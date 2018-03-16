Alibaba: The Party's Just Getting Started

Valuation seems more than reasonable given growth prospects, with over 24% upside.

Stake in Easyhome to act as an incubator for Alibaba's "New Retail" vision.

NTU Joint Research Institute to spark R&D in AI applications, translating into possible marketable products down the road.

Potential China secondary listing stands to boost Alibaba's market value if all goes well, providing capital on the side.

Alibaba Group (BABA) recently made headlines after reports of a potential secondary listing in China - although it is not certain yet, the listing would provide the e-commerce giant with access to capital and a potentially increased valuation.

On top of this, recent developments such as Alibaba's partnership with Nanyang Technological University ("NTU"), as well as their acquisition of Easyhome, lay out interesting growth prospects in widely contrasting markets. This allows Alibaba to continue growing rapidly, with the safety of diversified revenue. In the long-term, we expect these developments to turn up positive results not currently anticipated by the market.

Alibaba Group - Chinese Listing

Alibaba made headlines on Thursday, closing up over 3% on reports that it was exploring a secondary listing in China.

In the past, a series of proposals have been made to bring back Chinese companies which have opted to trade overseas. The proposed plan - which would be similar to an American Depository Receipt - has been met with open minds from corporate executives. At the moment, everything remains up in the air.

That being said, we refrain from getting too into depth considering the fact that uncertainly still looms overhead. If you're interested in reading more, Doug Young, a writer for Caixin Global, does a solid job of explaining the situation here.

NTU Joint Research Institute

Nanyang Technological University has partnered with Alibaba for an initial period of five years, where they will focus on exploring technological breakthroughs and artificial intelligence solutions. Emphasis will be placed on human-centered research (e.g. health, aging, homes, communities), machine learning, and cloud computing.

Although the partnership leans towards the educational aspect, potential findings could very well be transferable into Alibaba's business:

...Key outcomes of industry-academia partnerships are innovation and education, where disruptive ideas are turned into marketable products... Source: Alibaba

Countless tech giants have been exposing themselves to the AI market for years now; Alibaba has approached this in a unique fashion, throwing academics into the mix. We believe the partnership will benefit Alibaba down the line, giving them exposure to the growing industry of AI.

Over the next five years, NTU and Alibaba will further push the frontiers of AI and deploy AI solutions in scenarios ranging from home, retail, community and urban transportation to hospitals and nursing homes, with the aim of enhance the city's efficiency and helping people to achieve a healthier, smarter and happier life. Source: Alibaba

The possibilities are truly endless.

15% Stake in Easyhome

Among the recent M&A activity surrounding Alibaba, their purchase of a minority stake in Easyhome caught our attention. For readers who have never heard of Easyhome, they are China's second largest home improvement supplies and furniture chain, generating over $9.5 billion in the past year.

Alibaba paid RMB 5.45 billion for a 15% stake in the company, which would allow it to pursue its "New Retail" plan. The idea behind Alibaba's New Retail vision is a seamless mix of online and offline retail, versus just focusing on one. We see the investment as a research effort more than anything else, where the company will utilize Easyhome to test out the effectiveness of technological innovations within the business.

Should end results be positive, investors may experience increased M&A activity on behalf of Alibaba, as they seek to spread out into other areas under the retail umbrella. This expansion would drive revenue, and increase diversification as well.

Relative Valuation

Looking back at Alibaba's historical valuation, they have traded at a median P/E multiple of ~47x earnings. With a current multiple of ~50x LTM earnings, the stock trades just over its historical average.

Current 2018 EPS consensus is RMB 33.31, or $5.26; when applying the historical 47x earnings multiple, we derive a price target of $247.

Conclusion

Alibaba is running on all cylinders, and shows no signs of slowing down. As the company ventures out into a wide variety of markets, revenue will continue growing. In addition, the diversified sales mix mitigates risk.

The recent NTU Joint Research Institute opens the door to countless opportunities in the artificial intelligence market. Breakthroughs are transferable from the academic setting, into Alibaba's business - something we feel confident will benefit the company years into the future.

A recently acquired 15% stake in China's Easyhome allows Alibaba to inject their technology into the business, in hopes of bringing their "New Retail" vision to life. Should the results turn out to be good, we expect Alibaba to pounce on other companies which may benefit from a revamp.

Although the currently trades just over their historical average, the valuation is attractive on a forward-looking basis. We see little risk to their bottom line figures at the moment, and expect 2018 EPS to fall within the analyst range.

Reflecting a 47x earnings multiple on 2018 EPS, we reiterate our buy rating, and raise our price target to $247.

