Adobe: Firing On All Cylinders

We believe Adobe will continue its momentum in Digital Media while finding opportunities to accelerate growth in digital marketing.

Adobe (ADBE) reported F2018 first-quarter results after Thursday closing and the company delivered another quarter of solid execution and accelerating growth in its core product categories. We think Adobe is well-positioned going into the rest of 2018 amid a supportive IT spending environment and tax-reform. Over the years Adobe has delivered impeccable results for shareholders as it transformed into a subscription business model. High recurring revenue and impressive growth in its digital media category have helped Adobe to produce one of the most consistent growth stories. Pre-market shares traded up 3-4%.

2018 Q1 Earnings Review

Adobe saw its revenue jumped from $1,681 million to $2,079 million, a 24% increase year over year. Profits excluding one-time costs were $1.55 per share, beating consensus by $0.11. Revenue also beat analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Subscription grew 30% to $1.79 billion; Product lowered by 6% to $171.6 million; Services and support unchanged at $113.98M.

Digital Media grew 28% to $1.46 billion (Creative at $1.23 billion and Document Cloud at $231 million). The consistent growth has demonstrated a solid track record of consistent growth in Adobe' largest segment by revenue.

Digital Experience grew 16% to $554 million. Investors would love to see Adobe accelerate its growth in this segment as the trend of slower growth isn't encouraging. However, given that in Q1 2018 this segment only accounted for 27% of the overall revenue, the fast growth at Digital Media was able to compensate for the slower growth at digital marketing.

Another closely watched metric is Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") for the Digital Media segment. During Q1 2018 Creative ARR grew an impressive 35% to pass $5.0 billion, continuing its strong momentum.

Document Cloud ARR also saw accelerated growth of 31% to reach $647 million in the quarter. Albeit a smaller part of the Digital Media segment, Adobe is able to achieve impressive growth from this segment which has grown to become a larger business than Digital Experience.

Adobe mentioned that it has provided notice that it is raising prices on its popular software such as Photoshop next month, which helped drive subscription growth in the quarter. Another trend that management mentioned was that buyers are buying multiple products instead of single software, expanding the basket size for Adobe.

Adobe confirmed 2018 full year EPS guidance of $6.20 per share. For 2018 Q2 Adobe expects revenue of $2.15 billion and EPS of $1.53, which includes Digital Media revenue growth of 25% and net new Media ARR of $330 million.

Final Thoughts

Another solid beat during the last quarter and investors are reacting positively sending shares up 3-4% in after-hours trading. Over the years Adobe has successfully transformed into a cloud-based digital subscription model and future growth will likely be coming from its Digital Experience segment which offers digital tools for online marketers. However, the digital marketing space is crowded with competition from Salesforce (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL) and we are seeing slower growth from that segment. However, Adobe's core strength in creative software has continued to drive impressive growth year over year.

Going forward we would be closely watching for the growth at Digital Media as price increases take effect in April this year and growth of ARR, an important aspect of the subscription model. We also think the balance sheet strength and strong free cash flow could support transformative acquisitions in the digital marketing space should Adobe pursues accelerated growth in that area. There is still a long runway for Adobe to continue growing its Digital Media assets while refining its product offerings in online marketing tools and we believe investors will be rewarded nicely along the way. The recurring business model and consistent beat mean that the stock will gradually rise, unlike some stocks with big swings around major announcements or earnings, but the solid execution has produced a commendable track record of value creation.

