The Science Of Investing - Invest Within Your Circle Of Competence To Crush It Just Like Buffett

I have presented a case study showing how investing in companies within the Dow that fall into one's circle of competence can create substantial returns.

Warren Buffett has related this idea to Ted Williams' discipline of waiting for the "fat pitch" to achieve stellar results in the batters' box.

Investing in companies within one's circle of competence is vital to achieving success over the long-run.

In May of 2017, I was fortunate enough to travel to Omaha and hear Warren Buffett speak at the Berkshire Hathaway AGM. There were many valuable insights I took away during the meeting – one of which being how Buffett only invests in companies within his circle of competence. In particular, Buffett used an analogy from Ted Williams – a Hall of Fame baseball player who is considered to be one of the best batters of all time.

Ted Williams achieved tremendous success within the batters’ box by only swinging at pitches within his sweet spot, where he had the best chance of getting on base. By only hitting at balls within this “strike zone of competence”, Williams achieved a .344 batting average and a .482 on-base percentage, while hitting 521 home runs during his career. Williams’s on-base percentage of .482 puts him in first place all-time in MLB history – not too shabby...

Williams would reveal his secrets in his book called The Science of Hitting, where he explained that waiting for the "fat pitch" and only swinging at balls where he was far more likely to get on base was the key to his success.

Buffett commented on Williams’ disciplined approach to batting with the following quote from Berkshire’s 1997 shareholder letter:

“Ted carved the strike zone into 77 cells, each the size of a baseball. Swinging only at baseballs in his "best" cell, he knew, would allow him to bat .400; reaching for balls in his "worst" spot, the low outside corner of the strike zone, would reduce him to .230. In other words, waiting for the fat pitch would mean a trip to the Hall of Fame; swinging indiscriminately would mean a ticket to the minors.”

I have included a picture of the Williams’ strike zone that Buffett is referring to below.

And here’s a close-up of the strike zone to get a better look.

In the 2017 documentary Becoming Warren Buffett, Buffett commented on this idea some more and stated the following:

“In investing, I’m in a no-called-strike business, which is the best business you can be in. I can look at a thousand different companies and I don’t have to be right on every one of them, or even fifty of them. So, I can pick the ball I want to hit. And the trick in investing is to just sit there and watch pitch after pitch go by and wait for the one right in your sweet spot…”

He finished commenting on the subject with the following:

“Over the years, you develop a lot of filters. And I do know what I call my circle of competence and I stay within that circle. And I don’t worry about things that are outside that circle. Defining what your game is – where you’re going to have an edge is enormously important.”

When analyzing Buffett’s commentary on this subject I think there are two important takeaways of how an investor can attain an edge when investing. One, only invest in companies within your circle of competence – those businesses you can understand and meet your criteria for good investments. The second being to wait for the opportunity to buy that company at the right price.

While much can be said about the importance of an investor’s patience to achieve strong results, just staying within one’s circle of competence can do wonders alone. As a result, in today’s article, I’m going to focus on Buffett’s first point and how an investor can achieve superior returns just by staying in their circle of competence. As a play on the book from Ted Williams, I thought I would call this exercise The Science of Investing. Let’s get started.

For this exercise, I’m going to look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average and analyze its performance from the beginning of 1997 (the year Buffett initially referenced Ted Williams in his shareholder letter) until the end of last year, 2017.

While I have previously outlined my criteria for investing, in this article I’ll be outlining my circle of competence criteria. When determining which companies to include within my circle, I looked at which industry each company operated in and screened solely based on that merit. See below for more information:

Inside the Circle

Companies I feel competent investing in include industrial, consumer, telecom, media, and financial businesses. These are companies I can understand. I interact with many of these companies daily. There’s little industry jargon that I need to read up on to learn how their business operations work. McDonald’s sells burgers and fries; Boeing makes airplanes; Coca-Cola sells soda. It’s simple – it’s the way investing should be.

For the most part, these companies make long-lasting products that customers have been using and will be using for decades. Many of them are strong, stable and often boring. Most importantly, I feel these companies operate in industries with the potential to create sustainable competitive advantages.

Outside the Circle

Now, let’s look at companies outside of my circle of competence. I tend to stay away from companies in the healthcare, commodity and technology industries. For the most part, many of these companies are price takers, who need to constantly innovate, while facing lots of government regulation. As opposed to companies inside my circle of competence, many of these companies face extreme difficulties creating sustainable competitive advantages. I’ll go more in-depth into each industry below:

Healthcare

Let’s start with healthcare. There’s a significant amount of government regulation, lots of risk with FDA approvals for new drugs, and, bearing a major patent, high competition from other companies.

Commodities, Natural Resources, etc.

Commodities are also tricky. As opposed to a company like Coke which is a price maker, these companies are price takers and have absolutely no control over what price they’ll be able to sell a barrel of oil, an ounce of gold, or whatever commodity they’re selling. Like healthcare, there’s also lots of risk from new projects that could literally strike gold or be completely worthless.

Technology

While one can make the argument that the best investments over the past decade have been in technology, I'd argue that technology is never a moat and many of the "100-bagger" companies listed in technology sectors should be classified as either disruptors or innovators in consumers, media, and other industries, using sustainable competitive advantages:

Amazon (AMZN) used technology to disrupt retail and then locked you in with their Prime membership, using a network effect

(AMZN) used technology to disrupt retail and then locked you in with their Prime membership, using a Google (GOOGL) used technology to create the search engine market, and then hooked you onto Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, Google Calendar, etc. through a network effect

(GOOGL) used technology to create the search engine market, and then hooked you onto Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, Google Calendar, etc. through a Apple (AAPL) used technology to create the smartphone, and then hooked customers onto tablets, laptops, watches and other devices (which are no better than competitor products) through a network effect and brand

Netflix (NFLX) used technology to disrupt the media industry. It's now creating its own unique original content, which Disney and co. can't replicate

I’d argue that the industries I feel comfortable investing in (and those I’m not) are a strong resemblance of the general public and Warren Buffett. Over the years, Buffett’s biggest holdings in public securities have been in companies such as Coca-Cola, GEICO, Capital Cities/ABC, Wells Fargo, American Express, Washington Post and Gillette/Procter & Gamble. I can’t recall Buffett having many large investments in healthcare, commodity or "technology" companies, other than IBM – one of Buffett’s rare investments that didn’t pan out.

In the table below, I’ve categorized the thirty companies which represented the Dow over my time frame based on these industry classifications.

Dow Jones Composition during Case Study - Inside vs. Outside Circle

Or, put another way…

Below, I have created a chart with the total returns from 1997 through 2017 for each company.

One quick note:

To compare results vs. the overall Dow I included both the average and median results of the Dow over this timeframe

I am aware General Motors and Kodak are trading again after going bankrupt. However, the fact remains that investors in these companies saw significant declines which I wanted to emphasize

When looking at the results in this manner, the first thing that became apparent to me was how the top 12 names all fell within my circle of competence. Which got me thinking, what if I plotted all the companies into cells in a strike zone like Ted Williams? For a refresher, here’s what Ted Williams’ strike zone looked like.

As we can see, Ted Williams used different shades of colors to signify areas of his strike zone where hit well (red, orange and yellow – located near the center of the strike zone) and cells where he hit poorly (blue, purple and grey – located in the corners of the strike zone). I’ve categorized his batting average by color below.

Ted Williams Strike Cells by Batting Average:

We can apply the same logic to returns of the Dow based on ranges of investment returns over the time frame used in the exercise. I have done so below:

Categorization of Dow Investment Returns (1997-2017)

We can go even further to plot companies based on the returns they achieved into a batter’s strike zone like Ted Williams did with baseballs. For example, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which achieved the best returns would be shaded red and slotted into the center, where Ted Williams hit .400. Conversely, Kodak (NASDAQ:KODK) would be shaded grey and slotted in the bottom corner where Williams hit a meager .230. And so on and so on...

Below, I have presented a side-by-side chart displaying this. The left-hand side represents companies, with their respective total returns from 1997 through 2017 on the right-hand side.

Strike Zone of Competence (Companies and Returns)

Again, here is what Ted Williams’ strike zone looked like, pictured on the right. In addition to using the same colors Williams used for his cells, I also included two dotted boxes representing the most (red box in the center) and least (blue box in the bottom corner) attractive returns like Williams did.

Dow Strike Zone vs. Ted Williams Strike Zone

I tried my best to arrange companies similar to how Ted Williams did – allocating a roughly equal proportion of cells based on color, while also trying to use the same layout.

The fact remains that those companies which I consider to fall inside my circle of competence produced higher returns overall than those outside my circle. I've displayed just such visually below:

1997 - 2017 Investment Returns - Inside vs. Outside

One can see that through the first ten years of this case study, one's returns were almost double for companies inside the circle of competence vs. outside. Over the remaining ~10 years that discrepancy would expand further, with inside companies nearly tripling returns of outside companies for the total ~20 year period.

Commentary on Top Performing Stocks

When looking at the companies that performed the absolute best (and worst) out of the 30 selected, a few things became apparent. Companies holding strong economic moats performed extremely well. Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) were the top two performing stocks, which held moats in their size and scale. Disney (DIS) and McDonald's (MCD) also had stellar returns, thanks to the strong brand these two names carry.

On the flip side, when looking at the two companies which performed the worst, General Motors (GM) and Kodak (KODK), the opposite can be said. General Motors suffered as a result of operating in the auto industry (an industry still within my circle of competence) which has been extremely difficult to prosper in, along with poor capital allocation from management. Kodak saw poor returns due its lack of innovation and inability to create a network effect or other type of moat.

In future articles, I hope to write more about what I think makes a good investment - specifically touching on the types of moats companies can leverage to generate strong returns on invested capital for years/decades. In doing so, I would try to present case studies to illustrate why certain companies have performed well/poorly in history while also making investment recommendations using the same logic.

Hindsight Bias

I must admit a few things before I wrap up this article. While I did try to ignore hindsight bias by only looking at the results after I decided which industries fell within my circle of competence, I'm aware that this bias was still present. In addition, if one were to change some of the constituents and time frame used, I'm sure that different results could have occurred.

Conclusion

Again, by no means was this case study exercise "perfect". I tried to keep things as simple as possible while still hoping readers could understand the idea I was presenting.

Much more can be said and much more has been said about the importance of investing within one's circle of competence. For those looking to learn more about this topic, I would recommend reading articles from John Huber’s Base Hit Investing blog and the Investment Masters Blog. Both sites are absolutely stellar and were an inspiration for this article - thank you.

In conclusion, I hope this article has outlined why investing in what you understand really does matter. There certainly is potential to make strong returns in moat-protected businesses in industries outside my (and many investors') circle of competence! It's also important to note that everyone's circle of competence is different! However, as Warren Buffett has proved (both with his words and his investments), investing within your circle of competence can certainly be the first of many steps for successful investing.

Please feel free to comment and leave your thoughts - as a young investor, I am always looking for ways to continue learning out here! If you enjoyed this article's content please shoot me a follow! - I plan on writing more articles in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.