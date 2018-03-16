Tesla: Why So Bearish?

There's no surprise whatsoever that the strictly fundamental guys would have had issues with Tesla (TSLA), as it is certainly not your run of the mill growth story. Even though sales may be increasing each quarter over the prior year, the company has absolutely no earnings to show for it yet. The issue is that many great companies started off this way, and this is why the most objective way to assess companies is by simply watching price.

While there is no question whatsoever that Tesla has begun to slide on its daily chart and is under some pressure below its 200-day moving average, all of the long-term charts scream consolidation. The best short opportunities come when a stock is already under distribution, and that is not the case yet for Tesla's stock. While things could easily change and I'm certainly not in the bull camp here, I think it's a little too early to be pounding the table short as the technicals are telling a different story.

It's rare that I write about a stock that I have no position in, but the articles and opinions everywhere I look seem to be a little too skewed in the bearish camp for Tesla. There is a never-ending amount of reasons why the stock is going to zero or is due to crash, but the technicals are not in sync with that view at this juncture. I believe this distinction is important as it relates back to the timeless quote by Mark Abraham that goes as follows:

"While a fundamental analyst may be able to properly evaluate the economics underlying a stock, I do not believe they can predict how the masses will process this same information. Ultimately, it is the dollar-weighted collective opinion of all market participants that determines whether a stock goes up or down. This consensus is revealed by analyzing price."

I believe this is an extremely useful quote when it comes to investing and trading as even stocks with the worst fundamentals in the tech bubble blew up thousands of accounts for those that were shorting them and did not have enough margin to make it to the top. The same is true of the flip side of the coin as even some of the best stocks if bought at the wrong time like Netflix (NFLX) in 2011 could turn into horrendous losses if one could not sit through a 80% draw-down.

The charts below of Cisco (CSCO) and Netflix illustrate this point. In January of 1999, many were likely arguing that Cisco was extremely overvalued after it rose 180% in a span of only 3 months. The stock went on to double again 10 months later, and eventually tripled over the next year, and finally ended its run after it was up 1700% in 17 months. Especially for those shorting the stock, this was enough to blow up an account with even a 10% portfolio size as they would have wiped out the whole account with their 1000%+ loss (if not likely margin called much earlier on).

The point of this is that even if one has a perfect understanding of the fundamentals and feels that a stock is overvalued (or undervalued), not waiting for the technicals to align with the fundamentals can be a disastrous decision that leads to painful outcomes. This is because while one may be right long term on where the stock is going and belongs, they are not solvent to profit from that move as they blow up their account or put a large dent in their portfolio while waiting for their thesis to come to fruition.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

When shorting stocks or getting bearish on stocks as shorting is much harder, I much prefer to see a stock in a down-trend and headed into a bear market before even considering short sales. This means that I want the stock to have the following criteria:

- I want the stock to be below its 200-day moving average.

- I want the stock to be making consecutive and obvious lower highs and lower lows on its weekly chart.

- I want the stock to be below its 200-week moving average.

- I want the stock to ideally be losing money with declining earnings growth and declining sales growth.

It is very rare that I short stocks at all, especially while we're in a bull market, but below is a couple of examples of short trades I did in 2016 that did work out and one can see immediately how the charts differ from Tesla.

The first example is of TripAdvisor (TRIP), which I highlighted in my article "TripAdvisor: Look Out Below" in October 2016. Below are two charts that show the multiple tests of support near the $60.00 level, the fact that it was 50% off of its highs already and in a clear bear market, and the fact it was under its 200-day moving average. While there's no question that Tesla is below its 200-day moving average, it is nowhere near 50% off its highs, I would not call the weekly chart a clear bear market at all, and it's hovering above key support, but this is support within a larger uptrend. I will go into more detail on these points below with an array of charts.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The second example would be of Eldorado Gold (EGO) from my article "Eldorado Gold: No More Second Chances" while the stock traded 70% higher than it does currently. As we can see from the daily chart, the stock had broken its uptrend line, had formed a double top, was sinking below its 200 DMA, and had broken down below the previous weekly breakout level (similar to Tesla's $280.00 level).

What we can't see in this chart is that this rally was within a longer-term bear market and the stock was already in big trouble on all the larger time frames, as well as below its 200-week moving average - similar to TripAdvisor. I have shown a more current chart looking back at the weekly just so this example is available.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Tesla meets one of the above criteria clearly, and somewhat meets another criteria, it fails to clearly meet the other two criteria. The criteria that Tesla does meet is that earnings are not improving really and all the company has to show for itself is sales. I would much prefer to see a stock with declining earnings growth and declining sales growth, but I'm certainly not in love with the company from a fundamental standpoint. The issue is trying to match up these mediocre fundamentals with the technicals. Let's have a look below at quite a few time frames:

Starting with the daily chart, there's no question the stock is looking a little heavy and is below its 200-day moving average, which slightly favors the bears here. The issue is that even looking at the daily chart, which favors the bears a tad more than the bulls, the stock is really just trading in a range here and consolidating what was a large move from $170.00-$385.00 in short order. A case could be made that the stock has double topped at $385.00 but until the support below is broken, this is truly not a double top, just a sideways base.

Daily Chart Summary: Minor Edge Goes To The Bears

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving on to the weekly chart, we get the same view of the base being built above the previous $280.00 resistance, and see that the stock is below its 40-week moving average. The issue here is that the stock is still above its 200-week moving average, indicating it is still in a longer-term bull market. As you will notice by looking at charts of Apple (AAPL) and many other large-caps, the institutions often step in at the 200-week moving average to save the stock. This is not to suggest that Apple is comparable to Tesla, it is simply to illustrate a point.

Taking a deeper look at the weekly from the first chart below, we can see that the stock broke out through stiff resistance at $280.00 and since has not come back to test this level and is showing commitment above it. There's no guarantee that the stock will find support where previous resistance lied, but it's a real stretch to call this a bear market here. This is a stock in a long term up-trend that has come under some pressure on its smaller time-frames. Until this $280.00 level breaks, the benefit of the doubt goes to the bulls in my opinion for sharp dips to be bought.

Weekly Chart Summary: Neutral, Slight Edge To The Bulls

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving on to the monthly chart below, the bull picture view gets a little clearer. We've got a stock that made an absolutely massive move higher and is now sitting in a 12-month consolidation pattern above its previous all-time high resistance. This does not mean that this consolidation has to resolve to the upside, but I see no use in guessing which way it does resolve itself. Predictive technical analysis is much less reliable in my opinion than reactive technical analysis and if predictive technical analysis did work then fortune tellers and psychics would run large hedge-funds, not reside at the circus.

A bull flag after a 1000% advance in 4 years is hardly bearish, and while a breakdown from this level would certainly dampen this pattern and trap some bulls buying in here, we haven't broken down yet. I see zero reason to front-run this pattern and guess how it's going to resolve when one can get confirmation by just waiting to see what happens. Yes, the short position will have to be initiated 10% or so lower, but at least the chart will have moved into weaker alignment with the weekly and daily charts both looking quite heavy.

Monthly Chart Summary: Bullish

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at the quarterly chart below we can really put things into perspective. The stock is carving out an inside quarter, which simply shows a tug of war between the bears and the bulls, and this is occurring within a longer term uptrend. Going back into my memory bank (though a bit of a stretch), this pattern has a slight resemblance to the consolidation that Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) sported a couple years back. The stock had made a large advance, broke out of a 2+ sideways pattern, and then paused for 3 quarters within 20% of its highs to consolidate, before moving higher.

This absolutely does not mean that this is how Tesla is going to play out, that would be predictive technical analysis. The point is that one has to keep an open mind that this is a possibility. While we are in a range and we have no idea which way this pattern will resolve, it makes little sense to me to be aggressive. I also believe that there are much better shorts out there as there are over 1,000 stocks below their 200-week moving averages that are already in bear markets. When I want to short I want to be leaning on the "weakest paper bag" where the bottom can fall out easily, instead a stock that still has reasonable support below it.

Quarterly Chart Summary: Bullish

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary while the fundamental analysts might be able to make a reasonable case here for shorting Tesla, I do not believe the technicals are conforming to their thesis just yet. I do not hate the idea of a short position on Tesla if the 200-week moving average near $255.00, and the $280.00 previous resistance level is sliced through, but we are still 15% away from that point at least.

There is no question whatsoever that the daily chart is looking heavy, but the time-frames that hold the most weight (the largest ones) are just showing a consolidation within a longer-term uptrend. While the fundamentals and lack of earnings growth may not support the stock moving higher from here, I have seen crazier things happening in the past 10 years of trading.

The bears want to see three things to strengthen their thesis for a Tesla short here:

1) The stock should at the minimum come down to the $280.00 level and ideally fail there and slice through the previous 3+ year resistance level. The inability for multi-year resistance to act as support would tell me that the big money is no longer interested in bidding the stock and there will be a plethora of trapped bulls above from the 1-year consolidation.

2) The stock should break through its 200-week moving average, which would confirm the weekly chart is in trouble and would potentially force some of the more confident bulls to begin jumping ship. This would require a break below the $255.00 area, but this moving average should be at $270.00+ by the end of Q2.

3) Sales growth will ideally come off and start to stagnate or decline, vs. the current trend of rising sales. Sales growth alone is not enough to prop a stock up, but I would much rather short a stock with declining earnings and sales growth, than just one of the two criteria met.

In closing, I think the Tesla bears might have a chance at their thesis here if the stock remains under pressure going forward, but I think the call is still quite early and could be subject to some whipsaws. While 2/4 time frames and the most significant time frames remain in bullish posture, it is hard to rule out a break-out through the top of this consolidation would be a painful thing for most shorts to sit through.

Rather than try to guess which way this 12-month consolidation breaks, I think the higher probability trade is sitting back and being patient and letting the stock show its hand vs. trying to short within a longer-term bull market. I have no position in the stock currently as I believe it's in neutral posture with a bullish backdrop, though the daily is no question under pressure.

I would consider a short trade in Tesla, but only if the $280.00 level is broken on a weekly close and the short setup I'm picky about having available to me is met. Currently, I see no reason to be short the stock and think that there are much better opportunities out there for those that must be short in this market.