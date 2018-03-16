Arch Capital Sliding Back To An Interesting Long-Term Valuation

Although Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) remains a very well-regarded insurance company, the last year hasn't been so friendly to this company or its peer group. A lot of contributing factors have been at play, including large cat losses in 2017, rising costs, regulatory/competitive changes and so on, pushing the shares down more than 10% and below the performance of peers like Everest Re (NYSE:RE), RenRe (NYSE:RNR), and W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB).

When I last wrote about Arch Capital, I said I preferred to wait in the hopes of getting an opportunity to buy the shares in the mid-to-low $80's. That opportunity has arrived, even though analyst estimates have continued to head higher. While these stocks generally don't perform especially well during periods of higher rates (which may seem counter-intuitive given the benefits to their investment income), and pricing power is still limited, I think this may be an opportunity to start a position. Arch Capital looks priced to generate double-digit annual returns from here and this has been one of the best-run insurance companies in the business - a trend I expect to continue, and to continue to benefit shareholders, into the future.

Still Waiting For Rates

Even though Arch Capital is actually more leveraged toward insurance than reinsurance (and has been for many years), a lot of analyst attention is focused on Arch's exposure to reinsurance and reinsurance rates. With capital flooding into the market in recent years, industry players have seen steep premium reductions and lower returns, and those lower returns have led Arch Capital to redeploy capital to more promising areas like mortgage insurance.

So far the hoped-for rate relief has yet to materialize. January renewals were largely disappointing relative to expectations, with bulls now hoping that mid-year renewals will be better. Although there were some areas of the market that delivered double-digit price increases (particularly loss-exposed retrocessional business), a lot of business renewed with mid-single-digit premium growth. For its part, Arch saw overall premium growth of about 3% on renewals, with 5% to 7.5% growth in property lines.

That level of price growth isn't going to cut it; Arch management has said that premiums need to rise about 30% for the company to get back to its historical norms for returns. Unfortunately, it's hard to see that sort of pricing power in the market. Although the alternative-capital sources that have brought so much capital into the insurance markets did see losses, it doesn't seem to have meaningfully impaired their ability to raise funds and the January renewals were orderly. What's more, managements from companies like Arch, Everest, RenRe, and so on are talking about these alternative capital players as permanent fixtures in the market going forward.

The outlook for insurance rates is better, but not exactly robust. Like many other players (including Everest Re and W.R. Berkley), Arch has been seeing strength in property (where other companies saw mid-to-high single-digit growth), commercial auto, and certain areas of specialty casualty. Arch is not really exposed to the weakening trends in worker's comp, though it is among the largest excess worker's comp insurers. It does write a lot of professional lines insurance, though, so if W.R. Berkley's expectation of hardening markets here comes true, it will benefit Arch.

Mortgage Remains Lucrative, But Will New Entrants Shake Up The Market?

The last couple of years have been dominated by Arch Capital's major pivot toward mortgage insurance, spearheaded by the acquisition of United Guaranty from AIG (NYSE:AIG) that made Arch Capital one of the market leaders, competing with the likes of MGIC (NYSE:MTG) and Radian (NYSE:RDN). Management continues to commit capital to this business, and the combination of low combined ratios, improving housing demand, and limited competition make this a very attractive business opportunity for Arch, with long-term return potential in the teens.

The "but" is a recent announcement from Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) regarding a pilot program for a competitive insurance offering called Imagin. This business would compete directly with lender-paid private mortgage insurance offerings and the advertised rates are as much as 30% below standard rates.

Although that's not the sort of market development anyone in the mortgage insurance business wanted to see (and the sector sold off), a few details suggest it may not be as bad as feared. First, lender-paid insurance only represents about 20% of the market. Second, while the discount to advertised pricing looks steep, mortgage insurers typically offer discounts to their advertised pricing, so the "real" discount may only be in the 10% to 15% range. Third, Arch Capital has its own competitive options. Arch has historically never been especially willing to compete for business on price, but it has considerable capabilities when it comes to credit risk transfer deals and risk-based pricing, and I believe these capabilities will serve the company well by steering it away from bad business.

None of this eliminates this new development as a threat, but I believe the mortgage insurance market can withstand this sort of competitive entry without ruining the long-term return prospects for Arch Capital and its peers.

Keep On Keeping On

Arch is about to see its leadership transition from Constantine Iordanou to Marc Grandisson, a move that has been known about for some time. Given Mr. Grandisson's tenure at the firm (he's currently the COO), I believe the transition will be smooth and uneventful, and there is little to suggest any significant strategic shifts are on the way.

In the insurance business, I expect Arch Capital to continue focusing on smaller accounts, an area that has driven the majority of its premium volume in recent periods. As has been seen with insurers like W.R. Berkley, Hartford (NYSE:HIG), and Travelers (NYSE:TRV), there's usually more pricing power with smaller accounts, even as more and more big name insurers target this space. Arch Capital has also been focusing more on direct distribution, and I wonder if these transitions are at least partly to blame for recent increases in the expense ratio for the primary insurance operations.

With the reinsurance business, I likewise don't expect major changes - rates in the more commodity-like segments don't offer adequate returns, and Arch has significantly shrunk its prop-cat business over the past five years. There are still opportunities in more specialized areas, though, and that's where I expect management to focus.

Although M&A activity has certainly picked up, with AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) announcing a deal for XL Group (NYSE:XL) and AIG scooping up Validus (NYSE:VR) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) acquiring Infinity (NASDAQ:IPCC), I do not expect Arch to throw its hat into the M&A ring. The Arch-United Guaranty deal was a major exception in Arch's usual strategy, and done (I believe) because it was a rare opportunity to accelerate its growth into a business segment management really liked without buying a book of reserve deficiencies. Instead, I expect Arch to do what it always does - use any disruptions in the market caused by these deals to grab books of business and/or underwriting teams that become available.

The Opportunity

I do expect insurance rates to slowly improve from here, and I likewise expect higher interest rates to benefit the company's investment income - not a trivial detail, as investment income is reasonable for a meaningful portion of earnings in the primary insurance business (accident-year combined ratios have been running around 98%-100%). I believe Arch Capital will generate healthy mid-teens ROEs from its mortgage business (as well as strong premium growth), but I expect single-digit returns in the primary insurance business and a very slow climb back to low-to-mid teens returns from reinsurance (likely predicated more on growth in specialty segments than a return to the glory days in prop-cat).

Funneling all of these assumptions through my model, I believe Arch Capital will continue to generate low double-digit ROEs into the future, with income growing at a high single-digit long-term rate. That should translate into a double-digit EPS growth rate, though management seems disinclined to buy back shares in the near term. Discounting those cash flows back at a double-digit rate gives me a fair value of around $90 today.

I get a similar fair value on the basis of a 1.5x multiple to book value - a figure that is a little higher than the company's near-term ROE prospects would otherwise warrant, but that I feel is earned by the company's above-average operating history.

The Bottom Line

Arch Capital shares are not strikingly cheap and there's no question the current trend is down - the shares have slid pretty steadily since October of 2017 into new 52-week lows. I don't believe the recent developments at the company or in the market justify all of this weakness. It is true that the sector often underperforms during periods of rising rates, and it is also true that there have been some issues lately in the combined ratio, with higher expenses and weakening reserve releases. Still, while it may make sense to hold off a bit (and not reach out to grasp a falling knife), I wouldn't get too cute with trying to bottom-tick Arch Capital shares - the opportunity to buy this top-tier insurance company at an attractive price doesn't come around all too often, so I'd be sure to be watchful while waiting for that entry point.

