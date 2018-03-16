Could Dollar General Be An 'All-Weather' Stock?

The company performs well during strong and weak macro environments, leading me to wonder if this is a good "all-weather" stock.

The recession-friendly, deep-discount retail space seems to be doing well despite the strong economy. Supporting the argument is Dollar General (DG), whose slightly weaker-than-expected holiday quarter results were fully countered by a fiscal 2018 outlook that looked solid. Given the resilience amid a robust economic landscape, I wonder if DG might be a good "all-weather" stock that could perform well in good and bad macro environments.

First, a look at the numbers. Establishing YOY parallels this quarter may be tricky, as fiscal 4Q16 had one extra week in the calendar. Yet, comps of 3.3% pointed at top-line strength that seems to have modestly topped management's expectations (of 2.5% comps for full year vs. 2.7% delivered). The 213 net new stores added in the quarter were a major factor in driving revenues that I estimate, without the 53rd week in fiscal 2016, would have increased by about 9%.

Gross margins proved resilient, expanding 50 bps YOY. More important than the increase itself, I am satisfied to see that the improvement came despite unfavorable revenue mix towards consumable products and higher transportation expenses (likely a result of robust wages and rising gas prices). In my view, being able to manage inventory and promotional activity is a good sign that the executive team has been doing its job well.

The effects of the robust economy were felt mostly in the opex line. Higher wages, bonuses and occupancy costs drove GAAP operating expenses up a sizable 160 bps YOY. I do not expect these headwinds to subside in the foreseeable future, but the closure of 35 stores in the quarter might help the company to better allocate overhead in fiscal 2018.

Much more bullish was Dollar General's outlook for the current year, which included an adjusted EPS of $6.05 at the mid-point of the range that was over 20 cents better than the Street's current expectations. Much of the upside, however, might be related to lower taxes. With $300 million in cash tax benefits guided for 2018, I estimate that the new U.S. fiscal policy alone should boost Dollar General's EPS by about $1.10 this year -- much more than the 80-cent bump in analysts' earnings estimates observed since the tax legislation was signed, in December 2017.

On the stock

A year away from its 80th anniversary, Dollar General is looking as robust as ever. It may catch no one by surprise that the Tennessee-based retailer performed well during low economic activity periods like the Great Recession, managing to grow revenues, gross profits and store footprint at a solid pace even in fiscal 2008. But continuing to do so in a period when, theoretically, consumers have more disposable income to spend elsewhere has been a positive development for Dollar General.

Co./Ticker Fwd PE Fwd PEG P./Book FCF Yield Dollar Gen. - DG 15.4x 1.2x 4.4x 3.8% Dollar Tree (DLTR) 16.7x 1.2x 3.1x 3.9% Ross (ROST) 18.9x 1.5x 9.6x 4.4% TJX (TJX) 16.9x 1.5x 10.0x 3.7%

On valuation, DG seems de-risked compared to the peer group from a forward P/E and forward PEG perspective (see chart and table above). It helps that, despite yesterday's share price run of nearly 5%, the stock is still down nearly -10% since the start of February 2018 vs. the broad market's (SPY) -3% performance.

I have only recently dipped my toes in the deep-discount retail space, after having covered Ross Store's amazing holiday quarter. But from where I stand, the sector is looking more enticing than I would have anticipated. And within that universe, DG has presented itself as a solid buy-on-dip candidate.

Note from the author: I do not currently own DG in my portfolio because I believe I can generate long-term growth with limited downside risk in a more efficient way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.