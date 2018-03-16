Monetary Tightening: The Wildcard For A Wounded Economy

In two of my previous articles, here and here, I wrote that tax cuts and expected infrastructure spending in the US would produce higher deficits, and likely lead to further dollar weakness, and as a consequence, lead to strength in oil and other commodities. However, I also cautioned that a lot depends on whether the US Federal Reserve's tightening policy remains modest and slow. The Fed will ultimately decide whether we see continued weakness in the US dollar due to higher deficits (and higher commodity prices), or whether they are goaded into being more aggressive than conditions warrant. In this article, I will discuss why increasingly aggressive monetary policy would be ill-advised at this time. I will go so far as to say the oft-heard narratives about "full employment" or "the third longest recovery in US history" are largely a chimera, and a great many workers are still in a critical state nearly a decade after the Great Financial Crisis (GFC).

The main danger investors presently face, in my view, is that the US Federal Reserve will misinterpret the significance of current national employment numbers, and err on the side of raising the Funds Rate more aggressively in anticipation of future accelerated wage growth. Like far too many other observers, central bankers seem not to be fully comprehending the current plight of the consumer and the worker. Unemployment is officially low, yes, but the quality of work has, in many sectors, declined since 2008. Moreover, Americans' saving rates are dangerously low and consumer debt is at or nearing record levels. This does not describe a healthy consumer economy being driven by prosperity, but rather one being funded largely by debt, which, in the absence of meaningful wage growth, will prove unsustainable.

Despite what we read in the headlines vast swaths of the economy is fundamentally wounded. Low wage growth is the most telling symptom flashing red in a supposedly "record low" unemployment environment. The consumer is not healthy, and overly-aggressive tightening risks creating a recession, or worse. For this reason, I do not believe The Federal Reserve will raise rates by more than 75 basis points in the next 12 months, but until we see what kind of chairman Jerome Powell turns out to be, investors will have to carefully monitor the Fed, and wait and see.

The Walking Wounded of the "Full Employment" Economy

Everything's great, right? The US economy is growing, the stock market is up, and economists are talking of "full employment". The headlines speak for themselves: US Unemployment Drops to Lowest in 17 years, US Added 313,000 Jobs in February, Smashing Expectations. Even Goldman Sachs is warning that unemployment could fall below 3% if the Fed doesn't cool down the economy soon! And yet… consumer prices ought to be rising, but they are not. A booming job market should be pushing wages up, as every economist believes with certainty, but wages are largely stagnant and have been for years (some would say decades).

Obviously something isn't quite right with this story. Inflation is not rising significantly and workers are not enjoying higher incomes, despite the continuing low unemployment numbers most recently reported. Apparently central bankers are stumped, but I don't know why. The reason for this apparent contradiction is, at least in my view, the fact that the unemployment rate is no longer a useful gauge for measuring the health of the economy, or the consumer. As an aside, I'm not referring to "job polarization," where job growth following recessions occurs increasingly amongst the lower and higher paying wage tiers, and increasingly less in the middle tears. I'm referring to a different, though somewhat related, phenomenon which has not yet been fully appreciated by economists and central bankers.

I submit that in the aftermath of the GFC the prospects for obtaining a job have never been worse! Now please allow me to qualify that I am referring to "job" in the singular, as in one full-time job that pays at least enough to live comfortably, provides some benefits, and some sense of security in the form of perceived permanence. What I just described is not radical. It is how hundreds of millions of people once envisioned "employment" for decades. Similarly, for generations when economists talked about employment this was largely what they were referring to. Increasingly, this conception of employment no longer exists, or has become far less typical. As we know, part-time and temporary jobs are what the post-GFC economy has provided in abundance. Should we continue to assume, then, that given the fundamental changes to the very nature of "employment" we should still expect that statistic to affect inflation and wage growth as it did in days gone by? Surely not, in my view.

The evidence is out there. Since the 2008 financial crisis there has been a measurably steady shift in the use of temporary and part-time workers by businesses. Nearly 10 years removed the trend continues, and is clearly not temporary (no pun intended). More workers today must therefore juggle multiple part-time jobs to get by, jobs that rarely come with the benefits that full-time workers enjoy, adding another layer to the financial burden of our new era, not to mention the emotional stress that accompanies dealing with multiple jobs and employers. This is also a global phenomenon. The UN recently reported that worldwide 75% of workers are now temporary or part-time, and data from specific developed countries bears this out, see here and here, for example.

In its 2018 report on employment trends, the International Labour Organization made the following observation about the North American job market:

While unemployment rates have declined, the decline has coincided with an increase in involuntary part-time employment. In the United States, the share of involuntary part-time employment in total part-time employment has increased from 5.3 per cent in 2007 to 8.1 per cent in 2016. For Canada, the rate remains elevated at 27.5 per cent in 2016 compared to 23.2 per cent in 2007. This trend, coupled with the higher incidence of temporary contracts in both countries, has resulted in weaker wage growth.

What is important about this is the fact that while the full-time to part-time work ratio has improved since the worst depths of the GFC the rates of involuntary part-time employment are still well in excess of where they were previous to 2008. Furthermore, with a recession almost statistically certain to occur within the next five years we can likely expect this phenomenon to become even more severe. After nearly 10 years of "recovery" it appears safe to conclude that vanishing permanent, full-time employment is a trend, not an anomaly.

Meanwhile, in the midst of what some are describing as "rocketing" job growth the seeming paradox of low inflation and stagnant wage growth appears somewhat less paradoxical once we factor in the continuing shift away from secure, full-time jobs. However, our intrepid central bankers have a different explanation. The problem, you see, is temporarily low worker productivity gains, so therefore it is just a matter of time before both wage growth and inflation shoot skyward, at least according to Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell. Even the experts at Goldman Sachs, as I mentioned earlier, apparently agree and are encouraging The Fed to hike the Funds Rate. Yet, wages and inflation have been largely stagnant for 10 years or more, so why these developments are still regarded as transitory is a bit of a mystery. I have a different interpretation:

The North American Consumer: Handle With Care

We can no longer escape the reality of the post-crisis economy. The rise of globalization has put extreme pressure on the working classes of developed economies, just as technological advances in automation and robotics absorb relatively unskilled tasks once performed by people. This is now expressed by the decline in permanent, full-time jobs and stagnant wage growth. In the US, the high cost of health care is doubtless an exacerbating factor, incentivizing many employers to prefer part-time workers. Nevertheless, the trend applies to most, if not all, developed economies. I am not alone in my suppositions. The IMF also sees the rise of part-time, temporary employment as the leading factor behind the lack of wage growth. Indeed, that institution has been vocal, warning central bankers not to be goaded into overly aggressive monetary policy based on the illusion of low unemployment.

A nation of increasingly part-time workers is under greater financial stress relative to the past. Predictably, gages other than the unemployment rate should better hint at the economic health of the nation, and indeed, two of these sharply challenge the perception of either a vibrant consumer, or a healthy economy. In the US, consumer debt has soared to levels never before seen, reaching new record highs in late 2017, as reported in Reuters. Equally concerning is the fact that, while overall delinquencies appear to be contained, there has been a significant uptick specifically in credit card delinquencies. Thus, we have a consumer holding record amounts of debt, while increasingly unable to pay credit card bills. These do not sound like features of a robust "full employment" economy to this author. Moreover, as we've seen this is not a uniquely US phenomenon. Reports from Canada and Australia, for example, expose even higher levels of consumer debt than even the record levels in the US!

Now surely we must all assume, since the working class is prospering thanks to a red hot job market, we should be seeing evidence of that income going into increased household savings. Well, we'd be wrong. Savings rates in the US are just barely higher than their all-time lows in the years immediately preceding the GFC.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis

And nor is this equally troubling trend exclusive to the US, either. As the Financial Times reported last year the savings rate in the UK is now at its lowest since that country began tracking it 50 years ago. The story is very similar in Canada, too, as the below chart shows. It would appear that the new workplace has crept into most, if not all, developed economies, as debt and low savings have increasingly replaced consumption funded by wage gains.

Source: TradingEconomics

Patience, Mr. Powell

I genuinely hope Chairman Powell is paying attention to the nuances (along with his colleagues elsewhere in the Western World), because what appears to be a vibrant economy is nothing of the sort. Already we have consumer debt and savings rates at levels not seen since the eve of the 2008 financial crisis, and in some cases never seen before in history. Highly aggressive monetary policy would be risky at this time. Moreover, unlike when the last recession took hold in 2008, good paying, full-time jobs are in even lower supply today, and will likely become ever scarcer as the ensuing years unfold.

It is at least encouraging that the new chairman recently acknowledged that current wage growth does not reflect what you would expect to see in a full employment environment. During recent testimony he cited a lack "of strong evidence [for] a decisive move up in wages." Powell has stated in the past that he intends to make "continuity" a part of his tenure, implying that the slow and steady tightening schedule introduced by Janet Yellen will continue, barring any drastic data changes. Given that the most recent US retail sales surrendered a third consecutive monthly decline, I suspect that even the assumed March rate hike is not necessarily guaranteed. Yet, even if we do see a rate hike next week I believe it may be the last one we see until at least autumn. Let's hope so.

