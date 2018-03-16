Homebuilder Stocks DR Horton, KB Home, Lennar, Pulte, Toll Brothers Are Deep Into Correction Territory

Buying a new home becomes more difficult when the tax deduction for state and local taxes and property taxes cannot exceed $10K.

Home prices continue to rise at a pace of three times the rate of inflation.

Homebuilder confidence is beginning to slip, and the buyer traffic component fell to 51 in March where 50 is neutral.

Wall Street and the National Association of Home Builders believe that the housing market remains a driver of economic activity. I continue to disagree – here’s why.

On March 15 the National Association of Home Builders reported that their housing market index slipped to 70 in March which is still well above the neutral reading of 50. A component I worry about is buyer traffic which fell three points to just 51.

This morning on March 16 we learned that housing starts fell 7% in February to 1.236 million units. However, single-family starts, the benchmark for the NAHB rose to 902,000 units most likely as planned communities add to speculative inventories.

Homebuilders say that demand for new homes continues to grow, but they continue to worry about finding suitable lots, which limits their ability to meet demand. They do not seem to be worried about higher mortgage rates and the limit on tax deductions for property taxes. The limit on state and local taxes and property taxes is $10,000, which has slowed recent buying activity.

The NAHB HMI at 70 in March is shown in blue with the scale at the left side of the graph. Single-family housing starts is shown in red with the scale on the right side of the graph. This reading is for January, which was 877,000.

Note that the HMI continues to lead the rise in starts by a significant margin, which in my view is a warning. When the index was 72 in June 2005, single-family starts were approaching 1.8 million units, now struggling at half that pace.

Home Prices Are Way Too High

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices for December continues to show a re-inflating price bubble for home prices. Home prices as measure by the popular 20-City Composite far exceeds the rate of inflation. Home prices have been risings by 3 times the rate of inflation for 29 consecutive months.

The 20-City Composite peaked at 206.52 in July 2016, declined by 35.1% returning to the inflation-adjusted trend in March 2012, and then began to re-inflate. At 204.45 in December, the 20-City Composite is up 52.5% and just 1.0% from capturing the peak.

Here’s a scorecard for the five major homebuilders

Let’s look at the weekly charts and key trading levels

Note that the horizontal lines are key levels from my proprietary analytics; weekly monthly, quarterly, semiannual or annual.

DR Horton (NYSE:DHI)

DR Horton has a negative but oversold weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $45.24 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $31.12, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 when the average was $23.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 19.43 down from 21.80 on March 9 sliding below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly value level of $37.80 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots at $45.41 and $45.45, respectively.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home has a negative but oversold weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $29.94, and above its 200-week simple moving average of $17.83, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 10, 2017 when the average was $15.97. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 18.81 down from 23.34 on March 9 falling below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Trading Strategy: Buy on weakness my annual and semiannual value levels of $22.52 and $22.40, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $32.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $60.52, and above its 200-week simple moving average of $47.72, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Jan. 6, 2017 when the average was $42.42. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 24.85 this week down from 28.66 on March 9.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $53.65 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $70.88. My semiannual pivot at $61.11 remains a magnet.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $30.29. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average of $21.71, which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Jan. 27, 2017 when the average was $19.36. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 25.16 down from 27.70 on March 9.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $25.96 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $32.51. My annual pivot remains a magnet at $29.23.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $45.92. The stock is above its 200-week simple moving average of $35.41, which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 24, 2017 when the average was $33.33. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 27.63 down from 34.10 on March 9.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $37.69 and sell strength to my annual risky level of $48.60.

