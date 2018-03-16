Coca-Cola: Dividend King But With Poor Total Return

Coca-Cola total return under-performed the DOW average for my 50.0 month test period by 32.4%, which is not good for this beverage leader.

Coca-Cola Has increased its dividend for 55 years, a Dividend King and presently has a yield of 3.3% which is well above average.

Coca-Cola (KO), the largest manufacturer of beverage products in the world, is a buy for the conservative income investor. The management of KO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing products. Coca-Cola is being reviewed for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Coca-Cola has a poor chart going up and down in a see saw pattern with low growth over the five years. The present downturn in the market creates a buying opportunity to buy Coca-Cola 15% below the company target price, but past total return is poor.

Fundamentals of Coca-Cola will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Coca-Cola passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Coca-Cola does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 55 years of increasing dividends and a 3.3% yield. Coca-Cola is, therefore, a good choice for the conservative dividend income investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate to high at 71%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new products and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. KO easily passes this guideline. KO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $191 Billion. Coca-Cola 2018 projected cash flow at $7.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 7.0% meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for Coca-Cola can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States and worldwide economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. KO fails this guideline since the total return is 21.80%, less than the Dow's total return of 54.2%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $13,400 today. This makes Coca-Cola a poor investment for the total return investor looking back. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. KO's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $51, passing the guideline. KO's price is presently 15% below the target. KO is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE of 21, making KO a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is poor, but the above average yield makes KO a good business to own for income and possible growth long term, so its wait and see. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes KO interesting is the potential long-term growth as the demand for more of their products increases, but right now it's a wait and see.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Coca-Cola underperforms against the Dow baseline in my 50.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 21.8% makes Coca-Cola a poor investment for the total return investor but does have a steady increasing income. KO has an above average dividend yield of 3.3% and has had increases for 55 years making KO a good choice for the conservative dividend income investor. The Dividend was just increased in February 2018 to $0.39/Qtr. from $0.37 or a 5.5% increase.

DOW's 50.0 month total return baseline is 54.2%

Company Name 50.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Coca-Cola +21.8% -32.4% 3.3%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 16, 2018, Coca-Cola reported earnings that were in-line at $0.39 and compared to last year at $0.37. Total revenue was lower at $7.5 Billion less than a year ago by 20% year over year and beat expected revenue by $140 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line in-line with expected and the top line decreasing a large amount and having a fair increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in mid-May 2018 and is expected to be $0.46 compared to last year at $0.43, a fair gain. KO guided for 2018 at $2.06 - $2.10.

Business Overview

Coca-Cola is the largest manufacturer of beverage products in the United States and Worldwide.

The Coca-Cola Company, incorporated on September 5, 1919, is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Bottling Investments, and Corporate. The Company owns and markets a range of non-alcoholic sparkling beverage brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or licensed and marketed over 500 non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company markets, manufactures and sells beverage concentrates, which are referred to as beverage bases, and syrups, including fountain syrups (concentrate business or concentrate operations), and finished sparkling and still beverages (finished product business or finished product operations). The Company makes its beverage products available to consumers across the world through its network of Company-owned or -controlled bottling and distribution operations, as well as bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers and retailers. The Company's non-alcoholic beverage brands include Minute Maid, Aquarius, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Georgia, Minute Maid Pulpy, Gold Peak, Coca-Cola Zero, Powerade, Dasani, FUZE TEA, Fanta, Del Valle, Simply, Glaceau Smartwater, Sprite, Schweppes, Glaceau Vitaminwater and Ice Dew."

Overall Coca-Cola is a good business with 7% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for its products worldwide. The fair earnings and revenue growth provides KO the capability to continue its growth by expanding non-carbonated drink products.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Coca-Cola business earnings should increase going forward.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that they will not raise the rates four times this year, but will go slow at 2-3 for 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From February 16, 2018, earnings call James Quincey (CEO) said

In 2017, we completed another solid quarter of operating performance, capping off a successful year. The nonalcoholic beverage industry was a little soft during 2017, as the emerging and developing markets slowed slightly from prior year, but the developed world continued its growth strategy. We continued to gain global value share for both the quarter and the year. And importantly, we achieved or exceeded the guidance we shared with you at the beginning of 2017. Full year organic revenue grew 3%, with four out of five category clusters delivering top-line growth, led by our sparkling soft drink portfolio. Underlying PBT grew 9% versus our goal of 7% to 8%, as we accelerated the capture of certain productivity savings. And we delivered comparable EPS of $1.91, which was ahead of our plan. While we did what we said we'd do, it's still not as much as we aspired to. We need to be growing revenue and EPS at a faster rate. Now looking around the world. All of our operating segments delivered positive organic revenue growth. We saw solid growth in our developed markets, particularly in Europe and North America, driven by improving execution in recently refranchised territories and enhanced pricing and packaging strategies. Our China business built momentum in 2017 even as we refranchised our bottling system. More importantly, we launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 20 markets, with a clear four-point playbook of a great-tasting reformulated product, evolved marketing, new packaging and upgraded execution. And we saw very positive results with the brand growing revenue double digits, including a meaningful acceleration in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar strength in the U.S. since its launch in Q3."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Coca-Cola business and shareholder return with increases in future earnings. Also, Coca-Cola's business is defensive when the economy gets weak.

The graphic below shows the beverages that take in over $ 1 Billion a year in revenue.

Takeaways

Coca-Cola is a good investment choice for the conservative income investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for 55 years in a row. Coca-Cola is not being considered for The Good Business Portfolio since the portfolio already has PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) in it and will be held to let it grow. If you want a stable, growing dividend income KO may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 14 reduced position of L Brands (LB) to 2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 9 reduced position of LB to 2.2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 6 reduced position of LB to 3% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On February 21 decreased position in LB to 3.9% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position over the next three months and sell covered calls along the way to get a better price.

Have been moving the LB Feb 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares. My LB Feb 50 calls expired out of the money, and more calls on LB will be written next week.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18 trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.2% of portfolio and Boeing is 12.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

