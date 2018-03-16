Time To Buy Some Nickel Miners

A summary of the nickel miners to consider buying now and my top picks.

The nickel miner fundamentals are steadily improving, with demand likely to strengthen post 2020 due to the EV boom.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on February 17, 2018; therefore all data is as of that date.

The nickel miners have held up well compared to the lithium and cobalt miners bad run in January and early February. This is to be expected given the fact the nickel miners did not have the spectacular run up in prices that the lithium and cobalt miners had in 2017.

Nickel is mostly used to make stainless steel. The Nickel Institute states nickel is used in "food preparation equipment, mobile phones, medical equipment, transport, buildings, power generation – the list is almost endless." In recent times nickel has become the leading component needed in lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles [EVs].

Nickel prices improving slowly

Nickel prices bottomed in H2 2015 after a severe bear market from 2011 to 2015. However due to a large inventory buildup nickel prices have been slow to recover. Then in the past 3 months nickel prices improved sharply, from ~USD 5/lb to USD 6.42/lb, as London Metal Exchange [LME] inventory declined sharply.

Nickel LME inventory is high but starting to decline

Nickel miner fundamentals have been improving

Some recent news includes:

Global growth is doing quite well. The Global Purchasing Managers Index [PMI] is positive at 54.4, and the United States ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is very positive at 59.1.

China is holding up better than expected with the China PMI positive at 51.5, despite a controlled reduction in polluting industries and fixed asset investment. China still has a huge decade ahead as they develop the massive "Belt & Road" global infrastructure initiative.

The lithium ion battery industry is growing rapidly with 25 giga factories planned by 2021. Also the industry is moving towards nickel rich batteries NMC [8:1:1] due to high cobalt prices and lack of cobalt supply.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said: "A shift of just 10 per cent of the global car fleet to electric vehicles would create demand for 400,000 tonnes of nickel, in a 2 million tonne market." Mining Weekly reported, "Glencore sees nickel shortage as electric vehicle demand burgeons."

Nickel price forecasts

Nickel (in red) is forecast to be the best performing of the base metals

Annual global electric vehicle sales forecast to hit 24.4 million by 2030

A look at the nickel miners and their price action

Below I take a look at the main nickel miners, and their recent price action, in particular their percentage falls from their 52 week high and analysts' consensus target upsides.

A summary of the nickel miners to consider buying now

Price

52 week high Fall from 52 week high Producer or likely year to start production Analysts target price (Upside %)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) - ADR (USD)

14.12 14.37 2% Yes 13.63 (-3.47%) Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) (LSX:MNOD)

19.20 21.12 9% Yes 19.65 (2.5%) BHP [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP) 31.52 32.16 2% Yes 31.50 (0%) Jinchuan Group [HK:2362] 1.28 1.67 23% Yes Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN] 388 417 7% Yes 427 (10%) Sumitomo Metal Mining Co [JP:5713] (OTCPK:SMMYY) 5,117 5,562 8% Yes Anglo American [LSX:AAL](OTCPK:AAUKF) 1,739 1,795 3% Yes 1,627 (-6.4%) Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY) 122 126 3% Yes 122 (0%) Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S] 1.20 1.87 36% Yes 2.03 (56%) Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)

5.00 5.23 4% Yes 434 (-13%) Western Areas [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF) 3.29 3.53 7% Yes 2.83 (-14%) First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) 20.81 21.71 4% Yes 17.77% (3.6%) Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY) 6.40 8.17 22% Yes 6.28 (-2%) Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF) 0.08 0.12 33% Yes 0.22 (175%) Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

0.45 0.49 8% No 0.45 (0%) RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)

0.25 0.39 36% No 0.55 (129%) Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

0.04 0.06 33% No Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF) 0.14 0.28 50% No Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] (OTC:LNZCF)

0.39 0.50 22% No S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) 0.19 0.28 32% No Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] 0.07 0.13 46% No North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN] 0.08 0.10 20% No Mustang Minerals [TSXV:MUM] 0.32 0.52 38% No Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA] 0.44 0.92 52% No

Note: All prices are on local exchanges in local currency, unless stated otherwise.

Note: Analyst consensus price targets were sourced from 4-traders.com. Note in some cases 4-traders had no analysts targets.

Comments from the table above

The producers

The nickel producers are mostly only slightly down from their 52 week highs.

The worst effected were Sherritt International (down 36%) and Highlands Pacific (down 33%). Jinchuan Group was down 23% and Nickel Asia Corporation was down 22%. All the rest are down less than 10%.

The standouts with the most upside to analyst's target are Highlands Pacific (175% upside) and Sherritt International (56% upside).

My top picks in the producers right now would be any of those mentioned above. In particular I would choose Jinchuan Group and Highlands Pacific but I think all four should recover nicely in time as they are established producers.

The non-producers

The non-producers with the largest falls from their 52 week highs were Giga Metals (down 52%), Axiom Mining (down 50%), and Cassini Resources (down 46%).

In term of upside to reach analyst price targets the standout is RNC Minerals (129%) noting most don't yet have analyst targets.

My top pick of the non-producers is:

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF) - I like that their JV Dumont nickel-cobalt project in Canada has (according to the company) "the world's 2nd largest nickel reserves, and the world's 8th largest cobalt reserves." In total they have an interest in four projects, all in safe jurisdictions, and Eric Sprott is the largest shareholder. Valuation is attractive with a low market cap of CAD 86m. The negatives are that their Dumont project is lower grade and requires a high upfront CapEx to get it to production, perhaps by 2019/2020.

Investors can read my article "RNC Minerals Has A Very Large Low Grade Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project In Canada", or "RNC Minerals CEO & President Mark Selby Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Risks

As 65 percent of nickel used in the Western world is used to produce stainless steel, nickel requires a strong stainless steel industry. China is also a key importer of nickel, so the Chinese building industry is a key to nickel prices.

Many nickel miners are struggling to be profitable still at today's improving nickel prices. In particular the higher cost and high CapEx laterite ore miners often suffer most.

New nickel supply or recommencement of some of the closed Philippines nickel supply can oversupply the market and push nickel prices down.

The usual mining risks apply - stock dilution, production issues, etc.

Geopolitical risk.

Liquidity risk - best to buy on local exchanges.

Conclusion

The nickel miners have mostly held up quite well in January and early February 2018, while the lithium and cobalt miners fell hard. This is not unexpected given the nickel miners did not have the same large gains in 2017 as the lithium and cobalt miners enjoyed.

During the past few months the nickel metal price rise has continued its recovery as nickel inventory has been declining. Inventory is still too high so most analysts are still understandably cautious on the nickel outlook. Whilst I agree with this, many top tier low cost producers such as Norilsk Nickel are trading on very low forward PE multiples (2018 PE of 8.3) due to the fact the nickel recovery will take perhaps 2 years to materialize. I view this as a good time to slowly accumulate some nickel miners. Investors can buy in some now and then look to buy further on any major dips over the next 2 years. By 2020 the EV boom will have really kicked in and nickel demand should be exceeding expectations leading to higher nickel prices. Of course the stainless steel market will remain the main driver of nickel prices, but that should grow steadily if global growth remains solid.

My top picks right now are Norilsk Nickel (No 1 quality nickel play with industry lowest cost of production), Jinchuan Group and Highlands Pacific. For speculative nickel plays with higher risk and reward my picks are RNC Minerals and Sama Resources. For some wild west picks either Axiom Mining or Poseidon Nickel.

As usual all comments are welcome.

