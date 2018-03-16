A Compelling Reason To Invest In Salesforce.com

Valuation is very high, but there is still opportunity for a positive return on your investment. Use a long-term horizon and watch for changes in industry dominance and growth rates.

Ample precedence has been set in other technology segments to show that the company will keep growing stronger over time.

There's literally no margin of safety for anyone in Salesforce.com (CRM) at this time, and yet I would still recommend a buy. There are several reasons for that, among which are:

Market leadership Sustained revenue growth despite aggressive, deep-pocketed competitors A consolidating Customer Relationship Management software market Precedence from the cloud computing infrastructure industry itself A management team that's proven itself over and over

Let's explore some of these factors and see why CRM still makes a good buy despite its high valuation.

If you've been following my consumer goods segment articles, you may have noticed that I give a lot of importance to companies with above-average operating margins that lead their respective markets in either the number one or number two position. For software companies, it essentially boils down to having a leadership position and a clear lead in market share over the second best player.

If you set these as your criteria, only a handful of companies will come out on top of their respective segments, and Salesforce.com is the one in the CRM segment. The company exploited the cloud-based delivery model for enterprise software at a time when majors like Oracle (ORCL) were doing CD installations that often took months even with armies of on-site engineers deployed to client sites.

Moreover, to disrupt Salesforce.com's business now is nearly impossible because the world is only just getting the hang of various cloud environments. Unless a new product is able to disrupt the industry by offering something better than cloud-based software on a subscription basis that is easily scalable, that's not going to happen anytime soon.

Source: Company Annual Filings

On the annual revenue growth front, Salesforce.com has never come below the 20% level since the company was founded. By aggressively leveraging a web application server over the Internet, Salesforce.com beat larger players like Siebel, Oracle, SAP (SAP), and Microsoft (MSFT) at their own game to capture the number one spot in the CRM market, a leadership position that remains unchallenged to this day. The company continues to forecast above 20% annual growth, with a 25% guidance for FY-18 and 20% to 21% for FY-19.

The second aspect we're going to look at is how strong that leadership position really is. We've already seen that disruption, at least at this time, is unlikely and that the company managed to push giants like Microsoft and Oracle out of the way to get to the top. Now it's time to see what that signifies.

The key to maintaining market leadership is to keep increasing the gap between number one and number two, and Salesforce.com is continually doing that. The top 4 companies in this segment only hold 36.1% of the total addressable market, of which, CRM holds a little over half. The rest is shared by several smaller niche companies, and we'll see why that's important.

Source: Salesforce Investor Day Presentation

To explain why a heavy "Others" segment is great for the number one and number two players, we need to look no further than the cloud industry itself, specifically the Infrastructure as a Service segment.

If you see the market share graph below, you'll notice that the top few are mostly gaining market share, while the rest of the group is losing it. There must be some reason why the "Others" (Rest of Market) category isn't able to withstand the top-down assault. What is it?

Source: Synergy Research

The biggest reason is that, as the larger players achieved scale competing with each other, they kept transferring most of the cost benefits to their customers in order to stay competitive. That's a very hard game to play when you're a much smaller player with a much smaller customer base.

As this scenario plays out, the smaller companies will either sell out to the bigger ones, keep innovating until they hit that disruptive jackpot or simply stay put in their niche, growing organically in what will most likely be a highly contained market.

I believe that's going to happen in the CRM segment as well, where the top 4 hold just a little more than a third of the entire market. And the reasons that are going to happen are the same as the reasons why it's already happening in the IaaS market: more services being added, prices constantly being cut, continual improvements, greater efficiencies, and such factors will keep stretching the yawn between the big and the small.

Eventually, the cream of the crop is going to grow healthier, leaving a reasonable yet small share of market for others to fight over.

The story was the same with SaaS, where Microsoft's Office 365 rapidly scaled up to beat the top 3 SaaS products: Salesforce, Box, and Google for Business. It was the same with IaaS, where Amazon still has a stranglehold over the market ahead of Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). And it's going to be the same with Salesforce.com in the CRM segment.

In any technology market that's not highly fragmented, you'll tend to see this pattern. Think search engines and operating systems, where Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple (AAPL) preside over desktop and mobile ecosystems, leaving very little for the others to feed on.

Source: StatCounter

Source: StatCounter

Or how about smartphones, where Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Apple, and a handful of Chinese manufacturers hold the lion's share of market?

Source: IDC

For the foreseeable future, Salesforce.com will lead the CRM pack by a wide margin, followed by Oracle, SAP, and then Microsoft. Others will be forced to yield market share to these four.

That brings us to the specifics.

Source: Salesforce Investor Day Presentation

In terms of revenue, a 20% growth rate through 2022 should allow the company to hit its target of $20 billion by then. A more optimistic view puts that figure at or above $22 billion. The reason that's achievable is because a 20% growth rate is well below the average that the company has been posting for the past several years. I believe its goal is conservative, but it's always better to under-promise and over-deliver, especially when there's a highly valued stock at stake. That lets us segue into valuation.

CRM PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

From a valuation standpoint, Salesforce.com's stock is most certainly over the top, as evidenced by the over-the-top price to sales ratio. Price to earnings would be an irrelevant multiple in this case because the company keeps spending huge amounts of money - often over 45% of revenue - towards sales and marketing. From that perspective, Salesforce.com is like Amazon (AMZN) and other companies that put cash flows and revenue growth before bottom line profitability.

But even on a price to sales basis, CRM is valued higher than Oracle or even Microsoft. That's natural because market expectations are still very high based on past performance, which has been consistently strong since the company was founded. And I don't see that sentiment suddenly becoming unfashionable in the near future.

What that means is, there is literally no margin of safety for an investor getting in at today's price. Even if the company achieves its goal of $20 billion in annual sales by 2022, the current market cap of $92 billion would mean the stock is trading at more than 4.5 times forward 2022 sales. That's still a high number.

That said, we've seen enough evidence to suggest that the days of growth are far from being over, at least as long as the company can keep growing at above 20% every year. The fundamentals are strong and the management has proved itself time and again that growth can be achieved, even if the cost of that growth is extremely high.

You could argue that the company isn't making any money and hasn't been for a really long time, and that would be true. You could also say it's a bubble waiting to pop, as many SA authors have argued about companies like Netflix (NFLX). But as long as CRM holds the number one position in its segment, keeps increasing the gap with the number two company and keeps growing at or near current levels, any investor is necessarily going to see positive return on their investment. And that's the same with Netflix, for that matter, as I highlighted in a recent article.

My recommendation: Keep a long-term horizon, hold the stock as long as Salesforce.com remains at the top of the CRM industry and keeps growing annual revenues in double digits - which I believe will be for a very long time; and keep buying during market weakness, bad news, and price dips.

