'Oo-Oo That Smell' - Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The voluminous reaction to the Laurence Kotlikoff interview is an encouraging sign Americans can still sense the smell of debt that's around them.

As I write, I am smelling tonight's dinner, which includes short ribs drenched rather lovingly in garlic. The infusion of said combination wafting in the air stimulates a feeling which can be described as a joyful anticipation of my rendezvous with delicacies.

So why am I writing this? It is not to make you jealous. It is rather my postscript to yesterday's interview with Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff, which generated hundreds of comments, including this remark from hat_trick3:

FWIW, a drug or alcohol abuser doesn't wonder or worry what [is] the day that they die from their habit."

Perhaps the reason is that those who suffer from chemical dependency are desensitized from the things that would cause others feelings of pain, shame or remorse. The olfactory sense, in particular, is connected to memories of the past and through such associations to feelings about the future, like my hankering for tonight's dinner. So it is thus a tribute to our readers that an article warning of future bankruptcy on the basis of a $200 trillion debt (Kotlikoff includes off-balance-sheet liabilities in his calculation) elicits such a voluminous response. That shows that people are alert, that they care.

In contrast, those inured to debt (by which I don't mean non-commenters but rather those for whom the issue is unimportant) are akin to hat_trick3's drug abuser - they can't smell the smell that's around them. It is with justice then that the 70s-era Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote:

Angel of darkness is upon you,

Stuck a needle in your arm.

So take another toke, have a blow for your nose.

One more drink, fool, will drown you. Oo-oo that smell,

can't you smell that smell?"

I don't know the whole backstory, but Wikipedia informs me that the song's composer was sending a message to members of the band that they needed to return to awareness or face grave consequences. In a field of endeavor not always known for positive role modeling, the rock musicians popularized a message about being sober and sensate. If we could truly smell that smell of debt that's around us, then we would surely do something about it and undertake policies that smell more like my dinner tonight. (I don't mean FDR's "chicken in every pot" - I don't want the government deciding the household menu - I'm speaking metaphorically here!)

