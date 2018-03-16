Continued Erosion In The Gold Mining Stocks

Gold's immediate prospects haven't changed this week, but we are likely nearing a resolution to the multi-week impasse that the gold price has experienced. In this commentary, we'll review the weight of evidence, which is telling us that gold stands in need of technical improvement before new purchases can be made by short-term traders.

Gold prices slid on Thursday under pressure from a stronger dollar and despite tensions between Britain and Russia. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,317 while April gold futures settled down 0.6 percent at $1,318.

Moscow made news headlines Thursday when it was reported that it would retaliate against London's decision to expel Russian diplomats over a nerve toxin attack on a Russian former double agent in Britain. Despite mounting political tensions, gold was hindered by a lack of buying interest after it was reported that President Trump's new economic advisor Larry Kudlow expressed interest in a strong dollar policy.

With large cap stocks, Treasury bonds and the dollar all range-bound in recent weeks, gold has also been range-bound by extension. The narrowing trading range that the gold price has been confined to since last month has concomitantly resulted in diminished trading interest in the yellow metal. Buyers have no immediate incentive to buy precious metals right now and so gold is caught up in a relative balance between buying and selling forces.

As discussed in recent commentaries, however, there is a danger that the diminishing trading interest in gold could result in a breakdown below its trading range floor at the $1,310 level due to a slowdown in its rate of change (i.e. a momentum reversal). This is the immediate threat confronting the gold market as I see it.

The daily chart for the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, is shown here. The $12.50 level answers to the above-mentioned trading range floor in the April gold futures price. A downside penetration of the $12.50 level in IAU would confirm that the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend for the gold ETF has turned down and that its momentum has reversed.

Source: BigCharts

I haven't recommended any long positions in IAU lately due to its failure to close two days above its 15-day moving average. This cautious approach so far appears to be warranted, though we'll be prepared to act quickly in the event of an upside reversal of IAU's recent malaise. Remember that one of the primary determinants of the immediate-term trend for gold and the gold ETF is the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which needs to weaken from here in order to justify an upside breakout in the gold price.

The dollar index is shown below along with its 15-day moving average and 12-day momentum indicator. Both reveal an almost complete absence of volatility and directional bias. In a completely neutral environment like this, it all comes down to which side - buyers or sellers - enforce their will on the market. Currently, the diminished trading volume and dull state of the markets for gold and currencies suggests neither side is in a hurry to establish control.

Source: BigCharts

It's also worth mentioning that of gold's five major factors for confirming its immediate-term strength, none of them is currently in support of a strong gold price. The factors that tend to support an extended gold rally are:

Gold being above its rising 15-day moving average. Silver confirming gold by doing the same. Gold showing relative strength vs. the S&P 500 Index. A strengthening crude oil price. A weak U.S. dollar index.

One could argue that the dollar index is weak from an intermediate-term standpoint, but even so that's only one supporting factor out of five. Gold should ideally have at least three, and preferably four, of the five factors in its favor in order to ensure strong enough support for a tradable rally. Right now, the technical weight of evidence is telling us to refrain from initiating new trading positions and instead wait for the market to signal its intent.

It hasn't helped that the gold mining stocks have been in a position of technical weakness, either. The mining shares have been only a secondary focus in this commentary in recent weeks, but the continued erosion evident in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) shown here is a valid concern for gold traders since the sustained weakness in the XAU has often preceded gold price weakness.

As can be seen in the following chart, the XAU also remains under its downward-sloping 15-day moving average and has failed to close two days decisively higher above this immediate-term trend line since January. This is reason enough for technical traders to hold off on initiating new trading positions in the actively-traded gold mining shares until the technical indicators confirm an immediate-term bottom has been established.

Source: BigCharts

I also recommend that conservative gold and gold ETF traders continue to wait for the aforementioned confirmation signal before initiating any new trading positions. Longer-term investment positions in gold, however, can be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.