Yandex's Greatest Opportunity

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) is one of the largest Internet companies in Russia. The company is developing several business areas, and today I would like to talk about one of them, which in my opinion will become the largest for Yandex in the next 10-15 years. This area is E-commerce, and Yandex has all chances to become the largest player in this market. But now the company is very expensive and therefore, I do not recommend buying the company's shares at current prices.

eCommerce in Russia

Despite the rather large penetration of the Internet (more than 70%) and the penetration of smartphones (more than 60%), the E-commerce market in Russia remains very small and accounts for less than 5% of all purchases inside the country. For example, in the United States, 1/10 purchases are accounted by the Internet.

Primarily such a situation is caused by the extensive segmentation of the market. Large shares are held by AliExpress (NYSE: BABA) and Yandex.Market, while the remaining, which is more than 50% of the market, is divided into more than 10 small online stores. Moreover, it is the lack of a leader that slows the growth of the market as a whole.

Necessary actions from Yandex

Yandex.Market may become such a leader in the next 10 years, but only if the business model is completely changed. Now Yandex.Market works as an aggregator of other stores, and its main function is to compare prices of other stores. Despite such uselessness, the company occupies about 10% of the E-commerce market because of the scale of Yandex itself.

In my opinion, the company should go to the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) model and carry out all the actions for the sale and delivery of goods independently. Yandex needs to abandon the mediation and build their warehouses to store products from different manufacturers and sellers and carry out direct sales through their service.

Also, it is necessary to enable consumers to pay for purchases online and not only cash on delivery as is now. Given that Yandex has its own online payment service - Yandex.Money, this change will also lead to synergistic winnings. Also, it can make online payments in cooperation with Sberbank. For example, they can give discounts or privileges when using Sberbank cards or Yandex.Money service.

Also, as I said, Yandex needs their own warehouses and contracts with the delivery services of goods. With Yandex's scale and potential sales volumes, consumers and producers and Yandex itself will benefit from this.

Yandex.Market now

Despite the huge potential of this segment, Yandex is developing its E-commerce very slowly, and we can see it in the recent annual report. In 2017 E-commerce company's business brought about 5 billion rubles (about $85 million), which was slightly more than 5% of total Yandex revenue. And in comparison with 2016, the revenue grew by only 5%, which is the slowest growing segment of the company.

source: Yandex annual report

Perhaps Yandex began to think about the E-commerce potential because in 2017 they announced the creation of a joint venture with Sberbank (OTCPK: SBRCY). Sberbank paid 30 billion rubles (about $500 million) for 45% of Yandex.Market. Another 45% will remain in possession of Yandex, and 10% will go to pay management.

More than that, management announced to Sberbank investors its plans to reach 500 billion market share by 2020. In 2017, the E-commerce market in Russia was 1 trillion, considering about 10-15% market growth, we can assume that the share of Yandex.Market can grow to 35-40%, that is, growing every year at the double-digit rate. In the past few years, this growth was not active, or rather, there was no growth at all.

source: Yandex annual report

The deal with Sberbank opens additional synergies for the company:

1) Firstly, this is the largest audience of Sberbank (about 80% of the country's population) which can be advertised by Yandex.Market.

2) Secondly, the possible use of a vast network of Sberbank for the storage or delivery of goods, given that Sberbank itself plans to gradually abandon its "departments" in favor of online operation.

3) Sberbank's cooperate with more than half of Russia's businesses, which will establish partnerships with large and small sellers of goods for Yandex.Market.

source: Website

Valuation



P/E FWD P/E EV/EBITDA Yandex 90 27 35 Amazon 243 177 44.6 Ebay 5.6 19.1 14.9 JD negative 52.2 negative Alibaba 50.4 36.4 28.6

sources: Ycharts, Finviz

At the same time, despite the potential for E-commerce in Russia, now Yandex is very expensive. Above you can see the world's E-commerce players and their multipliers. Yandex looks more expensive than JD because it is unprofitable and more expensive than Amazon, which has greater opportunities and takes concrete actions in its business. And if we compare Yandex with competitors of its traditional business in the face of the Russian company - Mail.ru Group and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) - we can also notice the overvaluation of Yandex.

Final Thoughts

The potential for E-commerce in Russia is huge. Especially when your ally is the country's largest bank. But now JV has not taken any action to create and develop a new company, but Yandex shares are growing every day. Therefore, I recommend you to refrain from any position on Yandex before the active steps of this venture developed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.