLVS!).

The other indications warrant value. But like most preclinical and phase 1 stage biotechs, their value rightly is placed each in the <$100 market cap area, making them insignificant to the total market cap of the company now.

With all this said, it is completely possible to be long both TSRO and CLVS. TSRO has a decent PARP, while CLVS has a good one, but TSRO has some other drugs in the pipeline that seem to be nearly completely discounted when taking into account Zejula $ valuation. The various candidates are numerous, though:

Image from Tesaro webpage

While we understand CLVS only has their PARPi, albeit in some collaborations and combination therapies, they are not to be zeroed out in value:

Image from Clovis webpage

Please notice that we are comparing just CLVS and TSRO here. This assumption only remains worthy to investors if the shares of CLVS grow relative to AZN's drug. Additionally, it depends on other companies' pipeline candidate PARPi drugs not making a significant impact (BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)).

Still, in the face of this, the ovarian cancer space is likely to grow from $1.2 billion to 4x that in 2025. This provides all three companies to grow multiples in the space while they gear up sales teams, expand markets and indications, and finally get some tailwinds.

Financials

In comparing financials, I think it is obvious that we don't need to compare AZN in here - the more appropriate comparison is TSRO vs CLVS.

In thousands CLVS (As of 12/31/2017) TSRO (As of 12/31/2017) Cash & Equivs $563,731 $643,095 Total Revenue $55,500 $223,000 R&D Spend (1 year) $142,498 $318,742 SG&A Spend (1 year) $138,907 $336,808 Theoretical Cash Runway ~2 years ~1 year Market Cap (Billion) $2.89 $3.50

Clovis only has one drug in development so its R&D as well as SG&A are less than half of that seen with Tesaro, which boasts a bigger pipeline. However, their cash and equivalents are comparable, giving CLVS a 2-year run way, while Tesaro will likely want to raise funds within 2018. Might I say, $600 million a year in spending is the highest of any company Altum has ever written on.

So, given very excellent data from the prostate data coming in the fall for Clovis, a significant dilution event seems unlikely until multiple value-creating catalysts transpire. On the other hand, TSRO will most probably need to raise by December this year - but they have many catalyst readouts in which to take advantage of that need before the year is up.

Valuation & Summary

Let me be blunt here: I think the current ~$3 billion valuation for either TSRO or CLVS is a bit too much for a buyout candidate. I think that, even with the recent fall in both stocks' prices, they still have a lot of optimism in their future sales. That said, I am investing in Clovis with the mindset that they will go it alone, and that their valuation will build over time as their market share grows, as PARPi become more popular, and as the safety difference between TSRO and CLVS gets realized in prescribing numbers.

Please notice that there is still potential for both companies to be good investments - TSRO has first to market and is clearly winning the sales race against Clovis right now. If prescribers continue to ignore or dismiss the safety concerns of Zejula, then this trend could continue. Additionally, CLVS is a one-trick pony, while TSRO is building a pipeline (albeit of 'me-too' drugs and a less-than-ideal CINV pill).

With TSRO likely needing funds, and sitting just above 52 week lows, the company is not as strong as Clovis from a purely financial and stock performance perspective.

I am initiating a starter position here for Clovis - and intend to triple that position size over the next 6 months, barring cataclysm.

If CLVS fails to get accepted into the EU market, fails a label expansion in their April FDA meeting, or shows shoddy prostate data, this would severely undermine my bullishness and perspective of Clovis as being better than Tesaro. Stay tuned while Altum covers this piece and make sure to subscribe to join our community's conversation on this exciting PARPi space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.