Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Volatility Provides Buying Opportunity Ahead Of Upcoming Catalysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) suffered its first speedbump of the year on the 7th March 2018 following release of fourth quarter financials late on the 6th March. After a stellar 2017 where it closed up >300% at $18.95 / share, Spectrum closed down 14.5% on the day. At the time of writing, Spectrum remains down from its 6th-March close ($21.09), at $18.47, representing a buying opportunity for investors ahead of key catalysts in 2018.

Q4 Results:

Investor response to the year-end financials resulted in the recent correction, presenting a nice but transient buying opportunity for those who managed to take advantage of the 20% intraday drop following the teleconference. Earnings were down, cost of sales increased and operational costs rose to $41.1m for the quarter - not great reading for the near term financially minded investor. This will require some management by SPPI and unsurprisingly, on the back of this news, some investors opted for some profit taking given last year’s gains. However, whilst prudent investors are correct to protect their returns upon their own risk assessment, underlying fundamentals for future growth remain sound. Operational losses given the mature pipeline (see below) are to be expected. Also, a cash and cash equivalents position of $227m is sufficient to advance near term objectives for Rolontis and Poziotinib - the main reasons one should consider investing in Spectrum rather than focusing on current sales figures.

Rolontis:

Rolontis is spectrum’s lead pipeline asset being developed to treat chemotherapy induced neutropenia. This market was valued at $7.71bn in 2016 with anticipated CAGR of 5.6% through 2025. Neulasta® (Pegfilgrastim) accounted for $4.6bn of total sales in 2016 and despite coming off patent in 2015, has so far reported sales in excess of $3.5bn for 2017 (still pending full year results). Although Rolontis is a ‘me too’ drug in this space, clearly the market represents a great opportunity to significantly increase revenues. Solid data is required to take market share and Spectrum's announcement in February that the ADVANCE study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority vs Pegfilgrastim is key to this objective. Full results are not yet available and all long investors will be extremely interested to see the detail of these results. A compelling P-value and a trend towards superiority vs Pegfilgrastim with comparable safety profile will go a long way towards approval and subsequent commercial success. Optimism regarding this comes from the Phase 2 data where the two higher doses demonstrated non-inferiority, with the highest dose compelling on this point, trending towards superiority. Full presentation of the ADVANCE results, not to mention completion and reporting of the RECOVER trial, and BLA filing later this year will be huge milestones for this compound and all investors.

Poziotinib

Unlike Rolontis, Poziotinib is not a ‘me too’ drug going after a slice of a huge market. Poziotinib has genuine opportunity to be the first drug to have a meaningful affect treating the very niche market of EGFR+ve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with exon 20 insertion mutations. Patients with exon 20 insertion mutations are non-responsive to current EGFR inhibitors such as Erlotinib, Gefitinib and Afatinib. Spectrum hypothesises that steric hindrance prevents these inhibitors from accessing the binding pocket, prohibiting the treatment effect. Osimertinib (Tagrisso®) and Takeda’s TAK-788 are the only drugs currently targeting these patients. However, despite Osimertinib’s otherwise ground-breaking efficacy in EGFR patients, there is no evidence to date that it can overcome the steric hindrance that prohibits efficacy of other TKIs. A phase 2 study to investigate is under way and the readout for this is not expected until 2022 (NCT03414814). TAK-788 is also in development but there is little data so far in the clinical setting. Poziotinib is therefore in the driver’s seat having demonstrated groundbreaking preliminary response data (73% ORR, see below) in these patients at the world conference on lung cancer in October 2017.

It should be noted even by the optimistic investors, of which I include myself, that this was only preliminary data from 11 patients, so much will depend on the full readout of this trial. However, if this data does mature with the same level of response, this will present the opportunity to become the follow-on treatment of choice for patients progressing on Osimertinib. This is important as Osimertinib is almost certain to become the dominant first line therapy for EGFR patients moving forward following the stellar data from the AURA and FLAURA studies. Given that exon 20 insertions and T790 represent the dominant mechanisms for resistance to EGFR TKIs and Osimertinib has already demonstrated activity against T790, patients failing Osimertinib with exon 20 insertions would only have a single practicable treatment option: Poziotinib.

In terms of pathway to FDA approval, there was no clear indication of the definitive pathway to approval during the conference call and this also contributed to the modest sell-off. However, I am unsurprised by this as the FDA are unlikely themselves to give definitive at this stage in this niche and hard to treat group. Nevertheless, given the extremely poor prognosis for these patients (OS 5 months vs 16 months for other EGFR mutations), and the small size of this patient population, I believe the study announced studying 87 HER2 and 87 EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations for ORR, DCR and DOR has good prospects of being sufficient to attain provisional FDA approval with compelling response rates (personal opinion).

The planned tumour agnostic trial targeting HER2 and EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations is also a sensible approach given the poor response to treatment for all such cancers bearing these mutations and the growing trend towards tumour agnostic approaches in advanced cancer. Clearly this would provide access to a vastly increased patient population and have a huge impact on Spectrum’s value.

Summary:

Rolontis and Poziotinib are extremely exciting pipeline assets with blockbuster potential. There is also a wider pipeline as shown above, but near-term value is tied with the two lead candidates. The market for chemotherapy induced neutropenia is vast and the full readouts have the potential to drive approval and subsequent marketing success in terms of taking market share. I eagerly await more data and the submission later in the year.

Poziotinib, whilst targeting a very niche subset of patients, has shown excellent preliminary response in patients with very few options and extremely low survival rates. Given the dearth of treatment options and the aggressive nature of these tumours, Poziotinib would expect to be reimbursed at a premium if it can show compelling efficacy. In the near-term, further updated data from the Exon 20 cohort of the phase 2 study, alongside preliminary readouts from the HER2 cohort of this study expected in April 2018 will be huge and positive data across both of these groups would make Poziotinib a likely candidate for breakthrough designation.

Conclusion:

I am long SPPI and have a favourable opinion of the current data for both lead pipeline candidates. I do still consider this a speculative buy however and can see many reasons why a prudent investor in search of more guaranteed returns may opt not to invest in this stock; it is a high-risk investment with binary outcomes for all near term catalysts over the coming year. Near term catalysts include presentation of further Phase 2 data at the AACR in April-2018 and BLA filing for Rolontis in late 2018. Additional updates and potential FDA breakthrough designation status could provide further investor catalysts.

