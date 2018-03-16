AMD: Oh, My EPS Will Be Good. Nobody Cares?

Then do your own math, and you are about to see this could be an absolute blow-out year.

Look at what AMD said about Q1 and what that means for the year.

EPYC this, Ryzenfall that. Come on, gimme a break.

We've written in past reports on AMD (AMD) that we've been uninspired because we take AMD at its word. While everybody gets hot and bothered about the big bold terms CEO Lisa Su uses, we've been focusing on its guide. Speaking to the company regularly, we've come to believe that the finance department at AMD is a straight shooter. That means this Q1 guide and mapping that through 2018 is, oh my, too good. But nobody cares. But we think they will.

Conservative Or Not Conservative, That Is The Question

That's the million-dollar question for AMD, right? Is AMD conservative? Everybody thinks so. We don't.

We said in comments of our last public AMD report:

"I don't think Dr. Su is conservative. That's my point. She can't be because customers hear her too. She needs to be bold. But AMDs CFO and estimates pull those big Dr Su statements back each time." "Based on my work, I still have the opinion their guidance is not conservative as it has not been conservative all year."

In our previous public AMD report, we held the same opinion:

"My personal opinion is that the company did NOT give conservative guidance but rather realistic."

I've been speaking to public companies for 20+ years for various hedge funds and my own company. That's the core part of my investment process. I have the luxury of hearing what they have to say versus how they end up reporting. Over time, you learn what companies are conservative, aggressive, hopeful, worried, etc.

For AMD, I listen to the company's comments and the quarterly EPS drivers. Lisa Su is great, but for what I do, I prefer to listen to the company's financial guide and what it says about its components.

It's been correct, and I'm going to continue to look at AMD this way until proven wrong a few times.

Let's get to that guide.

And Oh My, That Guide Was So Sweet, But Nobody Cares

I think investors have been disappointed all 2017 because time and time again they thought the guide was conservative and it proved to be more in line than expected for various quarterly issues.

Now it sounds like the collective sentiment is worn out from expecting conservative and now doesn't know what to expect.

We're here to stick to our confirmed take that AMD is not conservative. It is a straight shooter.

So if I take the company at its word and I look at the guide for Q1, I'm like, oh my, nobody saw that? Whoa, whoa, whoa, that guide is ridiculous (professional analytic jargon meaning "impressive guide").

Let's go to the proverbial video tape.

Nobody cares. No biggie. Nobody paid attention. There's no believers any more. But I believe the guide, and I'll show you what it implies for 2018. It's nuts.

Here's AMD on January 30th, 2018:

"For Q1 2018, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.55 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of 32 percent year-over-year, primarily driven by the strength of the ramp of new Ryzen, GPU and EPYC products."

Boring. Who cares? $1.55B, yeah right. 32%? Yawn.

Well, let's see what that guide implies.

The Two-Year Trend

2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 A E Total Revenues 1,310 1,100 1,178 1,151 1,584 1,340 1,550 YOY 23.58% 14.82% 41.59% 12.07% 20.92% 21.82% 31.58% 2yr -2.24% -7.92% 22.36% 21.10% 44.50% 36.64% 73.17% QTQ 27.56% -16.03% 7.09% -2.29% 37.62% -15.40% 15.67%

My subscribers and followers know I am a two-year growth rate addict. The two-year run rate tells you an underlying trend by adding this year's quarter's growth rate plus last year's same quarter's growth rate. The two-year trend removes one-time jumps or drops in quarters and smooths out the trends so you can know if the company is doing better or worse.

Let's look at this two-year trend.

Hmm. -2.24%, then -7.92%, then hmm +22.36%, much better, 21.1% good, wow 44.5%, 36.64% then...

Oh, my goodness, gimme a break, this is ridiculous, I cannot, are you serious, there is no way...

BAM

73.17%

Nobody saw that? Vern? Bueller? Anybody? Nobody saw that?

For any institutional investor that follows "comps" and multi-year trends, they know that going from -2% to 20% to 40% to BAM 70% is (Crazy Eddie) just insane.

That tells you something is getting much, much better. And the company told us:

"... primarily driven by the strength of the ramp of new Ryzen, GPU and EPYC products."

Let me Elazar-ize that for you:

"Our blow-out accelerated two-year growth rate is being driven by all of our major products. Not bad, right?"

These are not one-time drivers. When we spoke to the company, some of it is channel fill, but it sounds like more of that is replenishment, which gives us visibility it can continue.

So let's continue that two-year trajectory. If we really do our math correctly, we should continue to accelerate our two-year growth rate. That's the trend, right? But people already don't believe the numbers, so let's just maintain 73%.

Here you go...

2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A E E E E Total Revenues 1310 1100 1178 1151 1584 1340 1550 1852 2409 2026 YOY 23.58% 14.82% 41.59% 12.07% 20.92% 21.82% 31.58% 60.93% 52.08% 51.18% 2yr -2.24% -7.92% 22.36% 21.10% 44.50% 36.64% 73.17% 73.00% 73.00% 73.00%

Revenues should start to absolutely blow out as we go through the year.

EPYC

And what gives us visibility that the two-year can continue? EPYC is probably AMD's largest opportunity and is going to build through the year.

Everybody's given up hope on EPYC, hoping it would be Q1, no Q2, no Q3, no Q4 and gave up.

We said in September:

"Its EPYC processor for the server market... While it's launching, it takes 3-4 quarters to qualify at customers. While we might hear announcement wins for EPYC, we probably don't see it flow into the numbers in a major way for a year or so."

Lisa Su recently said the following at a CSFB conference:

"... Some people have asked hey, what why didn't EPYC ramp faster, you launched 3 or 4 months ago and it is because customers wanted to see proof of silicon, right, they wanted to say, hey, bring your silicon into our labs."

Investors thought AMD was conservative. We thought AMD was a realistic straight shooter.

But it's now happening just as all the EPYC-too-soon investors are giving up.

Here's what Lisa Su said on last earnings:

"I do expect that steady ramp of EPYC as we go through the year. Our target is to be at mid-single-digit unit share by the end of 2018. And so, there would be significant revenue from EPYC as we are in the second half of '18. But certainly, we'd expect a steady ramp throughout the year."

Finally it's happening. Don't give up hope. Previously Dr. Su said it will happen. Now she's saying it is happening. That's a big difference.

Here's some simple word-math...

Is = Now

Will = Future = Not Now

"Is" is much better than "will" for investors. EPYC has gone from "will" to "is" and that's now.

But here's the kicker.

Most of that Q1 guide is not really from the ramp of EPYC. Not yet.

AMD is already having blow-out two-year growth numbers without its biggest driver.

Do you need me to say that again?

Ok, I will.

"They are already having blow out 2-year growth numbers without their biggest driver, EPYC."

So that gives us even more visibility that that two-year trend can maintain.

Elazar, hey, you guys are being way, way, way, way, way, way, WAY too conservative. With EPYC building, Ryzen and GPUs on replenishment already growing, your two-year needs to start picking up more.

True. I can't argue with you.

Drum Roll Please, Badda Bing, EPS

The Street for 2018 has revenues of $6.28B.

Based on our two-year math of "hey, you guys are being way, way, way, way, way, way, WAY too conservative," we get $7.8B.

What's a measly 1.5 BILLION dollars between friends.

It's huge.

We're saving our model for "Nail Tech Earnings" members, but we'll give you the bottom line which is the bottom line, our EPS number.

The Street is at $.38 for 2018.

We didn't even talk about gross margins which are also seeing huge two-year growth numbers. But if we're right on revenues, you get the picture on the leverage story.

Our numbers for 2018 are...

(Words are very unnecessary, they can only do harm. All I ever wanted, all I ever needed is here in my arms).

$.81.

No, not ARMs. AMD.

PE X EPS, Look Out

Let's see. What PE do we use?

We use the midpoint of the last few years' average.

Here's Zacks PE range of the last few years. It's all over the map. I have no idea how to read that, but I think 35X is fair. If it can do our numbers, people are going to have no problem paying 35X.

So here we go.

$.81 X 35X = $28.5.

Our 12-month, no really, its 9-month target is only a teensy-weensy little bit higher from recent trading.

150% upside potential. Gimme a break, that is nuts.

Conclusion

When we look at AMD's guide for Q1, we got a little nuts, as you can tell. Before that AMD guide I have to admit I was completely sane, no doctors, no meds. But I saw that guide and went a little nuts, I have to admit.

The two-year implies a crazy year ahead and nobody cares.

We do.

(If this is published on Friday, I'll be away today and back on Sunday for comments).

Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Model portfolio trades and positions are hypothetical to be used for directional analysis and ratings purposes.

