Dropbox - Pre-IPO DCF Valuation Paints Dim Picture

Being a relatively young growth company, it will also have above-average risk levels in the short-term and will need to reinvest $1 for $2 added in sales to sustain its growth and competitiveness.

As a result, Dropbox will not be able to achieve above-average industry growth rates in revenues and operating profit margins.

However, the entrance of either new competitors or existing ones from lower -aaS layers and with greater financial fire-power, poses a serious and credible threat.

With Dropbox (DBX) filing for its IPO, I am excited to value the company and see whether the offer is attractive for potential investors. From what will follow, I provide the investment thesis, valuation assumptions, and the value for one of the most anticipated public offerings of the year.

Thesis

Dropbox is a technology company operating in a cloud storage industry. In turn, the cloud industry as a whole comprises three major models:

IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) - this is the lowest level available out of three. It offers pre-configured hardware via a virtual interface, which the user supplements only by his or her own choice of Operating System (OS) and various applications. Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS), for example, provides IaaS solutions via the Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) - this is the middle layer, offering everything IaaS does plus OS and applications of choice. The advantage of this model is that developers can focus on coding, testing, and deploying rather than maintaining and updating security software and OS. One well-known example of the PaaS service is Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, another one is Google's (GOOGL) App Engine. SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) - this is the upper layer, offering users ready-for-use application through the internet. Examples of SaaS cloud storage applications are Box (BOX), Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Apple (AAPL) iCloud, Dropbox, etc.

The image below provides the features of the above-mentioned layers in detail:

Source: Sonia Patel

Obviously, the competition is tough and already represented by some heavyweights. The good news is that with 500mln-plus registered and 11mln paying users, Dropbox has a dominant position in the SaaS cloud storage offering. The bad news is that this industry is not expected to have a significant growth potential based on, at least, two factors.

First, according to a study conducted by TechNavio (a global market research company), the global Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of only slightly above 14% during the 2018-2022 period. Being a dominant player in the already and soon-to-be-even-more crowded marketplace indicates there is nothing significant to gain in terms of a market share, which implies that above-average industry growth rate over the next 5 years is unlikely.

Second, Dropbox's own sales growth rate has shown signs of substantial deceleration, dropping from 40% in 2016-2015 to 31% in 2017-2016 periods. Since maintaining high revenue growth rates is difficult, in general, and particularly so in a highly competitive industry, further decreases in growth rates is a natural assumption to make. A simplistic 5 percentage point annual drop in sales growth rate from about 30% in 2017 (actual) to 5% in 2022 will translate into a five-year CAGR of around 15%, close to TechNavio's estimate.

Separately, high competitiveness in the market also implies that operating profit margins will suffer at Dropbox, as it will not be able to achieve substantially higher figures than those of its closest competitors. Given that the only Saas-based publicly listed cloud storage company (Box) is still not profitable, I will move to the upper layer to select AWS as the closest possible comparable in the form of operating profit margins:

Table 1

Source: Amazon's 10-Ks

As can be seen, five-year aggregate operating margin is almost 23% and the last two years have exhibited figures hovering around 25%. It is noteworthy that AMZN and DBX cost structures are quite similar: both have comparable operating expenses and both refer to costs of revenue as 'infrastructure costs' (it is not surprising, given that Dropbox operates its own custom-built infrastructure to store 90% of users' data (with the remainder covered by AWS), according to its S-1/A filing, p.131):

AWS (10-K filing, 2018, p.28) - "Infrastructure costs include servers, networking equipment, and data center related depreciation, rent, utilities, and other expenses necessary to support AWS…"

Dropbox (S-1 filing, p.72) - "[Cost of revenue], which we refer to as infrastructure costs, include depreciation of our servers located in co-location facilities that we lease and operate, rent and facilities expense for those data centers, network and bandwidth costs, support and maintenance costs for our infrastructure equipment, and payments to third-party data center service providers."

Furthermore, given that R&D expenses behind the figures in Table 1 should be capitalized (but, for lack of data, cannot be), true operating margins are even higher. Consequently, expecting 25% target pre-tax operating profit margins for Dropbox seems quite reasonable.

Valuation

My narrative for Dropbox is that of a tech company, operating in a highly competitive cloud storage industry, where DBX is the dominant player in the form of SaaS-based cloud storage offering. However, the credible threat of entrance of either new or larger players from lower -aaS layers (e.g. AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL), which already have the necessary infrastructure, software, and access to greater financial resources, will cap revenue growth and profit margins at industry average rates and eliminate excess returns in the long-term. While still being an immature company, DBX will have an above-average risk level in the short-term and software-like reinvestment rates.

Growth - given my narrative and above-mentioned estimates, for the next five years, I will assume a CAGR of 15%, followed by a gradual decrease to 2.9% (10-year T-Note rate) in year 10.

- given my narrative and above-mentioned estimates, for the next five years, I will assume a CAGR of 15%, followed by a gradual decrease to 2.9% (10-year T-Note rate) in year 10. Profitability - in line with my narrative, the target pre-tax operating profit margin that I will apply in the valuation model is 25%. For the next 10 years, the current margin will linearly adjust to this target rate.

- in line with my narrative, the target pre-tax operating profit margin that I will apply in the valuation model is 25%. For the next 10 years, the current margin will linearly adjust to this target rate. Reinvestment - for an understanding of what the reinvestment rate might be, I switched to the only publicly listed SaaS-based cloud storage company - the Box.

With median sales-to-capital ratio for BOX being 2.22 and for DBX 2.27 (though for one-year only, given 3 years of data), I will use 2.2 as the model input for the ten-year horizon period.

Moreover, since reinvestments do not end after year 10, it is essential to make an assumption for that as well. Given that the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

And assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.9% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 8.24% (which assumes the company will not be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.9%/8.24% = 35.19%.

Risk - using market values of equity and debt (plus capitalized operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 84% 16% 100% Component cost 11.16% 4.8% 10.16%



The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.9%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.8% and a levered bottom-up beta of internet software companies of 1.41. The pre-tax debt component was computed as a ratio of an interest expense and capital leases on the balance sheet:

Consequently, the beginning WACC of 10.16% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% - a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, I also assumed the following:

Share count of 452.94mln, based on 53.7mln Class A, 339.324mln Class B, and 5.4mln of additionally offered Class A shares as well as 14.733mln of Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) and 39.788mln of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) available both on and after December 31, 2017 (S-1/A, p.10).

Marginal tax rate of 24%, based on federal-level corporate tax rate of 21% and additional 3 percentage points taken for state and local taxes.

Value of debt of $1,079 million. It is noteworthy that even though DBX has a book value (BV) of debt of $174.3mln, the better value to use should be the market-based value of $524.54mln (which can be computed as a present value (PV) of the BV plus PV annuity of interest expenses (capital plus capitalised operating leases), based on 8 years of maturity and 6.31% cost of debt). Furthermore, the company has off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (S-1/A, p.F-24), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 6.31%.

Value of options of $53.73, computed using the Black-Scholes option valuation model and based on 5mln underlying shares, $10.52 strike price, 5.5 years of average maturity, and 54% of volatility (S-1/A, p.F-27).

Net Operating Loss (NOLs) carryforwards of $744.5mln, based on $312.2mln and $143mln of federal and state NOLs and $289.3mln of foreign NOLs (S-1/A, p.F-33).

Negative cash adjustment (to current cash balance) for the cash trapped overseas in the amount of $86.3mln (S-1/A, p.82) times the one-time repatriation tax of 15.5% - according to the newly adopted tax bill.

Net IPO proceeds of $617.4mln (S-1/A, p.8).

The table below presents the model output results:

With the computed value per share of almost $10 and the mid-point IPO offer price of $17, the stock price is significantly overvalued. To consider the chances of value per share being around the IPO price, I conducted the Monte Carlo simulation with the following assumptions:

Revenue by applying a maximum extreme distribution (in shape similar to log-normal), with the likeliest [revenue growth rate] value of 15% (the base case) and the upper boundary limited to 30% (the latest year growth rate) in 95% of the cases (i.e. 5% chance for growth rates being higher than 30%).

Margin by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 25% and ±5% deviation for lower and upper boundaries.

Reinvestment by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 2.2, minimum value of 1.9 (the lowest sales-to-capital ratio for Box), and maximum of 2.5 (simplistically, symmetrically equal to the minimum).

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 10.16% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.98%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

From the percentiles table above, the median value of $10.91 is unsurprisingly close to the base case value $10. Meanwhile, the IPO mid-price of $17 is, roughly, at the 90th percentile, suggesting there is a mere 10% chance of that value being true, given my distribution assumptions.

Conclusion

The main question that I sought to answer in this valuation report was whether one of the most anticipated IPOs of this year was attractive from the investment standpoint. Given my assumptions, the base case value per Dropbox share is only $10 - well below the IPO mid-price of $17. On this occasion, the DBX IPO seems to be overvalued and should be handled with care by the potential investors seeking to capitalize on the company's growth once it is listed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.