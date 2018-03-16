Qualcomm: Sell The Rally

While Qualcomm's valuation after the NXP acquisition might look appealing, there are still many reasons to be cautious.

However now that the Broadcom deal fell apart, Qualcomm shares are once again falling, despite upbeat FY19 guidance from Qualcomm's management.

I never believed Broadcom would acquire Qualcomm, and judging by the price action, neither did the market.

When I first read about Broadcom's (AVGO) solicited attempt to buy Qualcomm (QCOM), the first thing that went through my mind was, "these guys must be kidding".

First of all, AVGO did not even have a fraction of the cash needed to buy QCOM. How in the world will they pull this off, I said to myself.

The initial proposal called for QCOM shareholders receiving $60 in cash plus $10 in AVGO stock. In total, AVGO would have to fork out about $90B in cash. The first thing I did was to look at AVGO's balance sheet.

The company had $11.2B in cash and equivalents, but also had $17B in debt. Who in their right mind, I said to myself, will loan them $90B in cash, when they themselves did only about $17.5B in revenue over the past 12 months?

AVGO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Granted the company is growing by leaps and bounds, but adding $90B to a balance sheet that is already lightly leveraged does not seem like a good idea in my book.

But then it occurred to me. If AVGO bought QCOM, it would also have access to QCOM's cash pile, which in reality could be used to pay for the deal. QCOM had (at the time) $20B in net cash that could be used to pay down debt. So in reality AVGO would only be paying about $70B in cash (not assuming QCOM's debt).

In addition, AVGO could sell selective QCOM assets (let's say for $20B), so the total cost would be even lower. But despite all this, we are still talking about a high leveraged deal reminiscent of the Junk Bond era.

And that not begin absurd enough, AVGO makes an even better offer for a total consideration of about $121B for QCOM, after its initial proposal was rejected.

However I had a gut feeling the deal would never be concluded, and the market didn't believe it either.

QCOM data by YCharts

QCOM's stock never approached AVGO's offer price.

And while I was expecting AVGO's board to continue with trying to buy QCOM, I never expected President Trump by decree to block the deal. I actually had no idea a U.S. President can do something like this. So it's official that AVGO will not be able to continue to pursue QCOM.

The question is, now that QCOM will not be bought out by AVGO, why are QCOM shares falling? This despite the fact that QCOM will be buying NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) as originally intended by QCOM, albeit at a higher price.

Please note that as per QCOM's management, guidance for FY19 is in the range of non-GAPP EPS of $6.75-$7.50.And if this guidance is confirmed, QCOM will probably be the cheapest technology stock traded on a U.S. exchange. So why are QCOM shares heading towards $50 again?

First of all, it might be the market is not taking management's guidance at face value. Because if it was, there is no reason for QCOM shares to be so low. Even if the lower end of guidance is confirmed, QCOM will have a P/E lower than 10, which makes no sense.

The second reason might be what I wrote about a while ago (please consider: Why The Market Is Not Cheering Qualcomm's Acquisition Of NXP).

QCOM will be a very leveraged company after buying NXPI. I am modeling the combined company will have about $40B in debt. I also think that QCOM's dividend is in jeopardy. While I do not doubt the company will be able to service its debt, continuing to pay the current dividend might be difficult.

Or the market might be afraid QCOM will lose its baseband modem monopoly in the future. Intel (INTC) is already receiving Apple (AAPL) business, and we now that this will continue in the future. In reality, AAPL does not need the fastest and the best baseband modems in the world. It only needs something that is good enough. And INTC has proven that it can deliver "good enough". Besides, I don't think anyone expects AAPL to continue business as usual with QCOM, with both companies in court at each other's throat.

Another reason for the market's distrust of QCOM shares might be that more and more device makers are coming out with their own CPU, thus bypassing QCOM's Snapdragon line of chips.

Samsung (SSNLF) has been putting its Exynos chips in more and more devices, and even Huawei and Xiaomi are introducing their own chips, the Kirin 960 and Surge S1 respectively.

However, while all of the above explanations might be reason enough for the market to distrust management's forward guidance, what I think the market is afraid of is the FTC's complaint and the outcome (link here).

Personally I think that is the number one reason QCOM's stock is trading this low, and why it might trade a lot lower in the future.

I will outline the specific reasons for this on my next QCOM article, however please take note that this on my mind is the number one reason QCOM shares are trading this low (and might head lower).

Bottom line

QCOM shares seem to be trading at a big discount, given management's FY19 guidance (even at the lower range).

It is my opinion that the market is cautious for the reasons given above.

However, the number one reason why I believe the market is hesitant is because of the FTC complaint outcome.

On my next article on QCOM, I will outline in detail why I think the FTC outcome is so important, and why it might cause QCOM shares to trade even below $50 a share.

So should you buy QCOM shares?

Unfortunately it's damned if you do, damned if you don't. On the one hand the valuation is appealing, but there are also many reasons why this appealing valuation might prove a mirage in the future.

Last night the Financial Times ran a story that former Chairman Paul Jacobs is seeking to partner with other investors to take QCOM private.

Without knowing any details, it is my opinion that his effort will not be successful. As such, if we see a rally in QCOM shares, my advice is to sell the rally and wait until we see what happens with the FTC complaint before deciding to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.