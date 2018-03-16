Investors Should Stop Kicking The Tires On Cooper

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) is a fairly straightforward business. The company is a global manufacturer and distributor of tires for cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles. It primarily serves the replacement tire markets in North America (80% of sales) and internationally (20% of sales). As can be seen in the chart below, the company has sported a habitually low P/E multiple in relation to the market. However, currently, with market valuations at historically high levels, the difference in valuation is the highest it has been over the past 9 years. The tables below show that Cooper is not alone in its depressed valuation in the industry. Peers Goodyear (GT) and Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF) also sport significantly below market valuations. This article will go into the factors that have affected the tire industry, and Cooper in particular, over the past decade and why Cooper is worth purchasing at its current valuation.

Chart since January 2015

Chart Since January 2010

Sales

To start, the company has posted anemic sales growth since 2013. Probably the most significant factor in this has been the company's prolonged decline in its private label tire business, whereby they would manufacture tires for others to sell with their respective brands labeled on them. In 2012, cheap imports from China began representing significant price competition to Cooper in this segment. As a result, the company sells 5 million less private label tires annually now than it did in 2012 (my approximate calculation is that this represents 7%-8% of their volume). In its most recent 10-K, the company makes mention of an investigation begun by the United States into anti-competitive dumping practices by some firms based in PRC and that the investigation should conclude in the first quarter of 2018, but management did not make mention of it on the call. Given this, it is difficult to estimate whether this or any potential trade/tariff actions will offer a significant enough incentive for the company to begin producing more of these low end tires again. Despite this effect, the company was able to grow company-wide volume from 2014 to 2016. You can also see below that the company took nearly $700 million in pricing/mix concessions since 2013, but this was largely due to a decline in the price of rubber in the same period. Foreign exchange has provided a $90 million cumulative headwind since 2015 and should reverse this year. While management didn't give specific guidance, it broadly guided to positive volume growth in both the Americas and International segments. Meanwhile, they guided to sequential step ups in raw materials cost throughout 2018, which should have a positive impact on price. Despite these three positive factors, 5 analysts cumulatively only expect sales to rise 1.4% this year. This opens the door to the possibility that analysts have overshot their estimates to the downside after the company's most recent quarterly results.

It is also worth noting that international sales for the company have been performing well a year into purchasing a 65% stake in a tire manufacturer in China. This is significant because according to the company's presentation, the market for tires in China is growing at 7x the pace of the U.S. and Canada.

In its corporate presentation, the company makes note of an OEM agreement that it has with VW in Europe to be the installed tire on one of its crossovers and says that it should have an announced deal in North America in 2018. This augers well for demand as most times when drivers need new tires, they do not opt for a different brand then the car came with.

Tying sales back to the company's underperforming valuation, it is fairly well documented that growth stocks have been the choice over value stocks for much of this recovery, especially the past couple of years. Given Cooper's choppy sales results, it should be no surprise that the stock has been left behind in the market's run since 2017. However, given the aforementioned tailwinds as well as management's mention on their most recent call that they are through most of the private label product culling, the company could actually grow top line sales at an accelerating pace, which should start to draw interest from growth oriented investors and push the company's valuation closer to a market multiple.

Earnings

Determining an appropriate valuation for Cooper is made difficult by the extent to which raw materials impact its earnings. I break down the different factors that can swing the company's earnings significantly. It shows that the headline operating income figure topped out in 2016, but that excluding movement in raw materials particularly, 2017 was a record year for the firm. The positive that should be taken away by the table below is that while the company was barely profitable in 2013 excluding the positive effect of declining input prices, its operation today is profitable to the tune of $358 million without the benefit of declining materials/rubber prices.

For as far back as the chart goes (1982), 80% of the time, rubber stayed in a bound of 40-80 cents per pound. However, in 2004, as global growth started picking up (creating increased demand) and speculation in commodity markets generally increased, the price of rubber skyrocketed and ultimately crashed.

It can be seen in the chart below that as the production of new vehicles increases, the demand for rubber increases, owed to the fact that tires represent more than 70% of rubber demand worldwide. A significant contributor to the volatility from 2008-2010 was the extreme decline in worldwide auto sales due to the recession and dried up financing followed up by government incentives in the United States and China for new car purchases that boosted demand in 2009 and 2010. When those programs ended, the demand for autos normalized and rubber fell from a high of $2.80 per pound in 2010 to around $0.80 currently.

Judging by the significant discount given to Cooper, it appears that investors are heavily discounting the possibility of another spike in the price of rubber. The conditions for that are not currently present, as Moody's estimates that global auto sales will grow by less than 2% in 2018, owed to an over production of autos in recent years due to cheap financing. A significant input for synthetic rubber is oil, so investors need to watch the price of this commodity as well. But with money still relatively cheap and energy companies in the U.S. eager to produce more oil, I wouldn't place bets on seeing the type of parabolic move up that oil had in 2008 again in the near-medium term future.

Moving back to expenses that the company can control more directly, management noted on its most recent quarterly call that it reduced corporate headcount by 5% and reduced capacity at one of its plants to counter increasing material costs and a low growth environment for its tires. They also made mention of looking to increase automation where it will result in a net cost benefit. On raw material cost, the company mentioned that it expects minor sequential upticks throughout the year. It is worth noting that the price of oil, as well as overall inflation expectations, has moderated since the call on February 20th.

It is also encouraging that while as recently as 2015 the company was not making money on its overseas operations, it posted a 3.7% operating margin in the fourth quarter for this segment compared to 9.5% for the Americas. Management indicated that while profitability should continue to improve overseas, near-term expectations should be tempered by the capital investment required near term to meet the region's growing demand over the long term.

In summation of earnings, it looks as though raw material costs have no reason to jump significantly in the near to mid term. It also appears from the analysis in the table at the beginning of the earnings section that the company's earnings quality has increased significantly since 2013, and given the moves the company has made around costs at a time when they are coming off of very profitable years, it's clear that management is focused on continuing to manage towards profitable growth.

Capital Allocation

Since 2013, while the difference in valuation between Cooper and the S&P 500 has widened 400 basis points, management has improved the company's balance sheet. They've also repurchased a significant portion of the company's shares outstanding. Since 2013, the company has distributed approximately 60% of its operating cash flow to fund capital expenditures, 35% to fund share buybacks and 5% towards dividends. Given the company's modest debt leverage and inexpensive stock price relative to the market in that time period, buying shares back will likely prove to be a smart move. What management has not done, and what I give them credit for, is they have not tried to grow quickly through massive acquisitions, a maneuver many companies would make with their balance sheet to boost short term results.

Conclusion

The moat that the company has is that tire installers must rely on reputation when placing tires on the cars of consumers. For this reason, Cooper tests its tires in nearly 100 million miles of test rides each year. This gives the company some level of pricing power over lower cost producers. On the valuation side, the stock trades at just 10x anticipated earnings for 2018, which have been set conservatively. Given that most of the company's demand is for replacement tires and their sales fared well in the last recession, there is not much reason to discount the company's earnings for the economy being late in the economic cycle. The primary negative risk of rubber prices skyrocketing again looks like it's well built in to the current stock price. Trading at less than 1.5x tangible book value and a non-levered balance sheet, this seems like a unique value in an otherwise expensive market.

