Ford Is Coming Out Of The Shadows

Being seen as having a strong future in electric and autonomous vehicles should help increase the P/E ratio from the current 6 level to the 10 level.

Technology upgrades including driving assist and electric options may be the boost that is needed to show stock buyers that Ford will be a strong competitor going forward.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded Ford to a price of $15 per share and possibly $25.

After several years of dropping share price, Ford looks to be heading upward out of a dark period.

Ford (F) has good consistent profits but has suffered from a perception that it is behind other car makers when it comes to producing future high-tech electric and autonomous vehicles. The all new Mustang Shelby GT500 in the shadows below provides the appropriate image for Ford: A powerful player coming out of the shadows ready to race ahead.

Source: Ford

The recently announced Ford Co-Pilot360 is a major move to demonstrate Ford's high tech abilities to meet and exceed customer expectations. Ford's Co-Pilot360 includes standard automatic emergency breaking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup cameras and auto high beam lighting. This is a huge step towards autonomous vehicles. Ford Co-Pilot360 will roll out across Ford’s new passenger cars, SUVs and trucks up to F-150 in North America, starting on the new 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST this fall.

Source: Ford

Ford’s truck business, which Morgan Stanley values at $16 per share (alone!), will continue growing as the company adds new models and powertrains with an eye toward continued growth in high-end trims. Some highlights include a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel engine for F-150 and updated version of the popular F-150 Raptor in 2018; the return of Ranger to the midsize truck segment and the debut of a new F-Series Super Duty in 2019; and a new F-150 with new hybrid powertrain featuring a mobile generator in 2020.

Source: Ford

If the other commercial truck franchises like Transit, Ranger and E Series, are added to the F-Series, the value of Ford's entire truck business is worth nearly $20 per share or 160 percent of its market cap.

Source: Ford

Lastly, Ford Hybrid Vehicles demonstrate Ford's growing strength in electric technology. Part of Ford’s new strategy includes going all-in on hybrids to bring more capability to customers of the most popular and high-volume vehicles like F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and Bronco – and serve as a hedge for customers against higher gas prices.

Ford Hybrids, Source: Ford

Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader opines in a Detroit News article:

The integration of both safety and fuel-efficiency tech will bolster the company’s competitiveness as the industry is moving faster than ever toward advanced driver-assist and alternative energy. Most automakers will follow a similar path by 2020, but Ford’s comprehensive approach, including its commercial offerings, should ensure stable or improved market share with potential growth in volume and profit.

The Positive

Ford is demonstrating a strong future with its rollout of Ford Co-Pilot360, new trucks and a large selection of Hybrids.

Morgan Stanley values Ford with a price target raised from $10 to $15 (with a $25 bull case). The F-Series business alone is valued at $16 per share and the entire truck line business is valued at $20 per share.

Jim Hackett, Ford's new CEO, seems to be making progress in making Ford more profitable and more prepared for the high tech future of transportation.

The economy is doing well with new construction helping to deliver salaries and profits that construction workers and executives are using to buy trucks with higher trim packages with higher profits for Ford.

Lastly, Ford is focusing their efforts on cost effectively producing the vehicle models that people want and are willing to pay more for.

The Negative

The 2015 Seeking Alpha article "Ford Motor: Getting Its Mojo Back After Goldman Sachs Upgrade informs that Goldman Sachs was saying that Ford would be going to $19. Maybe the recent Morgan Stanley upgrade is similarly optimistic and the price will rise a little on the upgrade only to fall further downward.

Maybe Jim Hackett will be unable to continue to make progress and demonstrate Ford's future in the vehicle production business.

Maybe the economy will tank again.

Conclusion

I see much more support for the positives than the negatives. I see Ford stock making a move higher soon toward $15 and, in time, rising even higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.