A Final Flush-Out For Equities

After an impressive run-up in tech stocks in the last few weeks, both NYSE and NASDAQ stocks are vulnerable for a final “flush-out” of the remaining weakness which has hindered the market since late January. If my interpretation of the market’s internal momentum pattern is correct, the coming days will witness the last of the internal selling pressure as the market prepares for what should be a constructive springtime rally.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has closed lower in a stair-stepping fashion in each of the last four trading sessions. The losses have been minimal, however, and the SPX price line remains above its 15-day moving average on a closing basis. Even stronger in its outward appearance has been the NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX), which managed to make a new high as recent as Monday, Mar. 12 (below).

Source: BigCharts

Directly beneath the market’s surface, however, is a much more conspicuous signs of weakness. I’m referring to the increase in the number of both NYSE and NASDAQ stocks making new 52-week lows in just the last few days. On Thursday for instance there was a troubling spike in new lows as 136 NYSE stocks showed up on the list. NASDAQ stocks making new 52-week lows weren’t quite as high, but with 50 on the new lows list for Thursday the implication is that internal selling pressure has definitely increased.

Since the new highs and lows show us the incremental demand for equities, it’s imperative that the 52-week highs and lows reflect a healthy market condition. This is both normal and necessary for any bull market to survive and prosper. Experience shows that when the new lows exceed 40 for more than a few days it’s almost always bad news for some segment of the market, if not the entire market itself. A negative high-low differential is even worse and means that there is serious selling taking place which, if it continues, will ultimately push the major averages lower.

Further highlighting the increasing weakness below the surface was the fact that the new high-new low differential for the NYSE on Thursday was negative. The new high/new low ratio meanwhile was 1:4 in favor of the lows. That’s an unmistakable sign that something is “rotten” under the market’s hood and needs to be fixed before the stock market is ready to rally in a sustained fashion. That something – and I’ll attempt to diagnose it here – has hindered the large cap stock averages, including the SPX, from joining the NASDAQ in its recent foray to record levels.

A glance at the listing of NYSE new highs and lows for Thursday immediately reveals the problem area: municipal bond and other rate-sensitive funds. A large percentage of the 136 new lows for the day comprised bond funds and energy funds. This was precisely the catalyst for the stock market’s sell-off in early February as liquidation of income funds due to investors’ concerns over rising interest rates resulted in a mini-panic in the broad equity market. In recent weeks there was a diminution of sales in these funds, however, which allowed the market – and particularly the NASDAQ – to bounce back. In just the last few days, however, there has been a recrudescence of selling pressure among income funds despite this week’s decline in Treasury bond yields. This increased internal selling pressure has increased the possibility that the major averages like the SPX will drop under its 15-day moving average and test its low for March at around the 2,650 level.

Source: BigCharts

One evident token of the market’s latest increased selling pressure can be seen in the following chart exhibit. This shows the daily progression of the cumulative new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. The cumulative new highs and lows indicator should be confirming any rise in the S&P 500 index in order to ensure a healthy broad market outlook. As can be seen here, though, the cumulative highs-lows indicator hasn’t kept pace with the recent gains in most major averages. While this indicator has at least remained stable in recent weeks, it needs to turn up again which would reflect a strengthened demand for stocks. As long as this indicator is trending sideways, any gains which are made in the major averages are likely to be limited while rallies will be unsustainable.

Source: WSJ

An even worse scenario in the coming days would be if the NYSE new highs-new lows indicator shown above trends lower. This is a real possibility if the negative hi-lo differential on Thursday continues into next week. This in turn would increase the odds of a final “flush-out” in the stock market before the last of the weak-handed investors have been scared out of the market. This would also allow the “smart money” an opportunity to increase their holdings of stocks prior to the commencement of the market’s next major rally phase, as is usually the case.

Another sign that the market is vulnerable to a final “flush-out” are the latest readings in my Composite Gauge indicator. This tool measures how “overbought” or “oversold” the stock market is on a short-term basis. It encompasses OEX put/call data, an S&P 500 price oscillator, and insider transaction ratios and provides a fairly comprehensive picture of how bullish or bearish informed investors are at the moment. After spending the last few weeks at levels considered to be healthy for the broad market outlook, the Gauge rose sharply above the 45 level last week and has remained most above this level in recent days. Historically, when the Gauge hits the 45 level or above it’s a sign that the stock market is “overbought” and therefore vulnerable to selling pressure in the near term.

Source: Barron's

Despite the latest signs pointing to a weakening internal structure in the NYSE, there is reason to believe that any additional weakness which manifests from here will be of short duration and won’t significantly damage the market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. The main reason in support of this is the fact that Treasury yields as reflected in the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) below have ceased rising for several weeks and aren’t the driving force for the latest bout of liquidation among income funds. Instead, the current selling of these rate-sensitive securities appears to be motivated by sector rotation as the latest rally to new highs in the NASDAQ has piqued investors’ interest in tech stocks vis-à-vis the more conservative (and comparatively less attractive) income funds. If the latest selling pressure among income funds were being driven by an immediate increase in Treasury yields it would be of far greater concern for the equity market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Nonetheless, until internal strength has returned to the broad market as reflected by a diminution in stocks making new 52-week lows, conservative investors should continue to wait before establishing new long positions among NYSE-listed stocks. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions, however, since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

For disclosure purposes, I’m also still long the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), using the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for this ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.