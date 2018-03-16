Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Speculative Buy

Chesapeake Energy could increase its rig count/production in 2018 in order to capitalize on higher energy prices.

The company should benefit from its restructuring as long as energy prices remain stable, or move up.

Oil prices are still in a bullish setup, Chesapeake Energy's cash flow has improved significantly last year, but especially in Q4-2017.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) reported fourth quarter results in late February that widely exceeded analysts' consensus estimates, and that caused the stock to surge. The oil and natural gas driller reported a significant improvement in operating cash flow, and continues to sell assets in order to rationalize its portfolio. I believe Chesapeake Energy has a lot of surprise potential in 2018, and that investors are still too bearish on the energy company. I continue to see Chesapeake Energy as a "Strong Buy" at today's price point.

Strong Cash Flow Rebound In 2017

Chesapeake Energy Corp. crushed it in the fourth quarter. The energy company reported adjusted EBITDA of $706 million in Q4-2017, reflecting an 83 percent improvement over the fourth quarter of 2016, thanks to higher price realizations. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s adjusted earnings per share - a key stat for oil and gas companies - was reported at $0.30/share whereas the company pulled in just $0.07/share in the year ago quarter. Importantly, the adjusted earnings per-share figure of $0.30/share significantly exceeded the consensus profit estimate. Wall Street was expecting just $0.24/share in fourth quarter adjusted profits.

Chesapeake Energy's adjusted EBITDA is on a positive trajectory, recovering strongly compared to last year.

Source: Achilles Research

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain non-recurring items such as unrealized losses on derivatives, impairments, and restructuring costs.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The good news is that Chesapeake Energy Corp. profited from a rebound in energy prices in 2017 which has had a very positive effect on the company's operating cash flow. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s operating cash flow improved in every single quarter of 2017, and the oil and gas driller capped the year off with very strong cash flow in Q4-2017. As a matter of fact, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s operating cash flow of $577 million in Q4-2017 exceeded the total of the company's operating cash flow in the preceding four quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Potential For Production Growth

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s energy output rose from 575 mboe/d in Q4-2016 to 593 mboe/d in Q4-2017, reflecting an increase of 3 percent, and the energy company guided for 1-5 percent production growth, adjusted for asset sales, in 2018.

Here's a breakdown of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s average daily production and daily sales prices for its drilling theaters.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Better cash flow (i.e. higher energy prices) puts less pressure on the energy company to sell assets, and also provides an incentive to grow production (rig/well count). If energy prices remain stable and/or continue to move up in 2018, we could even see an increase in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s rig count this year.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Less Pressure To Do Asset Sales

Chesapeake Energy continues to dump non-strategic oil and gas assets in order to rationalize its portfolio. The oil and natural gas driller signed new sale agreements for assets in the Mississippian Lime and other properties in Oklahoma for total proceeds totaling $500 million earlier this year. A continued recovery in cash flow in 2018 would most likely reduce pressure on Chesapeake Energy to ditch more assets.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Oil Prices Are In An Upward Trend

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares popped after the company released better-than-expected earnings, surging more than twenty percent. That said, though, shares have fallen back lately as investors took profits, providing investors with another entry window into the stock.

Year-to-date, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has dropped ~24 percent. [Note: Chesapeake Energy is longer oversold according to the Relative Strength Index]

Source: StockCharts

The key reason why I continue to be bullish on Chesapeake Energy is because oil prices are in a bullish setup and the company's cash flow has improved dramatically in 2017.

The oil and natural gas company sold oil for $57.42/barrel in the fourth quarter which compares favorably to an average oil price of $47.95/share in the year ago quarter. The average natural gas price in the fourth quarter was $2.57/mcf, slightly below last year's $2.59/mcf. Since the U.S. economy is in the best shape in more than a decade, the odds are tilted in favor of energy

With oil prices being in a bullish recovery setup, Chesapeake Energy remains an appealing turnaround play in the energy sector, and a continued bet on cash flow growth.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

A Foundation To Grow

Thanks to falling energy prices, Chesapeake Energy's business has contracted in the last couple of years. The company has sold assets, reduced capital expenditures, and even suspended common and preferred stock dividends in an effort to conserve cash.

That said, though, Chesapeake Energy now has a vastly improved balance sheet and liquidity position compared to just two years ago. A stronger balance sheet and a better cash flow could even tempt management to make selective acquisitions and increase production again.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Your Takeaway

The biggest takeaway here is that Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s cash flow has vastly improved in 2017, but especially in the fourth quarter. If energy prices continue to move up, Chesapeake Energy Corp. is poised to rake in even more cash in 2018, which in turn could yield a ramp-up in production and a higher rig count.

Oil prices are in a bullish recovery setup, supporting an investment in Chesapeake Energy at this point. Though Chesapeake Energy is not exactly an investors' favorite right now, I think the company is on the right track and has attractive surprise potential in 2018. Speculative Buy.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.