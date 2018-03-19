Abbott Laboratories: Nutritionally Unhealthy?

Negative growth rates in Q1, Q2 and Q3 were recovered by a strong final quarter, but this certainly doesn't mitigate the concerns over performance in a now-crowded infant formula market.

Investment Thesis

Figure 1: Abbott - A Promise for Life, Source - Vimeo

Despite most products following long-term healthcare trends in both developed and emerging markets, Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) Nutritional segment seems to be weakening to the point of revenue stagnation. Their end of fiscal year report proved that despite revenue increasing by 33.1%, this only translated to nutritional segment growth of 0.4%.



Further, when benchmarked against the industry, its higher than average multiples and a lower than average dividend yield change my opinion on the company, despite current investor sentiment and strong 2018 expectations.

Nutritional Segment End of Year Comments

Abbott's Nutritional segment can be categorized into Adult and Pediatrics products. They brand themselves as a company providing science-based nutrition needs of people with chronic illnesses. For example, products such as Glucerna, Jevity, Juven, Nepro, Oxepa, and ProSure have provided support for patients suffering kidney disease through to those with cancer-induced weight loss. Most aspects of their product line, including Similac infant formula, have been extremely successful. Despite this, recent expansion attempts and regulatory pressure in emerging markets have offset recent success in China and India, leading to poor performance. Sector fragmentation may continue to force the company out of its world-leading position, but without a detailed revenue breakdown in their nutritional segment, I can only draw negative opinions from the segment-specific figures quoted.

Figure 2: Abbott Laboratories Fourth Quarter 2017 and Full-Year Nutritional Segment Results.

Negative growth rates in Q1, Q2, and Q3 were recovered by a strong final quarter, but this certainly doesn't mitigate the concerns over performance in a now-crowded infant formula market. Quarter 1 is a great example of this. International sales declined 12.2% due to increased competition in the Chinese infant formula market. Soon after, the new addition to Abbott's infant formula portfolio provided above-market growth. Nevertheless, segment growth was still poor. Most of these figures are unsurprising, but they are worth recalling as Abbott seems to currently have an overly bullish investor sentiment that I think is unjustified. Why has nobody highlighted segment performance?

Figure 3: Abbott Laboratories Fourth-Quarter 2017 and Full-Year Results.

2017 proved to be a strong year for Abbott, at least in Diagnostics, Established Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices. Upon reading these figures, I was disappointed to see that despite total reported sales growth of 31.3%, this translated to 0.4% growth in its nutrition segment. Historically, strong performance in products such as Ensure could be seen clearly in topline growth. This simply isn't the case anymore.

Healthy Lifestyle Macro Trend and Forecasting

The active choice to include regular exercise and eat a well-balanced nutritional diet has recently risen in popularity, resulting in a global increase in the number of people leading healthy lifestyles. Being a world leader in the nutritional segment means that macro trends such as the above are sure to influence Abbott's revenue. Moreover, one would expect interdependency between the two given their "products for active people on the go and nutritious snacks for healthy-living adults" and "balanced nutritional supplement that supports healthy growth and development" - Abbott Annual Report 2016 page 31.

A natural question to ask is to what extent is this relationship playing a role in segment growth and future behavior? It is hard to place a definitive figure on how dependent segment revenue is on macro trends - this is due to a lack of product-specific revenue quotation in financial reports. For forecasting purposes, suppose that Abbott's adult nutritional product line is restricted to Ensure and "Performance Nutrition," namely

EAS: A leading brand of sports nutrition bars, shakes and supplements designed to help active consumers meet health, performance and fitness goals. ZonePerfect: Nutrition bars for busy, active people who want a balance between protein and great taste. - Abbott Nutrition Fact Sheet

Figure 4: Abbott Laboratories Historical US Nutrition Revenue and US Healthclub revenue, Source - SEC, IBISWorld

Using US Healthclub historical and future revenues quoted by IBISWorld as a benchmark provides trustworthy foundations for conclusions, not to mention that the company flaunts a rank-one market position in the United States. Poor performance in its adult product line has generated additional dependencies on pediatric products moving forward. This is less than ideal as persistent challenges in the Chinese markets have exposed weaknesses on a once strong pipeline, with future recuperation now uncertain. Fixing a mean growth rate for the pediatric line and forecasting its adult line using the benchmark results in a 5.13% revenue growth over the next four years. Although the above forecasting is exclusive to the US market, this is a global trend and hence the figures provide refreshing insight into future pipeline performance.

Challenging the assertion of whether this relationship is meaningful is the research paper written by Stefano Dellavigna and Ulrike Malmendier at University California Berkeley - Paying Not to Go to the Gym. People take out memberships at health clubs and although paying do not attend. With a positive trend in the number of people wanting to lead a healthy lifestyle, regardless of whether they go to the gym, health club revenues will continue to soar. Ultimately, this will have a direct consequence on the company's nutritional product revenue as people who don't go to the gym are less likely to buy premium products.

Comparable Company Analysis

Figure 5: Author's Comparable Company Analysis, Source: Financial Times

In conjunction with the trend analysis above, I conducted benchmarking for Abbott against the sector. A common market theme is that Abbott is a safe dividend company with future growth potential. Higher than mean multiples, unfortunately, don't form the same opinions. Suppose we calculated implied share price using 2018E EPS stated in their fourth quarter 2017 results. An implied share price of $43.4 – $44.6 indicates that ABT is trading at a 27% premium.

Blaming low net income in 2017 for the valuation, observe share price implied by EV/EBITDA and return on equity (ROE). EV/EBITDA returns an implied share price range of $27.8-$28.9. This isn't a fair valuation. Industry ROE is between 8.6% and 11.4% whereas Abbott's is 1.4%. Additionally, worth mentioning is the lack of growth in the nutritional segment. There's a slight positive trend overall, but my point of nutritional revenue stagnation is easily verified. A key theme that this model creates is that perhaps there are more attractive companies right now in the sector.

Conclusion

Despite my negative view displayed on Abbott, its heavily diversified product line has allowed for large revenue growth, double-digit projections for FY2018, and market insulation from sector-specific behavior. The company reports a full-year 2018 EPS guideline of $2.80 to $2.90, with the midpoint reflecting a 14% growth.

2017 was a great year for us – we performed well, our new product pipeline was highly productive and we took some very important strategic steps forward," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. We're entering 2018 with very good momentum. - 2017 4th Quarter Earnings Press Release

Generic pressure sector pressure and macro trends will continue to affect the company but my concern still lies in their nutrition business. Sector benchmarking points toward overvaluation, from a multiples stance, but this isn't the sole factor one should consider when choosing an investment. A global business with market leading products need not be cheap when you have revenue security.

