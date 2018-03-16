Solid Biosciences DMD Trial Halted Once Again, Time To Avoid

Recently, the FDA had placed a clinical hold on Solid Biosciences (SLDB) clinical product known as SGT-001. The hold caused the stock to tank by 54% in after-hours trade on Wednesday. I am inclined to believe that this name should be avoided until the FDA clears the hold. I would be more bullish on this company, except for the fact that on the day of its IPO it disclosed another FDA clinical hold, but as a partial hold. That's why I believe that this name should be avoided.

FDA Clinical Hold

The FDA clinical hold was placed on a phase 1/2 study in DMD patients being treated with SGT-001. SGT-001 is Solid Biosciences' main gene therapy product being used to treat patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited genetic disease associated with muscle weakness. The FDA clinical hold is a result of a patient that was dosed a month ago with 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001. In my opinion, this hold is really bad. That's because this was the first patient to be dosed in the study. It was noted that a few days after treatment the patient was hospitalized for a few days. Lab tests showed a lowered platelet count, decreased red blood cell count, and a negative type of immune response. The good news is that the patient was treated and currently has no symptoms. Solid Biosciences has halted recruitment and dosing for its SGT-001 candidate. What I find bad about this situation is that the company is still awaiting a formal letter by the FDA to see what it needs to do next to resolve the hold.

Prior Setback

I'm not satisfied that Solid Biosciences can overcome this problem. That's because had SGT-001 been given in combination with another therapy, then this negative event would be dealt with quicker. The reason why I state that is because then it could be ruled that either the combination caused the patient's symptoms or the additional drug could have been the cause. Being that SGT-001 was the only treatment given to the patient that caused the patient's symptoms, that means it will be difficult for Solid Biosciences to convince the FDA to lift the clinical hold. That's one reason why I don't believe that this issue will be resolved. The second reason has to do with Solid Biosciences IPO back in January of this year. The day of the company's IPO it was forced to lower the initial offering price down to $16 per share. It was going to originally price itself at $18 or $19 per share. The reason for dropping the price the day of its IPO was because of the SEC filing it revealed. The company filed an SEC filing stating that the FDA had placed the same phase 1/2 study of SGT-001 on a partial clinical hold. The problem being is that the first hold placed on SGT-001, being only a partial clinical hold, was sent as a letter to the company back in November of 2017 according to the SEC filing noted above. One clinical hold I can understand, but two FDA clinical holds for the same trial in less than one year period is not encouraging.

Financials

In terms of financials, Solid Biosciences should be okay for the time being. That's because it just recently had its IPO. Its IPO was listed at $16 per share, and the company raised a total of $133.7 million from the offering. Cash was raised by selling 8,984,375 shares of its common stock at $16 per share. In addition, this included the exercise in full by the underwriters to their overallotment option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares at the same price of $16 per share. In my opinion, this eliminates the risk of dilution in the near-term. The company's first set of reported financials will paint a better picture on cash needs for the remaining year.

Conclusion

The FDA clinical hold is a major issue for Solid Biosciences. This is especially true because the DMD program is the company's primary focus. Its entire pipeline is built around developing treatments for DMD. There is one positive that I must point out. The one positive is that Solid Biosciences does have other clinical candidates that are not similar to SGT-001 for treating patients with DMD. The downside is that those candidates are in the early stages of testing. SGT-001 was the most advanced clinical candidate. Hopefully, Solid Biosciences can get the hold lifted. Solid Biosciences may become a good investment choice if the hold is ultimately lifted. In addition, once it gets its other clinical candidates to mid-stage studies. But until then, I believe that it would be best to avoid this name for the time being.

