This MLP Bloodbath Is Worth Buying

Investors would be wise to scoop up some of these businesses in the process, focusing on MLPs that have provided guidance and C-Corps that were hit.

This move will destroy value, but indications so far suggest that the extent of the declines will be immaterial for at least some firms.

MLPs and companies attached to them were hit hard after it was revealed that FERC intends to roll back what has been a profitable tax practice for MLPs.

March 15th was a horrible day to be long MLPs and some of the companies tied to them. A wave of negative investor sentiment, driven by concerns that the regulatory treatment of tax allowances, caused the market to bail on some prominent names. While the developments that were announced are a net negative for the companies operating in this space, it's my view that market participants are behaving irrationally and that now may be an excellent time to jump into these names if they weren't already on your list of holdings.

The elimination of a tax practice

In 2016, a court case, dubbed United Airlines vs. FERC, started the snowball rolling on what has become a fundamental change to how pipeline companies can generate profit. In the case, the DC Circuit court found that some pipeline operators were benefiting from a "double recovery" of income taxes because of how they bill their customers and because of how their legal structures operate.

You see, many (but not all) of the major pipeline firms in the US today are set up as MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships). What distinguishes MLPs from a standard C-Corp is that the former acts as a pass-through entity. This means that every dollar it receives in pre-tax profit is taxed at the personal level of those entities' shareholders. This avoids the double-taxation inherent in C-Corps, but it comes with certain requirements and limitations (the most meaningful of which dictates that a vast majority of the firm's excess cash be distributed to shareholders).

This is great, but there's an issue. In the "cost-of-service" pricing model for oil, gas, and finished products, there's the ability for firms to add to its rates what taxes would be for its services. As an example, if I make a return of $10 and if another $3 would be taxes, I could add that $3 to my $10 and charge my customers $13. In the case of a C-Corp, this would then be reduced by the $3 because of legitimate taxes incurred, allowing me to still generate my $10 in returns. However, with an MLP, I would have been able, over time, to keep adding the $3 back into what I charge, but since I wouldn't pay taxes at the corporate level, my investors would receive a profit of $13 that they would pay their own individual taxes on.

Before I go on, I should detail for you what is so unique about the cost-of-service system. When it comes to the transmission of products through pipelines, companies have the ability to negotiate what are generally considered market-based rates on products. However, in some cases an alternative measure called cost-of-service comes into play. The system is based around allowing companies to charge whatever costs they incur in the transmission of products, plus it lets them add on a guaranteed profit.

In the image above, you can see how this setup works. Some Rate Base, which is defined as the net investment in the pipelines, land, etc., is calculated and then a guaranteed profit is calculated from it. In the image below, you can see an example of this. The company in question has a net investment in its pipeline assets of just over $532 million. The Overall Rate of Return is computed as 9.975%, meaning that I can charge enough to ensure myself of a profit of $53.07 million.

However, there are changes that need to be made to the math to ensure that I am given that profit. These include Operating & Maintenance costs, Administrative and General expenses, and more. In the image below, you can see how all of these numbers work out in the hypothetical example given. Toward the bottom of the list, you will see a slot for Income Taxes. This is the contentious issue at hand.

Seeing that MLPs would benefit from being able to add back the income taxes that they would never pay and then pass on those extra earnings to their shareholders, the court ruled that FERC had to revise the rules. That's what has finally happened, with the organization announcing a change to its rules, which you can read here.

Shares fell materially

Any sort of hit to profit is painful, but the market appears to have gone too far. As you can see in the table below, a number of MLPs (as well as some companies tied to MLPs) saw their market caps take a sizable trimming in response to the news. Of the 18 firms I looked at, all reported a drop in share price, ranging from 0.8% on the day to 17.9%. In all, this resulted in the loss of $14.06 billion in market value solely from these 18 entities.

This would make sense if the impacts on these businesses would be material, but that's simply not the case. Take, for instance, Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX). For the day, its share price tanked 4%, erasing $406.08 million from the business' market cap. Last year, the $9.73 billion market value firm generated EBITDA of $977 million and earnings of $373 million. This year, if its forecasts come to fruition, it should generate EBITDA of between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, while earnings should be between $685 million and $785 million.

You would think that the net impact to Andeavor from this move, given the share price decline, would be material, but it's not. According to a press release addressing the FERC notice, management stated that earnings and EBITDA should be impacted by less than $10 million. Of the firms I looked at, Andeavor was the only one to provide a timely estimate, but another business, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), also came out and called the development immaterial to its business. It dropped 2.7% for the day, which translated to a market value loss of $1.49 billion.

There are two things shielding these businesses. First, many of them aren't exposed all that much to cost-of-service rates. Instead, many of these firms already operate on negotiated terms with customers, which avoids the FERC issue. The second protection they have is that this relates to interstate pipelines, not intrastate ones. For instance, a company with pipelines stretching across Texas from the Permian to the Eagle Ford and then to the coast for refinery activity would be exempt from these regulations.

This doesn't mean that every firm in this space is sitting pretty though. We will need to wait until each one confirms (if it does) the impact this will have on their businesses. One positive going for all of them though is that it looks like this won't become effective until at least 2020. While it may be possible for some implementation of this change between now and then, 2020 for the bulk of it is still a ways off.

Takeaway

The MLP market is panicking and that's good for value investors and contrarian investors alike. Due to a lack of transparency from a majority of the firms affected, it's impossible to tell how each will be affected, but there are some rules investors can follow to pick out the most attractive players following their declines. The first option is that shareholders can consider taking stakes in companies like Andeavor and Enterprise Products Partners because of their disclosures. The second option is to target the non-MLP companies that took a beating because C-Corps will be exempt (at least for now) from this change in policy.

