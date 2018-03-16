A Case For India And Oil Prices

In my previous article, I analyzed the effects of rising U.S shale oil production on oil prices. The WTI and Brent were trading at $61.17 and $64.9 respectively at the time of writing this article. Since last few weeks, analysts have been closely monitoring the increasing crude oil supply from the United States and its effects on OPEC's production cuts. Let us now take a look at one of the crucial factors that will affect the global oil demand in near future According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), world oil demand is projected to increase by 1.5 million barrels per day this year to 99.3 million barrels per day. With a combined population of more than 3 billion, China and India's oil demand growth play a major role in shaping global oil prices. As per IEA, China and India contributed almost half of the total global oil demand growth in 2017.

India's oil demand and product supply will have a major impact on global oil markets

India is a developing country whose energy demand is surging at a rapid pace, with more people switching their commute from buses and trains to private vehicles. It must be noted that India imports around 80% of its energy requirements, but is a net- exporter of refined products. In fact, the country is now looking to increase its refining capacity by 77 percent to 438.6 million tonnes by year 2030. Currently, India has 23 refineries, with Reliance Industry Limited's Jamnagar refinery being the world's largest refinery. India's current refining capacity stands at 247.6 million tonnes and private players like Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) controlled- Essar and Reliance Industries Limited are planning to further expand their Petrochemical refining units. Even State - owned Indian Oil Corporation (which has refineries with old - configurations and less complexity) is planning to expand its capacity from 80.7 million tonnes to 116.55 million tonnes. In fact, India's State owned oil and gas companies (IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and EIL) have joined hands to build the country's biggest Refinery near its western coast. "The 60 million tonnes a year refinery and a mega petrochemical complex will be set up in two phases. Phase-1 will be 40 million tons together with an aromatic complex, naphtha cracker and polymer complex," said Sanjiv Singh from Indian Oil Corporation. This expansion drive, coupled with high refinery runs pushed India's oil imports to a record 4.93 million barrels per day in January 2018. India is world's third biggest oil importer and has now emerged as a key player in global oil demand growth. The U.S based Energy Information Administration (EIA) has even stated that with a growth of 6.1% in 2018, India is poised to surpass China as Asia's fastest growing oil products market.

Conclusion

Traditionally, analysts and market experts have been fascinated with China's oil demand growth. However, as per study conducted by CNPC research institute, China's oil demand growth may drop from an estimated 5.9% to 4.6% in 2018 assuming that it's GDP would grow at 6.7% during the same period. "Higher oil prices and weaker GDP growth will inevitably lead to weaker oil demand. The focus is shifting from quantity to quality and (from) economic growth to environment. This means energy consumption would be capped due to improving energy efficiency and tight environmental control," stated the report. However, the Indian market is different. With a developing infrastructure, increasing oil demand, booming conventional automobile- market and increasing refined product supply, India is set to play a much bigger role in global oil (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:SCO) (NYSEARCA:BNO) (NYSEARCA:DBO) markets in near future. Investors must take note of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.