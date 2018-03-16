Pacific City Financial Might Have More To Give

This might not be a long-term hold, but if momentum continues, the stock could produce above-average returns over the next two years.

Portfolio growth could slow, but most of the assets reprice in less than 5 years - an advantage in a rising rate environment.

At the end of January, Pacific City Financial (OTCPK:PFCF) reported mixed but slightly upbeat earnings for 2017. I'm calling them 'mixed' because shares hardly moved despite rather positive results. Net income, for example, scaled a large one-time tax adjustment ($1.6 million) and higher non-interest expenses (increased $3.4 million) to beat 2016 earnings per share by 9%. Reported earnings came in at $16.4 million or $1.21 per diluted share, but again, no movement.

While PFCF appears to be executing, in a market (California) typically known to reward fast growing business banks, it is still being punished for losses during the financial crisis.

From last year's article:

Times are good now, but in 2010, the bank charged-off ~8.2% of the portfolio in a single quarter (much smaller portfolio), and like I said in the opening, investors should expect more volatility here if and when cracks start to re-emerge.

That article ended with:

At $12.50 per share, PFCF is trading for ~1.3X TBV and 11.2X 2016 EPS ($1.11, up from 2015 earnings of $1.02). The bank has had a bumpy ride, but shares look cheap based on recent returns (2-year average ROE is ~12.5%).

If you're doing the math, the stock is down slightly this year but up 20% in the past 13 months. Taken alone, improving 20% is far from punishing, but it's also far from the upside investors would have from the multiple expansion that they are patiently waiting for. At $15.00, the trailing P/E is still low at 12.39X (without any adjustments for the tax asset), and the P/TBV of 1.41X pales even next to some of the state's newest, and smaller, business banks (see recent articles on Valley Republic and Mission Bancorp).

PFCF data by YCharts

In addition to discounts from the past (for asset quality), another negative aspect the market is pricing-in has to do with pressures born from above-average growth (assets increased by 17.6% in 2017 to $1,442 million). Finding new loans hasn't been a problem for PFCF (up 15.7%), but in the words of Henry Kim, President and CEO, 'accumulating low-cost deposits continues to be a challenge in our marketplace.'

As you can see below, this challenge has required the bank to increase reliance on more expensive time accounts and broker CDs.

From 4Q17 Earnings Announcement

Even so, net interest margin increased 7 bps in 2017 to 4.21%. And, there is some momentum as 4th quarter NIMs were higher at 4.26%.

I do think growth rates will be challenged as rates rise and start to pressure demand, but there are two specific items in the bank's favor that the market might not have fully priced.

1. Scale

The company is scaling very quickly, and even while full-time employees are being added.

With salaries on the rise, non-interest expenses increased by $3.4 million or 10.3% in 2017. However, in relation to assets, every major non-interest expense line item is trending lower. These moves helped improve the efficiency ratio to 51.97% from 54.92% in 2017.

2. Opportunity to Reprice Loans

With an already high percentage of loans to total assets (near capacity), adding to the portfolio might require more expensive CDs for financing, but the loans that the bank is targeting reprice often and this is an attractive attribute to have in a rising rate environment. As you can see below, hardly any of the assets in the year-end portfolio mature in more than 5 years.

Bottom Line

Pacific City still might not be able to escape large spikes in non-performing assets during a financial crisis. However, as the bank continues to scale, earnings power rises and makes it easier for the company to grow its way out of a bad situation, should one materialize, faster than it did the last time around. In addition, we can't look into individual loans, but based on loan repricings, the portfolio is full of attractive assets that could be sold to other companies looking to better position their portfolio for rising rates (optionality). Granted, there are still a lot of unknowns, but NPAs are extremely low, (0.23%) and I think Pacific City is still an attractive option.

Past losses might mean this isn't a play anyone would want to put a lot of long-term money into, but if the fundamentals hold it could provide above-average returns over the next two years.

Investment Note: I'm not a holder due to an already large collection of shares in small banks in California. I missed last year's move despite the bullish article.

