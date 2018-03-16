Syndax: Revisiting This Surging 'Busted IPO'

We take a look at the outlook for the company and the stock in the quarters ahead in the paragraphs below.

The shares have been on the move of late due to a well-received presentation and upcoming potential catalysts.

Back in late January I highlighted two 'Tier 4' biotech concerns that I thought has compelling upside potential in 2018. The names of these companies were TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX).

As you can see in the chart above, TGTX has surged more than 40% since that article hit. Syndax has been more in flux but was up almost 30% in trading Wednesday (the stock gave back a third of those gains on Thursday). Given this, I thought it would be a good time to quickly revisit this surging 'Busted IPO'.

Company Overview:

Syndax is a Massachusetts-based biotech concern focused on developing and progressing its promising pipeline of combination therapies in several oncology indications. The stock currently carries a market capitalization of just under $300 million.

Trigger For Rally?

The company presented at the Cowen conference as well and the presentation must have wowed investors/fund manager judging by the reaction in the market. The company will make a similar presentation at the Oppenheimer conference next week.

Trial Milestones In 2018:

The company has several compounds in development. The company's lead clinical candidate 'entinostat' is a Class 1, selective HDAC inhibitor which has been shown to block myeloid-derived suppressor cells and regulatory T-cells. Convenient dosing is an interesting differentiator (once-weekly oral) as is the fact that so far the drug has been well tolerated in combination with other treatments. Progress with entinostat will be the main potential catalyst of the stock in the quarters ahead.

Source: Company Presentation:

The company believes this compound has blockbuster potential as a second/third line therapy for several forms of breast cancer. As can be seen above it is in a pivotal trial in combination with Exemestane. If all goes well, Syndax could file for a NDA for this indication sometime this year.

In addition, Phase 2 trial data (ENCORE 601) which combines Merck's (MRK) Keytruda with Entinostat to treat recurrent non-small cell lung cancer should be out in the second quarter of this year. Finally, Phase 2 study results ( ENCORE 602) from entinostat in combination with tecentriq to treat triple negative breast cancer should be out in the second half of 2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2017 with just over $130 million in cash and marketable securities on the books. Management has guided that it sees total operating expenses including R&D in the ~$85 million to $95 million range.

Analyst commentary is extremely favorable on SNDX (and that was before Cowen presentation) right now. The median analyst price target on this small cap concern is close to $35.00 a share. Last week both B Riley FBR ($40 price target) and Oppenheimer ($29 price target) reissued their Buy ratings on the stock. This is what Oppenheimer's analyst has to say about their bullish outlook on the company:

Syndax provided a 4Q17/FY17 sales/earnings and business update yesterday. The company is closing in on a PFS readout for its Phase 3 E2112 breast cancer trial in 3Q18, has a host of immuno-oncology (I/O) programs ongoing with entinostat/PD-(NYSE:L)1 in various tumor types, and has intriguing earlier stage programs in-licensed from various companies. SNDX also provided 2018 OPEX guidance that was in line with OPCO expectations, but that highlights an increasing number of projects in clinical development. We have written previously regarding low expectations for the E2112 trial due to the high bar for the PFS readout. SNDX continues to deliver on multiple I/O projects and we expect major updates in melanoma, lung, and CRC in 2Q18 through 2H18. We stay bullish.

Verdict:

A potential exciting story is developing for Syndax. That said, I hate chasing names after this sort of quick blow up rally like on Wednesday. I would accumulate the stock on dips in the shares (like we saw yesterday) if I did not already have a significant position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNDX,TGTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.