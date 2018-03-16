CannaRoyalty And The Challenges Ahead

The new strategy it has embraced to lay a foundation for sustainable growth.

A look at the business model of CannaRoyalty and its potential.

Source: company website

CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTCQX:CNNRF) is a cannabis company focusing on investing in companies and brands primarily outside the production side of the business, "including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property."

It engages in securing royalty agreements in exchange for capital investment, taking equity in a company, entering into licensing agreements, and participating in secured convertible debt. It targets the U.S. and Canadian cannabis markets at this time.

Regarding secured convertible debt, the company says it "will provide an investment in the form of a secured convertible debt where a royalty interest is not available and where taking a direct equity stake may not initially be advisable given existing cannabis regulations and/or tax consequences."

In this article we'll look at the business model of the company, the key skill that will determining its future performance, and the recent change in strategy that should increase its odds of mitigating risk while building out a foundation it can stand on in the years ahead.

Business model and earnings

CannaRoyalty generates revenue from royalties, products, services and interest. Its operating divisions are CR Holdings, CR Brands, and CR Advisory.

CR Holdings includes revenue generated from royalties and interest; CR Brands represents its product lines; and CR Advisory is its Services business.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $744,302, up from $127,707 year-over-year. Gross margin jumped from $91,269 last year in the same reporting period, to $128,010, a gain of 40 percent. The company had a net loss per share of $0.08, a total net loss of a little under $3.3 million.

Source: company MDA

In the last quarter ended September 30, 2017, CR Holdings had sales of $403,985, with a 9-month total of $987,783; CR Brands had sales of $298,866, with a 9-month total of $703,193; and CR Advisory generated revenue of $41,451, with a 9-month total of $314,954.

Source: company MDA

Operating expenses in the quarter climbed to $2.8 million, up from the $1.9 million last year in the third quarter. General and administrative was the largest expense, accounting for over $1.9 million of operational expense. Next was sales and marketing at $422,362; research and development at $275,839, and amortization of tangibles of $193,063.

Of these, sales and marketing will probably represent largest increase in operating expenses over the next couple of years as the company focuses on building brand recognition in its products segment. It'll without a doubt easily lead the company in operating expense increases based upon percentages.

At the end of the reporting period the company had $2.6 million in cash or cash equivalents, and a secured credit facility of up to $12 million from Sprott. Since the end of the quarter the company has drawn $3 million from the facility for general business purposes.

The agreement with Sprott is limited in this way:

No proceeds from the Facility shall be transferred to the United States or a US person, commingled with funds relating primarily to transactions in the United States or with a US person, or otherwise used for business or any other purpose in the United States or with a US person.

Major revenue streams per segment

Leading its CR Holdings Division were royalty revenue from Cascadia and River Collective, along with interest from convertible loans receivable from BAS Research and Eureka Management Services Inc.

Its CR Brands Division was led by branded products coming from GreenRock Botanicals and Soul Sugar Kitchen. The performance of this unit was impressive when considering it only started generating revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

For its revenue from the CR Advisory unit, the bulk of that came from its wholly owned subsidiary, EML, which provided marketing and branding services in the quarter.

Including marketing and branding, the company also offers advisory services in "Capital Markets & Corporate Finance as well as Cultivation and Extraction."

CannaRoyalty guided for all three of the units to increase in revenue over the next 12 months.

Top holdings

River Collective

Among the top holdings of CannaRoyalty is River Collective. River Collective is "a distribution network of over 675 dispensaries in California." The number of dispensaries has increased to 685 since that announcement.

According to Management's Discussion and Analysis report, it receives a 2.25 percent revenue royalty to $5 million from River, which drops to 1.75 percent through the duration of the term.

It has a $20 million purchase commitment in place to distribute CR Brands products for the duration of the term, which ends in 2024.

Dreamcatcher Labs Inc.

CannaRoyalty spent $6 million to take a 100 percent equity position in Dreamcatcher Labs Inc. Located in California, it includes manufacturing capabilities, industrial filling and vape pen technology, and GreenRock Botanicals vape pen line.

Alternative Medical Enterprises Inc.

The company has invested $1.5 million in AltMed in return for an 8.3 percent equity position, and $1.13 million for MüV Royalty products, which it receives a 3.5 percent royalty in return. Products include inhalers, gels, lotions and patches.

It has rights in Arizona and Florida, and rights to license MüV products in other markets if it chooses to.

Anandia Labs Inc.

CannaRoyalty spent $3.9 million on Canadian-based Anandia Labs Inc. to obtain a 21 percent equity position in the company.

Anandia, an independent testing and R&D business that has a Health Canada dealer's license. Its quality control testing business has been growing at a rapid pace.

Wagner Dimas

Wagner Dimas, received a combined $1,175,000 investment from CannaRoyalty, whereby the company took a 22 percent equity position in Wagner Dimas, including $200,000 in debt.

Along with the equity position, CannaRoyalty also received the rights to a Canadian License for its IP and technology, which is exportable to the U.S.

Wagner Dimas is a "manufacturing platform for creating machine rolled cannabis products, Pre-roll brands, contract manufacturing, licensing."

CannaRoyalty is also now the exclusive strategic adviser to Wagner Dimas.

Risks inherent in the business model

Rich Extracts Inc.

I saved Rich Extracts for last in regard to major holdings to give a look into the risk associated with this type of business model.

What's important to understand is the success or failure of CannaRoyalty is tied to its ability to accurately identify companies with a high probability of long-term success. If it isn't able to do this on a consistent basis, the company won't succeed.

While it operates in a similar fashion to a hedge fund, the major difference is it invests in companies, for the most part, with customers already in place and a track record to go by. That means less risk, but also less upside potential.

That said, there is still plenty of risk in the industry CannaRoyalty competes in, as evidenced by the disaster that Rich Extracts has been so far.

Rich Extracts produced cannabis extract products in Oregon. CannaRoyalty invested $2.75 million in the company via secure debt which was convertible to a right to royalties on gross sales indefinitely. It included non-interest-bearing secured advances.

To say the least, this hasn't worked out very well for CannaRoyalty so far. Here's how it described it in its MDA report:

During August 2017, a claim was filed against RE by CURA, a raw materials supplier for payment of debts owed by RE. The claim also included CannaRoyalty and a subsidiary with respect to any royalty payments made by RE to CannaRoyalty. CannaRoyalty did not have any exposure under this claim as it had not received any royalty payments from RE. CannaRoyalty successfully negotiated a settlement agreement between the two parties, but Rich Extracts was subsequently unable to successfully deliver on the terms of the settlement. On November 8, 2017, Rich Wilkinson, the principal owner of RE, was arrested in Nebraska for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

On November 15, 2017, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission ("OLCC") suspended the Recreational Marijuana processor license of RE based on allegations of several violations. Wilkinson is currently prohibited from allowing the sale, delivery to or from, or receipt of marijuana items at RE until further notice from the OLCC. The licensed premises and all marijuana products located therein have been secured by law enforcement authorities. These developments have accelerated the Company's efforts to enforce on its security interest in Rich Extracts. CannaRoyalty, through local legal counsel, has been in contact with the OLCC and local law enforcement. As the license has been suspended but not revoked, CannaRoyalty intends to work with the OLCC and relevant state authorities to take all available legal action to realize its security over the license and the Rich Extracts extraction facility. CannaRoyalty believes the underlying asset is sound in terms of licensed capability and investment and that the securitized value of this asset, in particular its commercial cannabis producing license, may have significant value. Mr. Wilkinson's status may facilitate the Company's ability to realize on its security interest. If the Company is successful in enforcing its security over the licensed facility, the recovery value may exceed the value of CannaRoyalty's current advances to RE of $2,750,000.

Without getting into the particulars of the fiasco and whether or not its initial investment will be recovered or not, the point is to show the importance of accurately identifying quality companies and management, or products and services that have sustainable, long-term potential to grow on a consistent basis.

This is the game for CannaRoyalty; that's its business. More important than landing deals, is landing the right deals. That isn't to say there won't be failures, because there will be. Hedge funds generate the bulk of their revenue and earnings from a very small percentage of big wins. Those wins offset the many losers they take positions in.

With somewhat lower risk and reward, CannaRoyalty doesn't have that type of luxury with its losses. That's where the upside potential of a few hedge funds holdings can more than offset poor performers.

On the other hand, because CannaRoyalty usually invests in companies or product brands it can already measure, it should limit the number of losses it will have to endure. Hedge funds normally invest in companies that have the potential to rapidly scale. CannaRoyalty is investing in companies that will grow more incrementally in comparison.

For that reason a loss has more of an impact on CannaRoyalty because it doesn't have the capacity to quickly offset it with a major investment in a company or product that scales at a fast pace.

Focus on California

At this phase of CannaRoyalty's growth cycle, I think it's a good decision to lay a foundation in California, the largest cannabis market in the world at this time, according to CEO Marc Lustig, rather than spread itself too thin across numerous markets.

The first phase of the company was to invest mostly in picks and shovels and infrastructure play. Now it's transitioning to developing its product portfolio with its CR Brands unit.

In its MDA it said these are the three areas it wants to focus on over the next year or so in California.

Continue to drive growth of CR Brands product portfolio and points of distribution through River and other distribution channels; Make prudent acquisitions of promising products or leading brands; and Increase commercial production in our Santa Rosa facility and gradually drive efficiencies.

Besides the size of the cannabis market in California, the fact it has had medical cannabis legalized for over 20 years means the market is able to be targeted with branded products. This is much harder to do in newer markets.

The conclusion of CannaRoyalty management is that success in the California market will be determined by quality products and recognizable and trusted brands over the long haul.

It also believes that the winner in California will have a competitive advantage over its peers when competing outside the state for market share in the years ahead.

The company has already initiated its strategy via CR Brands, with the introduction of "Soul Sugar Kitchen gourmet edibles and GreenRock Botanicals vape pens," which are in-house brands.

We'll see more of this over the next year, with its CapEx targeting that market segment.

CannaRoyalty will compete in this segment in other markets, such as Nevada and Florida, but it wants to develop a base to work from in California, and build out from there; that's its priority in the short term.

Conclusion

There's a lot to like with the business model and strategy of CannaRoyalty, especially in light of the fact it is resisting the temptation to have a lot of exposure to the production side of the cannabis business, which is what drives headlines.

Looking ahead it sees that being mostly commoditized, with little in the way of building a moat to differentiate from competitors, which means competing on price. As most of us know, under that scenario only a few cannabis producers will emerge as victors.

What the company has yet to prove is whether or not it'll be able to accurately and successfully identify products that will be among the market leaders.

It has invested in some products in the past and appears to be doing okay with them, but it has to take it to another level in order to significantly boost revenue and earnings. It also must also be able to do it efficiently.

As Rich Extracts confirms, at this stage of the cannabis market it's not easy to identify quality companies and management.

As mentioned earlier, especially in California, which has a cannabis history that can be measured for companies and products that have been around for some time, it provides a market that has less risk in regard to cannabis product brands if they are the ones being targeted by CannaRoyalty.

On the other hand, even if it's a newer product it should be able to be compared against other products competing in that particular segment.

It'll be interesting to see the types of deals CannaRoyalty makes within the business model it operates in.

The company is still very speculative, but it does have a visible model that isn't unprecedented. The key to its success, once again, is its expertise in identifying managements, companies and products that have potential to compete over a long period of time.

If it can successfully execute its strategy in California, it will have a solid base to work from; not only in products, but other segments it wants to compete in over the long term.

