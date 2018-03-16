Did Aurora Overpay For CanniMed?

On March 9, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQB: ACBFF) announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF). The announcement stated that 70.66% of the outstanding shares have been tendered and all other conditions have been met under the offer. Aurora also announced that it will issue a total of approximately 50.6 million Aurora common shares and pay a total of approximately $98 million in cash for the CanniMed Shares tendered as of March 8, 2018. What this means is that assuming CanniMed shareholders have elected to receive the maximum amount of cash permitted under the offer ($98 million for 70.66% means ~$140 million for 100%). Now that the transaction has completed, let's take a look at what happened since the deal was initially announced and whether Aurora overpaid for CanniMed.

Transaction Overview

On November 24, 2017, Aurora launched its takeover bid for CanniMed, offering $24 per share. Under the initial hostile bid, CanniMed shareholders will receive 4.52586207 Aurora Shares for each CanniMed Share, subject to a maximum consideration of $24.00. Given Aurora's share price at the time of the announcement, the maximum offer price of $24.00 was reached.

After months of back and forth, both companies finally announced the friendly deal on January 24, 2018. Under the new offer, for each share owned, CanniMed shareholders will receive 3.40 Aurora shares or a combination of shares and cash subject to proration based on a total cash consideration cap of $140 million. At the time of the announcement, Aurora shares were trading at $12.65 which implies an offer price of $43 based the exchange ratio of 3.40.

Why CanniMed?

To fully understand why Aurora wanted to acquire CanniMed, it is important to review what is the value of CanniMed and what kind of assets did Aurora acquire in this deal. As we have discussed in detail here, there are three main reasons why Aurora was interested in CanniMed.

The first reason is that CanniMed has an unmatched operating history as the first producer to be licensed under the medical cannabis regulation, ACMPR. CanniMed was the sole supplier to Health Canada for 13 years, which is appealing to Aurora which has just started its cannabis business in 2015 at its Mountain facility. We think Aurora wanted to become the first-ever LP through the acquisition and CanniMed would be massively helpful as it ramps up production at the 800,000 square feet Aurora Sky facility.

The second reason relates to the existing facilities and production capacities at CanniMed, which would help bridge the period before Aurora ramps up production at its upcoming facilities. Aurora currently has 8,800 kg/year in capacity from its Mountain and Vie facilities. Another 4,500 kg/year is coming online during Q2/Q3 2018 at Lachute facilities. However, the Sky facility won't be completed by mid-2018 according to plan, which is still subject to potential delays and operational optimizations. Aurora so far has only signed up one provincial deal with Quebec which entails a 5,000 kg/year delivery quota. However, with three large provinces remaining to be announced, Aurora's existing 8,800 kg/year capacity is unlikely to keep up with the demand. CanniMed, however, brings with it another 7,000 kg/year existing capacity which will help alleviate the pressure on the production front.

The last reason is the existing medical patients, brands and product categories that CanniMed possesses as a long-time leader in the space. On February 28, CanniMed announced the launch of its topical cream product which is another demonstration of its R&D and product development capabilities.

Did Aurora Overpay?

Since the deal was announced in November 2017, the cannabis sector has been a winning streak until late January 2018 when a sell-off hit most stocks. Both Aurora and CanniMed shareholders are still very well-rewarded as share price remains much higher than when the deal was first announced. To answer whether Aurora overpaid for CanniMed, we think investors need to understand that it is impossible to evaluate the transaction based on traditional metrics such as EV/EBITDA or EV/Revenue. The cannabis market has not been fully legalized for recreational use and the full potential of CanniMed assets stretch far beyond its existing profits. We think to answer the question we could look at other transactions that have happened in the sector.

Aphria and Nuuvera

On January 29, 2018, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) announced the acquisition of Nuuvera. When the deal was first announced in January, Aphria agreed to offer to Nuuvera shareholders $1.00 in cash plus 0.3546 of Aphria shares. At the time of the announcement, the deal was worth $826 million based on Aphria's 10-day VWAP of $21.15. Later in February, Aphria reduced cash portion of the offer to $0.60 while keeping the share portion unchanged. The deal value has been reduced from $826 million to ~$450 million recently. It is clear that the deal was announced at the height of the cannabis craze and Aphria likely overpaid on the cash portion of the deal. The deal was centered around Nuuvera's testing and extraction facility, international presence and ability to capture the retail margin of previous off-take agreements between the two.

Aphria and Broken Coast

On January 15, 2018, Aphria acquired Broken Coast for $230 million, $10 million of which was paid in cash. The deal closed two weeks after the announcement because the target is private. The transaction added annual production of 10,500 kg, of which 4,500 kg is in production now. Broken Coast was founded in 2013 and is the fourth LP in British Columbia and 12th LP in Canada. Broken Coast has over 10,000 medical patients and half of which are in Western Canada. The deal helped Aphria to expand into West coast including a large existing medical customer base and established brands.

Canopy and Mettrum

On December 1, 2016, Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF) announced the acquisition of Mettrum for $430 million in an all-share deal. Mettrum has a potential production capacity of 12,000 kg annually with current production at 3,550 kg. As of June 2016, over 1,810 physicians have referred their patients to Mettrum. Mettrum had three licenses in Ontario. Mettrum expanded production and provided access to three existing licenses for Canopy at an early stage, paving the way for Canopy to become the market leader now.

Putting It All Together

One of the themes we have reiterated over and over again is that 2018 marks the shift in investor mindset from production license/capacity to distribution agreements and product placement capabilities. The use of existing, for worse planned/potential capacity, to evaluate deals is an inherently flawed metric given the significant devaluation of licenses. Health Canada has significantly improved the application process leading to over 90 licenses being issued so far. Cannabis production is also not a very capital-intensive business as the construction of new capacity does not cost much, usually in the tens of millions range. If licenses are easier to get now and construction of new capacity does not require much capital, any valuation metric based production license is flawed and backward-looking. Instead, we should focus on the strategic merit of each transaction within the context of the overall cannabis market and particular situation of the parties involved. We think Aurora had to pay a hefty price for CanniMed, a prime asset in the cannabis space, after fighting a prolonged hostile takeover. The transaction has finally concluded and Aurora should be busy integrating CanniMed's operations in the next few months. Using inflated shares has helped protect Aurora shareholders from overpaying at the height of the market cycle but going forward the combined company would need to deliver on its promises in order to support its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.