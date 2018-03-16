Investors Not Looking Under Their Beds For Monster's Long-Term Potential

Introduction

The start of March was ugly for Monster (MNST) investors with share prices dropping over 14% on March 1st due to year over year revenue growth being 7.5%, which was quite tepid compared to prior quarters. When looking further at the numbers the $810.4 million in revenue equated to $0.35 per share vs the expectations of $843 million in revenue and $0.37 per share. Much of the shortfall in the revenue figure was attributed to the negative effect of inventory drawdowns by international distributors. This still was not enough to persuade investors to stick around and share prices tumbled. While they have recovered slightly, share prices remain between the 52 week high of$70.22 and 52 week low of $44.35. My thesis is that while shares may not be a steal with a P/E around 41, the valuation is reasonable given the potential growth through global distribution that lies ahead and over the long-term, today's share prices are the result of short-sighted investors, and warrants the possibility of starting, or adding to a position.

The Long Road to Global Distribution

While some investors may have simply been taking profits, I believe that this stock is still a long-term investment as much of the fear is caused by a lack of detailed visibility from the most recent quarter being magnified to encompass the long-term potential of the company. Global expansion is not an easy task, nor one that is guaranteed to be successful in every region. That being said, Monster had over $1 billion in gross sales outside the United States in 2017 – a 23% increase compared to 2016 and 67% higher than the $658 million in non-U.S. sales it booked in 2014 prior to the merger with Coca-Cola (KO).

Keeping those numbers in mind, Monster had just begun in the fourth quarter distribution of its namesake Monster Energy beverage through Coca-Cola bottlers in Ghana, Morocco, the Bahamas, and Grenada. Furthermore - here is what’s on the docket for global expansion only into the second quarter of 2018: Armenia, Belarus, and Tanzania. And within the first and second quarters of 2018, the company will be introducing Monster in Latin American markets such as Argentina, Ecuador, and Uruguay. Forecasts call for the energy drink markets in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% through 2021 due to the increasing use of energy drinks with the younger population, launching energy drinks with natural ingredients, and the introdcution of new types and flavors in energy drinks.

No guidance was given on the dollar amounts the company expects these expansions to ad, which is understandable as that going into the newer markets they don't have enough data to perhaps feel comfortable giving any to investors, but management is on the right track placing their bets on international growth as the global energy drink market is expected to grow $84.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7% I am betting though that these markets have been vetted by management and will contribute to the international growth strategy the company has, which has grown 67% since 2016.

Though potential and incremental growth of distribution that lacks clear visibility on a short-term basis, it has mistakenly been applied by investors on a long-term basis - which is why share prices are where they are today. Monster has only estimates and no hard sales data as to how their newly introduced product will fare with distributors and will likely spend the first years gathering data to create more accurate forecasts. If Monster is not able to accurately predict this – the Street certainly cannot fare any better and that needs to be realized by investors who use analysts’ expectations to guide their own. Investors today are pulling out their money based on a near term uncertainty.

Current Valuation

With a current P/E a little over 41 the stock is not cheap by any standards and investors are paying a premium for growth that seems uncertain at the moment, but it is also that uncertainty that justifies the valuation. Global distribution is still rolling out and there lies a significant amount of potential growth with new markets and new products. Backing the growth is a strong balance sheet sporting a debt/equity ratio of only 0.23, net margins that have grown since 2013, and revenue growing annually better than 10%. Looking at the three months ending December 31 from last year compared to 2017, EPS rose 20% from $0.35 to $0.30 and the twelve months ending paints a similar story with EPS growing 19% from $1.19 to $1.42. While growth may have been slow relative to expectations, 20% is still nothing to scoff at.

If Monster can remain on its current trajectory, today's valuation becomes more reasonable for long-term investors as the P/E using today's share price will be significantly lower, around 26, if the company grows EPS 20% annually over the next couple years. While this is still not bargain territory, I believe there are many more than 2 years of growth ahead for Monster.

As it has been pointed out in a previous article, Monster's valuation is justified by its strong metrics as well as the fact that its 25% vs. 11.5% average and it has been performing considerably stronger in its sales when compared to its peers.

Conclusion

I believe that investors who sell today will be regretting their decision 3 years from now and beyond as they will likely have lost out on further share price appreciation form Monster’s continued growth via global expansion of distribution. In addition to global growth of its core brands, the company is also introducing new brands like Caffe Montser which is a coffee-based energy drink and Muscle Monster which is an energy shake targeted towards athletes to new markets as well. While today’s prices may not be a bargain, I believe they are a fair price for a great business and are an acceptable entry point to initiate a position and would issue a BUY rating.

