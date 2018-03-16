Exxon Mobil: Is This A Buying Opportunity?

Exxon Mobil plans to gradually increase its output from a little less than 4 million boepd currently to almost 5 million boepd in the long-term.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has recently revealed that it could grow its oil and gas production by up to 25% in the long-term. This positive development has actually not gone down well with Mr. Market. But I believe that for long-term oriented investors, the weakness may be an excellent time to buy the stock.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Exxon Mobil remains the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, but it has struggled to sustain its production levels. In the final quarter of 2017, for instance, Exxon Mobil pumped 3.99 million boe per day which was 3.2% lower than 4.12 million boe per day produced in the year-ago quarter. Its production volumes weren't projected to increase meaningfully either since the company wanted to continue producing in the 4 million to 4.4 million boe per day in the long-term. But in a recent presentation, Exxon Mobil revealed that it now plans to increase its output to 5 million boe per day by 2025.

Image: Exxon Mobil Corporation 2018 Analyst Meeting Presentation.

Exxon Mobil plans to tap into the strong demand of LNG, which is projected to grow by 4% per year in the long-term, through its two new projects in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Mozambique. Exxon Mobil has also built a sizable position in the Permian Basin and the Bakken Formation - two of the lowest-cost shale oil plays in the US, in the last few quarters. During the fourth quarter conference call, Exxon Mobil said that it was producing around 200,000 boe per day from its US shale assets and expects to increase its volumes by more than three-times by 2025 to more than 600,000 boe per day.

In deepwater Guyana, Exxon Mobil has discovered more than 3.2 billion boe (gross) in the last few years. The company received a production license in mid-2017 to develop this low-cost asset that can generate 10% return at $40 oil. Exxon Mobil expects to hit first oil in 2020. Production is forecasted to be around 500,000 boe per day by 2025 and is projected to continue climbing in the subsequent years. In offshore Brazil, Exxon Mobil is one of the largest leaseholders among western oil majors, with access to over a million net acres. Exxon Mobil expects to grow its deepwater production from new projects after 2020, led by its projects in Guyana and Brazil.

Production from these LNG, deepwater and shale oil assets is expected to fuel Exxon Mobil's growth in the coming years. But this announcement could not lift Exxon Mobil stock. On the contrary, the company's shares have fallen by around 2% since March 7 - the day before Exxon Mobil released its future plans. I think investors are concerned that the company's plans may end up dragging its earnings and cash flows in the coming years.

The development of the LNG projects, shale oil properties and, deepwater assets require a lot of investment. Therefore, as per Exxon Mobil's forecast, its capital and exploration expenditures may climb from $19.3 billion spent in 2016 and $23.08 billion last year to $24 billion in 2018, $28 billion in 2019 and an average of $30 billion per year between 2023 and 2025. In other words, Exxon Mobil may spend 30% more as CapEx in 2023-25 as compared to last year. That's a huge gain which is likely what's disappointed investors.

Exxon Mobil plans to significantly ramp up expenditure at a time when its peers, such as Chevron (CVX), are showing capital discipline by keeping a lid on their spending levels. Chevron has reduced its annual CapEx guidance through 2020 to the range of $18-$20 billion from $17-$22 billion previously.

Moving forward, the higher levels of capital expenditure may negatively impact Exxon Mobil's free cash flows. Historically, Exxon Mobil has generated strong levels of free cash flows but the company delivered a poor performance in the fourth quarter. The markets are likely focusing on the fact that Exxon Mobil generated $7.4 billion as cash flows from operations in Q4-2017 which could not cover capital and exploration expenditure of $9.0 billion. As a result, the company faced a cash flow shortfall (or negative free cash flows on an adjusted basis) of $1.6 billion. In the future, if Exxon Mobil continues to burn cash flows, particularly as the CapEx climbs, then it will find it difficult to return cash to shareholders through buybacks. The company, which was once considered a poster child for stock buybacks, hasn't actively bought its shares since 2015.

This development comes at a particularly bad time for Exxon Mobil since a number of its peers are well positioned to report strong levels of free cash flows in the future. Some, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), have raised their dividends and expanded the share buyback program. A number of Exxon Mobil investors were also likely expecting a similar move from their company, particularly since oil prices have gained 22% from the start of Q4-2017 to over $60 a barrel (WTI). Instead, it now appears that Exxon Mobil shareholders may have to wait a bit longer for the buybacks.

I think Exxon Mobil stock may remain depressed in the short term, or at least until the company starts showing solid free cash flows and production numbers. Its production may not climb meaningfully in the current or next year, but we'll start seeing progress on some of the major upstream projects in Guyana, Brazil, PNG and, Mozambique. Meanwhile, its US shale output will continue growing. After 2020, we may see a big jump in volumes as some of the deepwater and LNG projects come online. Remember, Exxon Mobil has said that its production may climb to 5 million boe per day in the long-term. This depicts a strong 25% gain from last year's production of 3.985 million boe per day. In a decent oil price environment of $60 a barrel, or higher, and with growing levels of production, I believe Exxon Mobil will likely successfully post considerably higher earnings and cash flows.

As per the company's forecast, its adjusted earnings could more than double (up 105%) by 2025 if oil prices end up averaging close to last year's levels. In a $60 a barrel oil price environment, earnings could grow by 135% and at $80, earning could grow by 225%. Similarly, the company's 2025 cash flows can also grow by 90% at last year's oil price level, 105% at $60 oil and 150% at $80 oil. The solid earnings and cash flow growth will likely push Exxon Mobil stock higher while allowing the company to boost its buyback program.

Exxon Mobil stock has performed poorly in the last six months. The company's shares have fallen by 8% in this period while the broader energy sector, as measured by the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), has gained 1.5%. I believe Exxon Mobil may continue to struggle in the short term but in the long term, it will likely move higher as earnings, cash flows, and production climbs.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.