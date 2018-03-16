Adobe Won't Stop Impressing

A full three months before the next set of results are expected to come out, I am already modestly optimistic that Adobe's beat-and-raise saga will continue.

Another day, another of Adobe's (ADBE) signature earnings beat.

This time, revenues of $2.08 billion topped consensus by $30 million, pushing for YOY top line growth of 24% that, interestingly and despite the increased scale, has shown little signs of slowing down. Adjusted EPS of $1.55 topped the Street by the widest margin since at least early 2014, handily exceeding management's own $1.27 guidance provided last quarter (which at that moment had not accounted for the lower 2018 tax rates).

Adobe's subscription revenues reached an impressive 86.3% of total revenues, higher than last quarter's 84.5% and well above last year's 82.3%. The largest digital media portfolio (now representing 70% of revenues for the first time) continues to lead the charge, with sales of $1.46 billion up nearly 30% YOY - just like last quarter.

Margins once again moved in the right direction, with cost of sales rising less than 10% YOY. Opex as a percentage of revenues also remained under check, reaching 46.8% vs. last year's much richer 51.1%. So not only are revenues riding the updraft, Adobe has done an increasingly good job at maintaining expenses relatively low.

Helping to generate the robust EPS beat was a low effective tax rate of 11% that was aided by the new tax legislation passed in December 2017. But even if the rate had been 21% as originally predicted, I estimate that adjusted EPS would have still come in a dime ahead of guidance. Lastly, share repurchases caused share count to dip below 500 million in a trend that I expect to continue, as the buyback authorization of $2.5 billion still has a sizable balance of $1.6 billion left to be used.

See summarized P&L below.

The outlook for the next quarter was slightly better than the Street had been expecting. However, it has become a habit for management to guide for lower results than it can achieve. A full three months before the next set of results are expected to come out, I am already modestly optimistic that Adobe's beat-and-raise saga will continue.

Views on the stock

Adobe is proving to be one of the most interesting GARP (growth at a reasonable price) names to cross my radar as of late. Not only does Adobe seem to have a compelling product portfolio that has become the industry standard, the company has turned the great majority of its sales into cloud-based, subscription revenues. The results are steadily increasing and stable revenues and margins over the past several quarters (see graph below).

A current-year P/E of 36.5x may seem like a rich multiple to value-oriented investors like me. But if there is one company whose stock deserves the rich valuation, Adobe is a top contender, given its cash-rich balance sheet and growth profile. In fact, on a PEG basis (current-year P/E over long-term earnings growth expectations), the stock's very reasonable 1.4x multiple sits at the low end of its 52-week range. See graph below.

Adobe's management team seems to be doing all the right things to ensure that the company capitalizes on the highly favorable macro trends in the digital media and digital marketing spaces. For this reason and given reasonable multiples, ADBE continues to look like a solid stock to me.

