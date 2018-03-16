Diageo: Luck Of The Irish

The Diageo headquarters in London allows American investors to gain exposure to the GB Pound, while enjoying a more tax friendly relationship than the company’s competitors based in European Union.

Diageo Can Achieve Dividend Growth

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has great potential to grow its dividend and create shareholder value. Buying shares of Diageo right now is like investing in an expensive bottle of whiskey; but instead of one bottle you get a whole basket of extremely valuable brands. These diverse brands will grow shareholder value over time. The article explains how this company's portfolio of classic and upcoming brands allows them to maintain shareholder value, while growing their dividend. I will also highlight the direction that Diageo management plans to lead the company and why buying this stock now will bring the Luck of the Irish to your portfolio this St Patrick's Day.

Origins

Diageo is an invented name composed of the Latin word "dia," meaning day and the Greek root "geo," meaning world - intended to reference the company giving pleasure every day, everywhere.

Business Overview

For those not familiar with Diageo, it is a multinational company that distills and distributes alcoholic beverages in 180 countries. Some popular brands owned by Diageo are as follows:

Guinness: The world's best-selling stout, who's legendary St. James Gate Brewery is still operating after 258 years.

Baileys: The original Irish cream and a key ingredient for many cocktails.

Smirnoff: The world's best-selling vodka and the second-best-selling liquor in the world.

Captain Morgan: A spice rum, wildly popular brand in the United States.

Johnnie Walker: The crown Jewel of the collection and the best-selling liquor in the world.

Solid Fundamentals

As a British owned company paying dividends in GBP, this company provides favorable tax benefits for American citizens, along with the bonus of giving currency hedges if the US Dollar weakens.

With a Beta of .62 this stock is much less volatile than the entire market. The current dividend yield of 2.54% provides Diageo investors a margin of safety, while they wait for management to increase organic sales of the outstanding brands the company owns.

Graph Provided by (Morningstar)

As you can see in this graph, this company excels from its peers in many key factors within the industry. This company owns two brands found in the list of top global brands for 2017. Most companies would be proud to own one brand on this list, but Diageo can celebrate the fact both Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker appear on this exclusive list.

Best of Old World

Diageo is the owner of Guinness which is one of the most influential beers in history. The legacy of Guinness is exceptionally interesting. After reading the book The Search for God and Guinness, I now have a great appreciation for the resiliency of the Guinness brand and the legacy Arthur Guinness left had far reaching effects for both Ireland and the Guinness family. Diageo has done a good job at both preserving and monetizing the historical landmarks the Guinness Brewery still controls in Ireland. They have done this while honoring the legacy of founder Arthur Guinness providing job and creating economic growth within the country of Ireland.

For those more interested in how the Guinness effects bottom line- you will be pleased that Diageo plans to expand the Guinness Brand in the US with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House. This new brewery will be the first Guinness presence on US soil since 1954. The brewery will brew Guinness Blond American Lager for sale in US and Canada and, it will brew new beers for sale on site and in local markets. More importantly for Guinness shareholders, this location will feature a world-class visitor center, with opportunities to tour the facilities and learn about the amazing history and the legacy of the Guinness family, the iconic Guinness Stout beer - which will help gain brand recognition and expand Guinness sales in the U.S. market.

Looking Ahead to New Markets

In 2015 Diageo made a trade that left some whiskey enthusiasts puzzled. They traded the oldest working distillery, in the expanding sector of Irish Whiskey - for a brand of tequila. In this deal Diageo gave up the famous Bushmills brand for Don Julio Tequila and $408 million cash.

To understand the logic behind this deal, investors need some background on tequila culture. Until two decades ago most of the tequila sold in U.S. was mixto - meaning it was blended with a half and half mixture of agave, along with sugar and flavoring chemicals. These chemicals are the culprit that produces the debilitating hangovers that have given tequila a bad reputation. Tequilas such as Don Julio, along with the other premium brands owned by Diageo - contain mostly Weber blue agave, which most tequila drinkers - including the author, believe gives a more "clean" buzz.

Alex Tomlin, senior vice president of marketing for tequila at Diageo North America, says "Tequila is one of the most exciting categories of spirits. It has broken out of the shots ghetto."

An important factor for me in owning Diageo stock, is the exclusivity of these tequila brands the company owns - and the large Business Moat this exclusivity creates. Much like whiskey - whose ingredients and production are heavily regulated, tequila can only be made in the Mexican state of Jalisco. This is also something that appeals to craft-conscious millennials and to Diageo shareholders - as the company owns multiple high-end brands of tequila.

Graph provided by (Statista)

Conclusion

Diageo owns a portfolio of beer and liquor brands that will appeal to drinkers of any age and income. With good management these brands can increase the stock value immensely. The low volatility of this stock allows investors to sleep well at night. With good management this company will continue to expand shareholder value far into the future. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in 2018 by raising a pint of Guinness and hitting the Buy Button on DEO stock!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.