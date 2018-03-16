Noble's March Fleet Status Is Quiet As A Church Mouse

Noble said that Spirit Energy exercised the first 65-day option for the Jack-up Hans Deul in UK North Sea until December 2018 and still has two more options.

Image: Drillship Noble Bob Douglas

Business Thesis

Noble Corp (NE) performed reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the dollar level of firm contract backlog the company indicated last year and the potential "expectation" resulting from a surge in oil prices now below the $65 per barrel level, but still solid.

Unfortunately, this new fleet status doesn't deliver the confirmation that I was anticipating already in February, and it shows a concerning status quo hard to decipher. Consequently, the stock after experiencing a sharp positive momentum early January lost most of the gain when oil prices were not able to continue their impressive ascension.

The company fleet status shows no contract this time - besides 65-day option exercise with the Jack-up Hans Deul - which is another slight disappointment that put to question any idea of a sharp recovery announced late last year, maybe a bit precipitously? Are we facing a roadblock or is it a regular occurrence?

I think it is time to conclude that oil majors are still undecided and are not investing sufficiently in offshore exploration CapEx at the moment. Do not interpret it wrong, there is a certain level of activity, but the process is taking much longer than I was anticipating.

As a very recent example, on March 12, 2018, According to W&T Offshore (WTI), the company announced that it has entered into joint exploration and development agreements with a group of investors to drill up to 14 specified projects in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three-plus years worth $419.6 million. If you want to get more information on this subject, you can read my article here.

It takes months to complete such a deal, and I believe we will see some activity in the second half of 2018.

NE data by YCharts

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of March 15, 2018.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K ' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 4/18 4/18 -4/21 Available Undisclosed ($220k/d?) [ExxonMobil] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 4/18 4/18 - 4/22 200 [Idle365 days] 200 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 482 [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] Egypt 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 12/18 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 185 (idle) 275+ (floor) Bulgaria [Shell] TBD 15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Early 4/18 115 [Hess (NYSE: HES)] US GoM 2 Noble Clyde Boudreaux 1987/2007 10k' 4/18 - 12/18 (LOI) Not disclosed [PTTEP] Myanmar

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 17 5 2 11 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 12 3 4 4 Total 29 8 6 15

Backlog Detail with charts:

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.9 billion as of March 15, 2018.



I estimated about $880-$900 million in firm backlog for 2018, with an average of ~$220 million per quarter.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts, and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used, only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus. (Thus, use it with caution.) A deduction has been applied for zero-day rate idle time especially for the Noble Gene House JU.

The Jack-up segment represents 38.4% of the total backlog.

Change noticed in FSR for March 2018

The Drillship Noble Globetrotter I has been sent to Egypt by Shell.

Conclusion

I like Noble for its versatile fleet, substantial backlog, and its stable balance sheet. I believe the company has enough strength left to "make it to the other side," but, how difficult it has been and still is.

A few investors are considering the company's debt as a potential problem, and the company should reduce it whenever it is possible of course.

However, the debt is not a threat and is manageable mainly, especially with a very low CapEx for 2018 and beyond. Furthermore, Paragon Offshore filed a complaint against Noble Corp on December 10, 2017. Let's discuss these two topics.

1 - Net debt.

Net debt is about $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2017. Net Debt-to-Ebitda ("TTM") is 6.7x

Five-year debt obligations

On December 31, 2017, aggregate principal repayments of total debt for the next five years and after that are as follows:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 After that Total 250,000 201,695 167,766 208,675 125,661 3,150,000 4,1

Source: NE 10-K filing

In early 2018, Noble completed a $750 million senior guaranteed notes offering and a concurrent tender transaction. These critical financial initiatives reinforce Noble's strong liquidity position going forward by significantly reducing annual debt maturities over the next five years.

These transactions enabled Noble to reduce its aggregate debt maturing through 2022 to approximately $391 million.

Also, with the December 2017 extension of the company credit facility, Noble now has borrowing capacity totaling $1.5 billion in January 2023. Also, the company retained $300 million of borrowing capacity under its previous credit facility resulting in total revolver capacity of $1.8 billion in January of 2020.

Total liquidity at December 31, 2017, was $2.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalent balance of $663 million. Adam C. Peakes said:

I view these transactions as highly successful steps for Noble. The debt issuance and tender transaction in combination with the credit facility extension significantly improved our go-forward liquidity position and expanded our financial flexibility.

2 - Paragon Offshore litigation.

Another issue that could be concerning for some investors is pending litigation with Paragon Offshore about the spin-off. The complaint was filed on December 10, 2017.

The complaint was filed last week against Noble Corporation by the Paragon Litigation Trust in connection with the August 2014 spin-off by Noble of Paragon Offshore.

On February 22, 2018, Borr Drilling offered to acquire Paragon Offshore for $232.5 million, and I am not sure how it will affect the complaint above. Please read my preceding article about Borr Drilling and Paragon Offshore here.

Technical analysis (short-term).

NE is forming strong support between $3.75-$3.85 (strong buy flag). However, the technical pattern is hard to figure out with the recent rally to about $5.80. One solution is to disregard this event and look at the chart without considering what happened early 2018.

You quickly realize that there is a resistance line which started in October 2017 and has been tested about five times so far. Looking at the support line in dark blue and the resistance line that I have described above.

Assuming this new resistance, we can say that NE is forming a descending triangle pattern with a rapidly approaching apex (crossing of the two lines).

The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern. However, when a descending triangle pattern continues for a long while and is close to its apex, it turns bullish (70/30).

It is what I see happening, and I expect a decisive breakout (plus side) if the line resistance at $4.40 is crossed with high-volume. A possible sell target would be $5.75 (Double top - sell flag).

