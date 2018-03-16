A Critical Forensic Look At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Makes The Case For 40% To 70% Downside

Analysts see +29% upside and the market values Kratos at 20x and 70x Adj EBITDA and EPS. We cannot reconcile the valuation with the Company's weak financial profile. We estimate 40 to 70% downside.

An undisclosed indictment of a Kratos director for setting up a shell company to bribe an army official is one of many regulatory infractions by the Company in recent history.

Management came from Titan Corp, which settled foreign corruption charges, and allegations of using "Andersen School of Accounting" methods to inflate results.

Kratos' remarkable turnaround from the brink of default in 2015, and promotion of its drone business merits scrutiny.

Report Entitled "Target Locked, Ready To Fire Management"

Spruce Point has conducted a critical forensic and fundamental analysis of the Company.

We believe the current management has destroyed tremendous value, while overseeing an enterprise that has repeatedly had run-ins with Federal regulators. Given management's previous association with Titan Corp, a firm that settled one of the largest Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations in its time as a public company, we caution investors to view an investment in Kratos with extreme caution.

Kratos is currently promoting its prowess in Unmanned Systems and Robotics technology, an area where it still struggles to turn a profit. Spruce Point has had significant success identifying early problems at related companies promoting their drone and robotics ambitions, only to significantly disappoint investors - notably iRobot (IRBT) and AeroVironment (AVAV)

As a result of our investigative analysis, we have issued a "Strong Sell" opinion on Kratos, and a long-term price target of approximately $3.50 to $7.00 per share, or approximately 40% - 70% downside risk.

Executive Summary

Kratos Struggles Through Multiple Reinventions Now Promoting Drones: Originally a dotcom darling named Wireless Facilities that IPO’ed in 1999 with hopes of being the leading provider of outsourced services for wireless networks, the Company collapsed and later took a large accounting restatement when material weaknesses were revealed. Under new management, a name change to Kratos in 2007, and a divestment of businesses, the Company started focusing its efforts on products and solutions related to Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“C5ISR”). After failing to execute on these opportunities, Kratos is now promoting its billion dollar opportunities in Unmanned Systems (drones) in the hopes of finally turning the corner to sustain profits and free cash flow, both of which have been forever illusive for shareholders.

Significant Value Destruction Through Wasted Mergers and Acquisitions: From 2008–2012, Kratos acquired ten businesses for nearly $1bn. These deals contributed an estimated $801m and $129m of sales and EBITDA (16.1% margin). Yet, recent results suggest over $239m and $69m of sales and EBITDA losses, net of divestitures, and margins are just 7.2%. Kratos has repeatedly failed to deliver sustained profits for investors. We believe management has destroyed significant value. Share dilution is up almost 24% p.a. since the current management team took control, while cumulative free cash flow is -$25m. Leverage skyrocketed to >10x EBITDA, forcing it to initiate a strategic review process in 2015, which resulted in the divestment of its Electronics Products Division, allowing it to avert default. Kratos is now selling its Public Safety business at a depressed valuation of 0.5x and 6.5x 2018E sales and EBITDA (despite claiming it will generate free cash flow this year) and impaired more goodwill. Brace for additional disappointment.

Warning About Management: Kratos Led by Eric DeMarco (NYSE:CEO) And Deanna Lund (NASDAQ:CFO) Since 2003-2004: These executives joined from Titan Corp, where DeMarco was COO and Lund was Titan’s Controller. Titan was a tainted defense contractor that in 2005 paid the largest fine in history to settle criminal and civil charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Lockheed Martin aborted a takeover of Titan Corp after conducting its due diligence on this matter. According to shareholder lawsuit documents, Titan engaged in a scheme to inflate revenues and book fictitious receivables. Titan used “middlemen” and “private consulting companies” with ties to foreign government officials to secure business. The litigation says confidential witnesses claim DeMarco knew about the foreign corruption and DeMarco was responsible for transferring funds to Benin, the African country involved. Also according to litigation documents from unnamed sources, DeMarco was allegedly the source of the “ percentage of completion accounting techniques learned from the ‘Andersen school of accounting’ that allowed Titan to either overstate or prematurely state revenues at the company.” We note that Kratos CFO Deanna Lund omits from her current biography that she worked at Arthur Andersen, the defunct auditor that collapsed after the Enron scandal. Management has placed another former financial partner from its Titan Corp days on the Audit Committee as a supposed “independent” member, so we worry that adequate oversight is absent. Management owns virtually no stock and appears more focused on milking its cash compensation by reaping a large % of EBITDA

Kratos Doesn’t Appear To Behave Ethically And Has A History of Association With Bad Activities: I believe certain concerning practices have followed CEO DeMarco from Titan Corp to Kratos . Coincidence or not? Spruce Point uncovered an undisclosed corruption case late last year of a senior Kratos Director pleading guilty to conspiring with others (including an Army Colonel), and using a shell company OzTEK Research LLC to fraudulent obtain $20m worth of contracts over a decade from the US Army in Georgia. Ethical problems and government sanctions appear more the norm, rather than one-off lapses of judgement at Kratos; we have identified a disturbing pattern of problems associated with Kratos’ businesses over the years which investors need to strongly evaluate

The Bull Case On Kratos’ Drone Business Appears More Promotion Than RealIty: With a newly adopted compensation clawback for financial misstatement in place by November 2015, Kratos ramped its promotion of its drone opportunity, while along the way conducting three dilutive equity raises. We believe its drone segment is an amalgamation of two legacy acquired businesses that are subscale and represent a meager 1% of unmanned system market share and DoD government spending. Many of its programs are experimental and high risk in nature, with no guarantee of commercial success, and not currently making money. Kratos has already stopped commenting on certain programs, including Gremlins and UTAP-22. Its most promoted program (LCASD) requires Kratos to front 82% of the capital. Kratos would like investors to believe the deal allows it to protect its IP, but in our view, it shows the Air Force’s desire to push the risk (and cost) to Kratos, while providing it a cheap abandonment option. We estimate Kratos has spent a meager $63m on capex and R&D for its drone ambitions since 2013. The only two pure play drone companies, AeroVironment and Parrot SA, have spent $255m and $365m, respectively, during the same period. Although each company operates in a different market segment for drones, Kratos touts its drones to be “ high performance jet aircraft made of special composite materials”; this heightens our concerns that Kratos is materially underspending to become a credible unmanned systems player

Beware History of Failure To Meet Expectations, This Time Around Will Be No Different: Bulls are buying into Kratos’ story that it can reach $800m of revenues (pre-PSS divestment) at 10% EBITDA margin, while generating positive free cash flow. Our historical analysis of Kratos ability to hit its financial targets (especially free cash flow) suggests investors should brace for disappointment. In addition to recent executive turnover in key positions (chief accountant, drone president, and CIO), Kratos quietly started disclosing a large loss accrual on contracts, rising 500% between 2015 and 2016. Its business mix has deteriorated (declining backlog and highest % of fixed-price, high risk contracts in its history). Its historical backlog definition is very aggressive, so take it with a grain of salt. However, most alarming in Q3’17 Kratos materially increased its cash burn estimate, cut drone capex in Q4’17, has DSOs rising to multi-year highs, and unexpectedly sold its Public Safety business segment at a depressed value to raise cash

Analysts See +29% Upside, A Terrible Risk/Reward Considering We See 40% -70% Downside: Kratos has among the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense sector (20x and 70x 2018E EBITDA and P/E), despite having weak margins, poor management that cannot prevent activities that run afoul of the law, suspect accounting that doesn’t depreciate corporate segment assets, and a history of disappointment. Its valuation is at a multiyear high, based on the hope that this time is different. Analysts are bullish, and some arbitrarily pencil in a few dollars per share for“future potential drone opportunities.” Many long-term fundamental Kratos holders have ditched the stock, leaving rules-based indices to buy. Valuing Kratos at a discount to peers on EBITDA, free cash flow, and book value we estimate 40% - 70% downside ($3.15-$6.30/sh)

Summary of Concerns

CEO DeMarco From Prior Litigation As An Executive At Titan Corp.

Source: Titan Inc Securities Litigation and Settlement for $61.5m

Source: Titan Pays $28.5m to settle Foreign Bribery

Kratos Capital Structure And Valuation

$ in millions, except per share figures

Source: Company filings. Pro forma for $300m bond issue

Figures adjusted for sale of PSS segment and reflect incremental cash proceeds of $70m

Kratos Long-Term Share Performance

Long-term Kratos investors have not recouped their initial investment, but a recent repositioning of the Company as a play on unmanned aerial systems (aka Drones) has sparked a nearly 4x increase in its share price from 2015 – near all-time lows. Investors should be very concerned that a clawback for financial misstatement was adopted right before its stock price increased, allowing the Company to raise nearly $350m of equity. During this period, its Chief Accounting Officer resigned, a Director was indicted in a $20m fraud by the Dept. of Justice and the Company made its first disclosure of a large contract loss accrual.

Kratos Has Continuously Re-Invented Itself With Limited Success

Kratos Prior to 2007: Dotcom Hype As Wireless Facilities (WFI) ( Source)

Prior to 2007 we were an independent provider of outsourced engineering and network deployment services, security systems engineering and integration services and other technical services for the wireless communications industry, the U.S. government and enterprise customers. In 2006 and 2007, we undertook a transformation strategy whereby we divested our commercial wireless-related businesses and chose to pursue business with the federal government, primarily the U.S. Department of Defense, through strategic acquisitions. On September 12, 2007, we changed our name from Wireless Facilities, Inc. (WFI) to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Kratos). Our new name reflects our revised focus as a defense contractor and security systems integrator for the federal government, for state and local agencies, and certain commercial customers.

Kratos 2007 to 2015: $1 billion of Acquisitions To Become a C5ISR Play ( Source)

We are a specialized technology focused security business providing mission critical products, solutions and services for domestic and international customers, with our principal customers being agencies of the U.S. Government. Our core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing, technology development, system integration, and test and evaluation offerings for national security platforms and programs. Our principal products and solutions are related to Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“C5ISR”). We offer our customers products, solutions, services and expertise to support their mission critical needs by leveraging our skills across our core offering areas in C5ISR.

Kratos Today: Unmanned Systems (aka. Drone) ( Source)

Kratos is a government contractor at the forefront of the DoD’s Third Offset Strategy and Rapid Innovation Initiatives. Kratos is a leading technology, intellectual property, proprietary product and system company focused on the U.S. and its allies’ national security. Kratos is a recognized industry leader in the rapid development, demonstration and fielding of high technology systems and products at an affordable cost. Kratos’ primary focus areas are unmanned systems, satellite communications, microwave electronics, cyber security/warfare, training systems, missile defense and combat systems. We believe that our technology, intellectual property, proprietary products and designed-in positions on our customers’ programs, platforms and systems, providing us with sole and single source positions with our offerings is a competitive advantage and high barrier to entry into our markets. Our work force is primarily technically oriented and highly skilled with a significant number of employees holding national security clearances. Our entire organization is focused on executing our strategy of becoming the leading technology and intellectual property based company in our industry

Evidence of a Challenged Business

The Company has diluted shareholders at a rate of 20%+ p.a. and has generated negative cumulative free cash flow throughout its public history. This has resulted in a meager $0.53 cents of company-reported Adjusted EBITDA per share to existing holders. We will explore why the EBITDA presentation is very aggressive.

Backdrop To The Recent Business Model Transition And “Success” In Drones

Before Kratos’ recent stock rally began in 2016, and it divested its Electronics Products Division to Ultra Electronics in June 2015, the Board hired an investment bank to assist in a formal review of Kratos’ strategic alternatives. (Source: 2014 10-K, p.23)

The Company’s financial condition was deteriorating significantly with Net Debt / EBITDA > 10x and EBITDA interest coverage hovering around 1x.

Kratos’ financial condition even caught the attention of the SEC, which started issuing comment letters about its line of credit and conditions of default in the event of a material adverse change. (Source: SEC Comment Letter re: FY 2014 10-K filed March 13, 2015)

Management’s Acquisition Spree Destroyed Significant Value Leading Up To The Restructuring

It’s easy to see how Kratos has destroyed significant value. Since 2008, Kratos spent nearly $1bn on acquisitions that have contributed an estimated $801m and $129m of revenues and EBITDA, respectively (16.1% margins).

Yet, recent results suggest over $237m and $69m of sales and EBITDA losses, net of divestitures. (1)

Divested revenues of $109m and $22m of EBITDA sourced from 10-K F-28 and Ultra press release, respectively. Excludes recent PSS sale. Revenue estimated based on 1x sales multiple

Closer Look Into Kratos’ Two Largest Acquisitions: Herley and Integral Systems

Spruce Point conducted a quick investigative look into Integral Systems and Herley Industries – Kratos’ two largest acquisitions. Our findings suggest significant question marks about the financial, accounting, and managerial integrity of the businesses acquired.

Integral Systems

Oct 2006: Provides update that a strategic alternatives process has not resulted in a sale (Source)

Oct 2006: Provides update that a strategic alternatives process has not resulted in a sale (Source) From 2006 to 2009, Integral churns through five CEOs

From 2006 to 2009, Integral churns through five CEOs Steven Chamberlain ( sentenced for sex offense)

Steven Chamberlain ( sentenced for sex offense) Peter Gaffney (Source)

Peter Gaffney (Source) Alan Baldwin ( Source)

Alan Baldwin ( Source) John Higginbotham ( Source)

John Higginbotham ( Source) Paul Casner ( Source) July 2009: SEC issues cease and desist order to Integral arising out of its failure to disclose that Gary A. Prince, an Integral Executive, had previously been convicted of conspiracy to commit securities fraud ( Source) Jan 2010: Discloses the Defense Contract Audit Agency found, that as of January 27, 2010, its accounting system to be inadequate and identified certain significant deficiencies in its accounting systems, controls, policies and procedures ( Source) July 2011: Kratos acquires Integral for $241m ( Source)

Herley Industries

June 2006: Herley and its Chairman Lee Blatt were indicted for fraud ( Source)

June 2006: Herley and its Chairman Lee Blatt were indicted for fraud ( Source) Alleged overcharging the U.S. military by misrepresenting manufacturing costs, creating fake bids to justify price

Alleged overcharging the U.S. military by misrepresenting manufacturing costs, creating fake bids to justify price Profited up to 300% on $3.9M of sales of electronic components August 2006: Auditor issues letter saying it could no longer rely on representations of management, and withdrew audit opinion ( Source) May 2008: Herley paid $9.5m in fines and plead guilty ( Source) April 2009: Herley fails to sell itself at auction ( Source) March 2011: Kratos acquires Herley for $270m ( Source)

Promise of Operating Leverage Has Remained Elusive

Kratos has been touting for years that its investment in corporate infrastructure will provide leverage to expand margins. In fact, the exact opposite has happened. EBITDA margins have contracted 470 bps with cash SG&A margin up 320 bps. Recall, Kratos acquired 10 companies with an average EBITDA margin of 16.1% - what happened?

From Kratos in 2013:“ Capitalize on Corporate Infrastructure Investments. In recent periods, we have made significant investments in our senior management and corporate infrastructure in anticipation of future revenue growth. These investments included hiring senior executives with significant experience in the national security industry, strengthening our internal controls over financial reporting and accounting staff in support of public company reporting requirements, and expanding our backlog and bid and proposal pipeline. We will be allocating additional resources in our pursuit of new and larger contract opportunities, leveraging our increased scale and robust past performance qualifications. We believe our management experience and corporate infrastructure are more typical of a company with a much larger revenue base than ours. We therefore anticipate that, to the extent our revenue grows, we will be able to leverage this infrastructure base and increase our operating margins.”

Source: 2013 10-K, p. 9

Backlog and Revenue Mix Deteriorating

The quality of Kratos business has declined in recent years. We observe it just reported its highest quarter of fixed-price contract revenue. These contracts carry the highest risk of reduced profit and financial loss. Meanwhile, backlog continues to decline while the book to bill ratio hit a low of 0.8x in 2017. Contractual purchase orders declined from 2016 to 2017 also suggest a slowing business. Meanwhile, recent loss accrual disclosure is a worrisome sign.

Source: Kratos 10-K filings

Aggressive Backlog Presentation

Kratos has historically used a very aggressive definition of backlog to sell investors on its investment merits. Its 10-K proclaims one of its“Competitive Strengths” is its“Significant cash flow visibility driven by stable backlog”; yet, a close look at how it used to define Total Backlog, specifically the Unfunded Backlog portion, shows that it includes both the value of unexercised options and revenue estimates for types of ID/IQ contracts. While this presentation is not unprecedented, it is certainly the most aggressive definition relative to peers. No surprise, KTOS recently disclosed in its 10-K it will be restating backlog sharply lower to comply with AUS 2014-09 adoption.

Repeated Run-Ins With The Law A Troubling Sign

Source: Kratos Website

According to a press release, Fulton was a Director of Kratos-MRD Adv Telecom Group in Augusta, Linkedin also references his employment there

Sources for sanctions in table: May 2007, July 2009, June 2012, Jan 2015, June 2017



Kratos recently included a risk factor warning that minority-owned and other small businesses sponsored by the SBA could disadvantage the Company. Isn’t it peculiar that a Kratos Director, Dwayne Fulton, recently pled guilty to scheme involving procuring contracts under the guise of a minority owned business? (source) Kratos has not detailed this infraction in its SEC filings. Investors should wonder if revenue associated with Fulton's scheme was booked by Kratos, and if the Company will it have to restate its financials?

Kratos Risk Factor Warning Directly From Kratos Annual Report:

A preference for minority-owned, small and small disadvantaged businesses could impact our ability to be a prime contractor on certain governmental procurements.

"As a result of the Small Business Administration ("SBA") set-aside program, the federal government may decide to restrict certain procurements only to bidders that qualify as minority-owned, small, or small disadvantaged businesses. As a result, we would not be eligible to perform as a prime contractor on those programs and in general would be restricted to no more than 49% of the work as a subcontractor on those programs. An increase in the amount of procurements under the SBA set-aside program may impact our ability to bid on new procurements as a prime contractor or restrict our ability to recompete on incumbent work that is placed in the set-aside program"

Source: Kratos 2015 10-K

The Fraud Scheme Involved The SBA

Source: Plea Agreement, USA vs. Fulton, Nov 9, 2017

A Closer Look At Kratos’ New Unmanned Systems (Drone) Ambitions

There is ample evidence to suggest that Kratos’ Unmanned System (“US” or “UAV”) segment is a mediocre combination of acquired businesses. We remind investors that segment revenues are still below 2013 levels, and operating profits (still negative).

Kratos Unmanned Systems segment: consists of its unmanned aerial system and unmanned ground and seaborne system businesses. Kratos lists properties in this segment in San Diego, Sacramento California, and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida

Growth by Acquisitions, Business Failure Evident: We believe the majority of the US segment reflect the acquisition of Composite Engineering Inc (“CEI” acquired 2012) and the legacy Micro Systems Inc (acquired from Herley Industries in 2011. Note: Herley acquired Micro Systems in 2005). It was reported that CEI had $94m of sales in 2011 and Micro Systems had $14m in 2004. Thus, baseline combined revenues should be ~$108m. When the segment was formed in 2012, total revenues reported were $92.3m (-14.% lower)

Red Flags:

1) CEI was touted as generating 25% organic growth in 2011 at acquisition, yet by the time Kratos reclassified its segments in Q4’14 to show US segment performance, organic growth plummeted,

2) At least one CEI founder Amy Fournier has left the firm

3) According to Kratos pro forma filings, CEI spent nothing on research and development costs in 2011, which appears at odds with CEI being touted as an “ industry leading” drone manufacturer,

4) Recent reviews suggest CEI’s problems are indicative of a small company in over its head

(a) “ They have even been known to sell technology that has not been invented yet”

(b)“Sometimes programs are underbid and understaffed”

(c)“We often find ourselves out of depth (agreeing to contracts with not enough time or money to execute, planning, etc).”

4) CEI settled with the Dept. of Justice ( 2015) on fraud allegations that it submitted inflated costs in connection with a contract

Kratos A Smaller Player In the Drone Ecosystem

Our research suggests that Kratos is a tiny player in the field of unmanned systems, with approximately 1% share of industry revenues and contract awards as a percentage of the DoD budget for drone procurement, research, development and construction. Investors are paying an all-time high premium valuation to bet on Kratos, a perennial loser, that has failed to execute on any of its growth opportunities in nearly 20 years

Key done players are Northrop (NOC), Textron (TXT), Boeing (BA) and General Atomics

Frequent Press Release With Limited Details

An acceleration of Kratos press releases promoting drone related contracts, with few details, should be a red flag, particularly in the context of Kratos rapid issuance of stock in November 2016, March 2017 and September 2017

Limited Capex and R&D Spending A Concern

There are limited pure-play drone companies except for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Parrot S.A. (OTCPK:PAOTF) However, according to public filings, each has spent $255 and $355m, respectively, of combined capex and research and development costs since 2013. During the same period, Kratos has spent approximately $64m. We believe much of the costs have circumvented the income statement and been accounted for as capex spending.

1) Includes Total Capex and R&D related to unmanned aerial systems. KTOS doesn’t disclose Capex or R&D spending by segment, but the Company has made the following statements suggesting total investment of $63m since 2013

a. Q3’16 CEO:“Kratos has made in the unmanned aerial systems area since 2013, which aggregate to over $50 million in internal research and development, contract design development and capital expenditures”

b. FY 2017 10-K “ The 2017 capital expenditures included approximately $13.2 million related to investments we are making in our US segment to build Company-owned tactical aircraft and related equipment related to the LCASD and UTAP-22 or Mako platforms”

Kratos Portfolio of Drone Projects Are Speculative

Kratos management is quick to talk big revenue figures as market opportunities for projects that are speculative in nature, with a low probability of receiving permanent funding. Management quickly issued equity in November 2016 after leading investors to believe there were billions of dollars worth of revenue opportunities on the Q3 2016 Earnings Call

CEO Demarco Talks Confidently About Gremlin

CEO Demarco Q3’16: “A second new UAV contract that Kratos received is the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency or DARPA Gremlins program, a prime Phase I contract award of $3.9 million, which we are currently performing on and we just submitted our Gremlins Phase II proposal last week. Phase I is currently scheduled to lead to a systems requirement review in the next few months, at which time DARPA plans to down select the two teams issuing contracts of approximately $20 million each for Phase II preliminary system design. In mid-2018, DARPA is expected to hold the preliminary design review and one team will be selected for Phase III, an estimated $40 million contract concluding with flight test in 2020. The government has indicated that the price point for the Gremlin aircraft will be approximately $700,000 each for order quantity lots of 1,000 once in production which could be expected approximately three years from now. At these estimated production levels, we believe the potential market opportunity for Gremlin type aircraft is in the high several hundreds of millions of dollars up into billions of dollars”

CEO Demarco Q4’16: “However, as you know, we believe that a key reason Kratos was selected as one of the four Gremlin prime Phase 1 contract awardees was due to Kratos' industry leading position in designing, demonstrating, producing and fielding low cost high performance jet UAVs in a short timeframe. And today, I'm truly more confident than ever that Kratos will be producing a UAV for the Gremlin's program.”

And Then Goes Silent

Only To Go Silent On It Later:

Sheila Kahyaoglu on Q2’17 Call :“And then last question, just on Gremlins, where are we there? Is it just in -- just the past days right now with the 12 months or any update on that would be appropriate I guess.”

CEO Eric DeMarco:“It is very competitive, I am sorry, I did not talk about it in the script and I am not talking about it anymore. It’s focus time. So, I apologize.”

Serious Management and Governance Concerns

Executive To Kratos What it Fails To Mention Eric DeMarco / CEO (Source: Kratos Website) Lockheed Martin backed out of acquiring Titan Corp after a criminal and civil investigation emerged regarding Titan’s oversees business dealings ( Source) SEC issued a Wells Notice to Titan an SEC investigation commenced ( Source) Titan paid a $28.5m fine to settle criminal and civil charges that it bribed the president of Benin ( Source) Shareholder litigation charges Titan with a scheme to inflate revenues and book fictitious receivables. Titan’s use of “middlemen” and “private consulting companies” with ties to government officials to secure business ( Source) The litigation says confidential witnesses claim DeMarco knew about the fraud and DeMarco was responsible for transferring funds to Benin. He was allegedly the source of the “ percentage of completion accounting techniques learned from the ‘Andersen school of accounting’ that allowed Titan to either overstate or prematurely state revenues at the company” Note: these allegations were made by confidential (unnamed sources) Deanna Lund / CFO Deanna Lund has served as Chief Financial Officer for Kratos since April 2004. Prior to joining Kratos, Ms. Lund most recently served as Vice President and Corporate Controller for the Titan Corporation. Ms. Lund is a graduate of San Diego State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, magna cum laude, and is a certified public accountant. (Source: Kratos Website) Mrs Lund was also named in the shareholder litigation at Titan Corp Her biography omits that she worked at Arthur Andersen LLP, the accounting firm notorious for having audited Enron and its creative accounting that favored booking cashless profits ( see reference above to the Andersen school of accounting) ( Source)

Kratos Board member Jane Judd sits on the audit committee. She is described as “independent” according to the proxy statement. However, we note that Ms. Judd was Vice President and Corporate Controller of The Titan Corporation from April 1986 to May 1996.

Recent Executive Departures

Kratos is on its fourth Chief Accounting Officer / Corporate Controller in a decade, and third since 2013. Even worse, its newly appointed Chief Information Officer (NYSE:CIO) Rich Gary appointed in Jan 2016 abruptly left and was replaced by Kevin Walden in December 2016. Kratos has had three CIOs since 2015. In addition, the president of its unmanned aerial systems business suddenly “retired” in early 2017

Date Executive Dec 2017 Jim Russell, VP of Worldwide Sales at Kratos left according to his Linkedin profile Jan 2017 Jerry Beaman retires. Mr. Beaman joined Kratos in 2013 as President of its Unmanned Combat Aerial Systems (UCAS) Division and Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs, focused primarily on building Kratos’ UCAS business. In 2014, Mr. Beaman was named President of KUSD, expanding his responsibility to all Kratos unmanned aerial, ground, seaborne drone and combat system related programs and initiatives. Dec 2016 Kratos Appoints Kevin Walden as Chief Information Officer May 2016 Richard Duckworth, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"), left the Company effective May 12, 2016. Jan 2016 Kratos Appoints Rich Gary as Chief Information Officer Nov 2015 CIO Colin Black leaves Kratos according to his Linkedin profile Sept 2015 Deborah S. Butera, Senior Vice President, General Counsel/Registered In-House Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary of the Company, left Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. effective September 24, 2015. July 2013 Laura L. Siegal resigned from her position as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") to pursue an opportunity outside of the Company. Dec 2005 Carol Clay resigned as Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Wireless Facilities, Inc. (the “Company”) for personal reasons. Ms. Clay’s resignation is effective January 6, 2006.

Limited Insider Ownership and Governance Worries

Management Cash Bonus Driven By “Subjective” Criteria

The Compensation Committee and/or the Chief Executive Officer also retain the right to exclude extraordinary charges or other special circumstances in determining whether the objectives were met during any particular fiscal year and may decide to grant 100% of the targeted cash bonus award, even if the financial targets do not fall within the specified range, based upon an evaluation of business conditions, industry trends, and additional accomplishments achieved. Based on a 40/60 allocation of non-financial and strategic achievements versus financial achievements for corporate executive officers, the Compensation Committee made the decision to grant 100% of the non-financial achievements (or 40% of the targeted cash bonus award) and 66.7% of the financial achievements (or 40% of the targeted cash bonus award), for an aggregate 80% of the total targeted cash bonus award.

Willingness To Pay Management Large Bonuses For Questionable Value Creation

In 2011, Kratos acquired Herley Industries for ~$270m ( Source)

In 2015, Ultra electronics acquired the Electronics Products Division (Herley business) from Kratos for ~$265m ( Source)

Included Herley-CTI, EW Simulation Technology and Stapor Research, Inc

Kratos’ President Richard Poirer received a $4m bonus for the divestiture of these businesses (Source: Proxy)

Insiders Extracting Lavish Compensation

Management compensation is a significant percentage of EBITDA and has been immune to Kratos’ struggles and poor performance. Among small cap aerospace and defense contracting peers, Kratos’ management is excessively paid relative to EBITDA

Serious Financial Management and Accounting Concerns

Management Has A Poor Record of Hitting Guidance

Management has shown limited ability to forecast its business accurately in the past few years. This gives us little confidence in trusting their longer term outlook. We note that management has the absolute worst record of forecasting its free cash flow, with the biggest misses from initial guidance.

Kratos raised 2017 revenue guidance twice, but could not increase its EBITDA forecast. In Q3’17 management significantly increased its cash flow burn guidance. The explanation was related to certain milestones in the unmanned systems and public safety business of $26-$28m expected to occur in Q1 and Q2 2018. Kratos touted its Q4 and full year results “exceeded” estimates, but digging beneath the surface everything is not rosy. We find that Kratos dramatically curtailed Unmanned System capital spending and unexpectedly sold its PSS division for $70m at a depressed valuation (6.5x EBITDA and 0.5x ‘18E EBITDA and Sales) to raise cash, but still says it will generate free cash flow of $12-$19m in 2018. Something doesn’t add up!

(1) Management said $17 - $22m on the Q3’17 conference call, but the 10-Q kept the guidance unchanged

(2) Per management guidance, adjusted for PSS divestiture which was forecast for 2018 to produce $140-$150m of sales and $9 - $12m of EBITDA. We note that Kratos’ EBITDA guidance for 2018 was a disappointment vs. expectations of $58 to $61m.

(3) Includes $1.6m of capex included in accounts payable and accrued expenses noted at the bottom of the cash flow statement

DSOs Rising To Multi-Year Highs

Elevated DSOs signal cash flow collection issues. The problem is also suggested by an accounts payable specialist posting on the company review website Glassdoor. Kratos is now expanding discussion about DSO in its 10-K.

Questionable Accounting Could Enable Segment Margin Misstatement

Spruce Point has concerns about Kratos’ accounting methods. For example, the Company reports assets, but not Capex, by business segment. However, when allocating depreciation and amortization it conveniently fails to attribute any portion to corporate activities, its fastest growing segment. I believe management cannot be ignorant on this issue. For example, the CEO and CFO came from Titan Corp, where they disclosed Capex and corporate depreciation and amortization (Source: Titan 2002 10-K, Note 6). How can any investor have confidence in Kratos’ segment margins, when costs are clearly not being allocated correctly.

Source:Kratos 2017 10-K

Spruce Point has evaluated thousands of financial statements over the years, but we have never seen an income statement charge called “unused office space” which Kratos repeatedly discloses. It would like investors to ignore these repeated charges and give it the benefit towards its EBITDA presentation. We are not buying what Kratos is selling.

Source: Kratos Financials

Note: Negative charges to the income statement have been recorded as benefits to operating income by Kratos

Valuation And 40%-70% Downside Price Target

Kratos is covered by a roster of smaller brokers. Not surprisingly, the majority are “Buy” on the stock and see 29% upside from the current price. We expect a substantial re-rating lower in the share price once investors critically evaluate the low quality of its business.

Analyst Price Targets Rest on Fuzzy Math

Sell-side analysts repeatedly give Kratos a pass for its consistent failure to hit guidance and inability to find a lasting business model. As we’ve noted previously, the Company’s inability to consistently hit targets should give analysts skepticism not to take management’s targets at face value. Instead, analysts take management’s claim that it can hit $800m of revenues and >10% EBITDA margins at face value. Furthermore, Kratos should not receive among the highest multiple in the industry. The analyst below also pencils in a seemingly arbitrary $2 of value for UCAS opportunities.





Kratos Has Lost Its Long-Term Fundamental Investors In Favor of Blind Index Funds

Spruce Point is concerned that long-time fundamental growth owners have either given up or rotated out of Kratos, and have not returned despite the renewed optimism for Unmanned Systems. Instead, we find the disturbing reality that Kratos’ share price has been driven by blind index and ETF buying.

Source: Kratos 2012 Proxy Statement

Irrational Valuation Expansion

Current investors are paying a significant premium to the Company’s historical valuation. Spruce Point finds it difficult to justify Kratos’ valuation expansion in light of its history of disappointment, unproven UAV profit opportunities, questionable business practices, shrinking backlog, and rising cash burn.

Kratos Trading At An Unjustified Premium To Its Peers

KTOS is trying to position itself as a play on drones to justify its valuation relative to a limited universe of pure-play stocks such as AeroVironment, which Spruce Point previously profiled as repeated loser. Wall Street is fixated on Kratos’ earnings “potential” of >100% growth in the next few years. Be warned: this growth is off a low EPS base, on highly adjusted figures, and will surely disappoint given Kratos demonstrated ability to poorly execute.

Does Kratos really deserve to trade at a premium to aerospace and defense leaders such as Lockheed (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), Northrop Gruman (NOC) and others?

$ in mm, except per share figures

Source: Company filings, Wall St estimates

Kratos Not Deserving A Premium Industry Valuation

Kratos’ premium valuation of earnings and EBITDA does not reconcile with its below average financial performance and mix of revenue quality

The Company has the highest % of revenues from fixed-price contracts, which are the riskiest contracts that expose Kratos to cost overruns.

Not surprisingly, the Company has often failed to generate cash flow and has below industry margins – reflective of its inability to execute

The Company and sell-side analysts have bought into Kratos’ dream that it can expand EBITDA margins to 10%, but this remains entirely a “show me” story

Spruce Point Estimates 40% – 70% Downside

Thank you very much for your continued interest in our research.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KTOS, AVAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.