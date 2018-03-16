Omega Healthcare Investors: Undervalued, At Least 10% Capital Upside

I see up to 21 percent capital upside for OHI in the next twelve months.

In addition, the operator will transition some of its facilities to other operators.

Orianna Health Systems filed for bankruptcy protection in March, but Omega reaffirmed its 2018e AFFO guidance and doesn't expect further impairments, which is good news.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s (OHI) shares are undervalued. The health care REIT came under growing pressure last year when it revealed operator problems, and again this year when it said that it would freeze its dividend. I believe Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have already bottomed out, and offer investors an attractive mix of high, recurring dividend income as well as capital upside. An investment in Omega Healthcare Investors at today's price point yields 9.7 percent.

Omega Healthcare Investors sort of shocked income investors and shareholders in February when it said that it would not grow its dividend in 2018 in light of its ongoing portfolio repositioning. The health care REIT effectively announced a dividend freeze in February when it released fourth quarter earnings. The company CEO had this to say:

As a result of our strategic repositioning activities, 2018 will not be a growth year, and therefore, we do not expect to increase the dividend during 2018. However, I want to be very clear that we are confident in the payout percentage coverage and sustainability of our current quarterly dividend. ~ Taylor Pickett, Omega Healthcare Investors' Chief Executive Officer

The resulting sell-off in the stock created a buying opportunity in February. In addition, an insider scooped up a good amount of shares after the emotionally-fueled stock meltdown. In my article entitled "Time To Follow An Insider Into This 9.4%-Yielding Health Care REIT", published on January 2, 2018, I suggested that the insider buy was a big tell as to how corporate insiders see Omega Healthcare Investors' value proposition.

Recent Update About Orianna Health Systems

Orianna Health Systems, an Omega operator, voluntarily filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March.

You may recall that some of Orianna Health Systems' troubled SNF facilities in Texas were moved to other operators last year, which is exactly the approach Omega pursues now as part of Orianna's restructuring plan.

As described in Orianna's filings with the Bankruptcy Court, Omega has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement ("RSA") that will form the basis for Orianna's restructuring. The RSA provides for the recommencement of partial rent payments at $1.0 million per month (prorated for March) and establishes a specific timeline for the implementation of Orianna's planned restructuring. While subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, the RSA provides for the orderly transition to new operators of 23 of the 42 facilities Orianna currently leases from Omega.

And, importantly [emphasis mine]:

We do not believe Orianna's filing for bankruptcy protection materially affects the fair value of the facilities, and accordingly, at this time we do not expect to record further impairments on the Orianna direct financing leases as a result.

Omega Healthcare Investors' does not expect Orianna's bankruptcy filing to impact the value of its facilities or its 2018 AFFO outlook, and that's really good news because operator concerns have weighed on Omega's share price more than anything.

Fair Value In Excess Of $30

The good news is that even though Omega Healthcare Investors' shares appear to have bottomed out now, they are still undervalued in my opinion. Further, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are no longer oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Omega Healthcare Investors has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $2.96-$3.06/share this year. The healthcare REIT reported $3.30/share in adjusted funds from operations for 2017, implying a projected ~9 percent year-over-year decrease in AFFO (according to the REIT's February guidance).

Based on yesterday's closing share price, Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend stream currently costs investors ~9.1x 2018e AFFO. I believe Omega Healthcare Investors' shares can reasonably sell for ~10-11x 2018e AFFO as the healthcare REIT covers its dividend payout with adjusted FFO and recently reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO guidance despite its operator troubles. This multiple range implies a target price range of $30.1-$33.1, meaning there is potential for 10-21 percent upside.

Your Takeaway

The Orianna update was good news this month because it shows that Omega Healthcare Investors has a way of transitioning Orianna's facilities to other, healthier operators, and because downside risks as far as impairments go are contained. Importantly, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares remain undervalued in my opinion, and I see up to 21 percent upside over a twelve months period. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.