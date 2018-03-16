Jamba's (JMBA) CEO David Pace on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Marie Perry - Chief Financial Officer

David Pace - Chief Executive Officer

Marie Perry

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning as well. With me today is Dave Pace, our Chief Executive Officer. During today’s call, Dave will provide strategic update on the business and I’ll review 2017 operating performance and update our 2017 and 2018 guidance.

Before we begin our comments, please let me remind everybody of our Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking statements. During our call, management may discuss certain items which are not based entirely on historical facts. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements with the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include factors more completely described in this morning’s press release and the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additionally on the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management uses in its review of the business and believes will provide insight to the Company’s ongoing operations.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Dave.

David Pace

Thanks, Marie, and good morning, everyone. Firstly, I want to say it's good to be back on an earnings call as we continue the process of returning to a normal reporting cadence. But before I begin my prepared remarks, I want to recognize the Jamba accounting and finance teams as well as everyone in our organization who supported them during the audit process over the course of the last year.

As you are aware, this is largely a new team that joined Jamba in late 2016 and 2017 and who worked tirelessly to ensure that our financial statements in the audit were completed comprehensively and accurately. On behalf of our entire organization and our shareholders, I want to express a very public thank you for a job well done.

Since we just filed our 10-Q's for the first three quarters of 2017 fiscal year and we are now in March of 2018, I will provide some highlights and comments on 2017 that will bridge those remarks where we stand in 2018 and what you should expect of us going forward. Overall, I am delighted with the progress being made in the transformation of Jamba, Inc.

At the end of 2017, our transition to an asset-light model was largely complete following the sales of our Chicago market. While we have smaller individual unit transactions going forward, it's our intention to retain our 48 Southern California stores as company operated units both for their contribution to our overall performance, but also for the test platform that they offer as we explore initiatives that we may want to extend to our broader system.

In addition to the Chicago sale, in 2017 we also facilitated sales between existing franchisees in important Phoenix in Seattle markets. These transactions strengthened our overall portfolio of stores with experienced and proven operators who have demonstrated the ability to improve store operations and deliver engaging guest experiences.

These three transactions resulted in the establishment of new development agreements committing 32 additional stores over the next several years. In driving the core business throughout 2017 we explored and tested a number of innovative initiatives as we probed multiple areas to contemporize and strengthen the relevance of the Jamba brand. These innovative initiatives included various new product offerings, sales driving levers, convenience levers, and a new store design.

From a product perspective, we focused on innovation like our more helpful Super Blends movies featuring a balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats developed and partnership with celebrity trainer and blending expert Harley Pasternak. We also introduced new ingredients as in our Poolside Fit Watermelon Smoothies which featured collagen for the first time.

In a Pumpkin Protein Smoothie which delivered more than 23 grams of protein for under 300 calories, a more helpful extension of our favorite classic Pumpkin Smash offered in the fall. In addition to our smoothie innovations, we tested other health forward items, including Chia Pudding ready-to-drink healthy shots and all natural snack bars. Each of these initiatives allowed us to explore the consumer response to more healthful offerings and increased our learning about what works and what doesn't for the brand.

On the sales front, we focused on two areas; gift cards and catering delivery. For gift cards, we expanded our offerings both in-store and through third-party partners. We were pleased with the strong uptick that we saw at the end of the year and which we saw a carryforward into the beginning of 2018. We tend to continue to extend our gift card offering across multiple seasonal opportunities in 2018, including the upcoming period for Mom's, Dad's and Grand’s as well as the robust year end holiday period.

For catering delivery, we created the programs and tested both platforms. With regard to catering, we successfully executed on operations test and it seen positive consumer response largely in the B2B segment. We continue to test and expand through our company stores in San Diego, while also adding a catering sales leader in that market to further drive the sales pipeline. We believe that we can extend to many parts of the broader system in the second half of 2018.

We also test the delivery through third-party delivery partners in 2017 and while we were able to drive increased transactions during promotional periods, we did not see sustained sales when the promotional discounts were ended. We believe this is largely due to the lower average ticket and resulting higher percentage of delivery cost as a percent of the total transaction cost.

It addressing convenience for our customers, we saw success in a number of areas. We previously highlighted drive-thrus remain a significant opportunity in an area of focus for many of our franchisees. The performance of these units continued to over-index versus our standard predictive model by an average of 60%.

We’ve also signed a letter of intent with Walmart to test small format drive-thrus in the parking fields of two Walmart Stores in Texas, which we anticipate will open at the end of Q2 of this year. If successful, this format and relationship can unlock a significant expansion opportunity.

Our drive-thru pipeline continues to build including our first company operated drive-thru unit, which will open at San Diego, mid-year 2018. We are continuing to expand the number of drive-thru units in our system and are pleased with our drive-thru pipeline that we currently have in place for 2018. We plan to open approximately 50 new units in 2018 and expect that approximately 25% will be drive-thru units.

Finally in 2017, we tested a new store design and contemporize the experience and updated the facility with the brighter fresher look, more seating were possible and digital menu an inspiration for us, while remaining consistent with the heritage of this iconic brand. Our qualitative customer research scored extremely well in the consumers’ perception of keys design objective such as being more modern in inventing, being consistent with a helpful positioning, and reinforcing the critical brand attributes.

Excluding any new signage of digital boards, remodel costs are in line with current costs. Test door sales lists have been inconsistent with a delivered comp increases of as much as plus 5.2% compared to control stores. As a result, we have completed 10 remodels to-date and are now opening all new stores with the new design. At the same time, we continue to deepen our understanding of how to further improve the store design in an environment.

Overall in 2017, we explored and tested a wide variety of new initiatives to improve the relevance of the Jamba brand. While successful in some areas, this approach was too heavily driven by opinion and instinct that became clear that we needed a more fact based approach to overall brand customer experience to be both efficient and effective in our effort.

As a result in the fourth quarter, we changed marketing leadership and brought in Claudia Schaefer, who had recently been instrumental in the turnaround of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, just prior to their sale to Darden Restaurants. Claudia quickly added improving research depth and capability to the team and we’ve seen immediate improvements in our consumer understanding as well as how we can improve our messaging and media spend beginning in Q2 2018.

We feel good about the progress made in 2017 and 2018. We will see the more progress on a journey to revitalize the brand, but better understanding our consumers and their expectation of the category and the Jamba brand. This year we will improve our overall operations to more consistently deliver memorable guest experiences. We will extend our products offerings to include relevant, more helpful options along with our proven classics and will increase the impact and effectiveness of our messaging and media spend.

In order to drive improved operating performance, our operations leadership upgraded and replaced our key monitoring and reporting processes beginning of 2018. More specifically, this included a new mystery shop initiative, a new customer experience monitor and a revised health and safety audit process. Along with system-wide reporting to identify opportunities as well as share best practices among our franchise community, the team is working closely with franchisees and key operators to deliver a system-wide improvement and guest experience.

Concurrently with this work, the Company updated and recommunicated its compliance program with the help of our Franchise Advisory Committee to reinforce a commitment to our standards of excellence as we move to ensure broad consistency in the execution of all franchise standards agreed to in our franchise agreements.

Along with improving guest experience, we will enhance our product offering to provide more relevant healthful options. We've recommended to our core platforms – recommitted to our core platforms of Smoothies bulls and juices with enhancements through new ingredients, innovative presentations, and helpful attachments identified through our recently completed research.

It is critical that we continue to contemporize our offering for today’s more health conscious consumer in order to deliver on our mission to inspire and simplify healthy living. As we improve the guest experience and enhanced our product offering, we're also implementing a new approach to media and messaging.

Following successful tests in both Company and franchise operated stores against same market control stores, we will continue to focus all of our media dollars on the most efficient digital and social channels and leverage our deeper understanding of what media awaits are required to breakthrough the advertising clutter and deliver incremental sales. We believe this work will deliver a sustainable increase in the effectiveness of our overall media spending.

On the development front, we’re once again expanding our global footprint of Jamba stores. Unfortunately, due to the delayed completion of the audit and the inability to present an updated FDD, we've been unable to explore a franchise opportunities with most new franchise candidates. As a result, our expansion pipeline has been largely limited to new stores being opened by existing franchisees.

Now let the updated FDDs in place, we can once again begin discussing our opportunities with perspective new franchisees. We recently announced that we will be considering single unit franchise opportunities in addition to larger franchise candidates who have interest in assuming the operations of already established markets.

We are pleased with the initial response to this announcement and believe that has it becomes established, it will accelerate the opening of new units well beyond those required by the development agreements currently in place.

Finally, we work with our high performing franchise partners and facilitate transactions that will further strengthen our portfolio with proven operators’ in critical markets. Along with our operating priorities, we are continuing to update and strengthen our system infrastructure.

In January, we made the decision to partner with innovative point-of-sale provider Toast to introduce a new POS system in all of our stores. Toast will provide our stores with a more reliable cloud-based system that is also more user friendly to both guests and team members. Our initial pilots will come on line in April and we will begin system rollout in September in order to minimize the impact on our stores during our busy summer season.

We expect to complete the rollout in implementation by Q2 2019. At the same time, we are assessing new gift card and royalty platforms to be integrated with Toast POS system as it rolls out.

In summary, 2017 was a year of heavy lifting. Along with the demands of completing the audit, we explored and tested a wide variety of initiatives as we move to strengthen the relevance of the Jamba brand. We are pleased with the results of 2017 expect to continue that improvement in 2018 and look forward to telling you about our progress as we report return to a more regular reporting cadence.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Marie.

Marie Perry

Thank you, Dave. I will start-off with an update of our filing timeline then discuss our operating performance for the year-to-date through third quarter 2017 and finish with a discussion of our expected financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018.

Starting with our regulatory filing timelines, I’ll quickly summarize what has been completed thus far and what is yet to come. The team worked tirelessly to finalize the financial statements, complete the 2016 audit, file the 2016 10-K, then quickly pivoted to the 2017 quarterly review with our new audit firm Whitley Penn.

With yesterday’s filing of the three 2017 10-Qs these critical milestone are now complete. The team is now 100% dedicated to our next major milestones of completing the 2017 audit and filings the 10-K. This will include the anticipated remediation of the 2016 material weakness and footnote disclosure of the new revenue recognition standard.

Our final milestone to be fully current is to host the 2016 shareholder meeting, which we plan to combine with the 2017 meeting in hold by the summer in 2018. With the completion of these remaining steps, we will finally return to a normal reporting cadence.

I will now turn our attention to the results for the year-to-date period through the third quarter of 2017. I know this timeframe is more dated, so I’ll add texture for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results were appropriate.

As a reminder, when I speak to the results, I’ll refer to adjusted numbers that excludes certain constant benefit. Please see the earnings release for reconciliations between non-GAAP metrics and their most directly compared U.S. GAAP measures.

Our year-to-date results through the third quarter of 2017 are as follows. Adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million versus $9.2 million in 2016, an improvement of $3.6 million or 39.2% increase. Total revenues declined $56.3 million in 2017 versus $62.4 million in 2016. This reduction is primarily due to the strategic exit of non-core underperforming business unit and year-to-date decline in comparable store sales.

As a reminder, comparable store sales improved through the course of the year 2017 after a very difficult first quarter impacted by historic rains and flooding in the West Coast. The year however ended with our best quarterly comparable sales performance in two years with an increase of 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our access to increase gift card sales through both in-store and third-party channel along with ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience in our retail stores continue to increase in the fourth quarter and we expect that it will continue to drive growth.

Also, of note, with fourth quarter results, Jamba’s comparable store sales have now outpaced the industry benchmark for seven consecutive quarters. Working down the P&L, for the year-to-date period through the third quarter of 2017, Company’s store level margins increased 30 basis points to 11.5%. Improvement and cost of goods sold was led by the excellent work of our supply chain team to continue to procure high quality product at favorable cost.

Labor expenses increased due to minimum wage legislation and the tight labor pool, totaling an unfavorable impact of 200 basis points. The impact was partially offset by labor efficiency improvement and lower managerial bonus expenses. We believe additional opportunities for labor exist through the remainder of 2018.

Finally, our store operating expenses increased as we address deferred and needed investment in areas like repair and maintenance. We expect to see elevated expenses continue through the first quarter of 2018 as we target completion of this work ahead of our busy summer season. We anticipate returning to a more typical run rate for the remainder of 2018.

Moving on to liquidity, we ended the third quarter of 2017 with $11.9 million in cash as compared to $14.3 million at the end of the third quarter in 2016. The use of $2.4 million of cash results primarily from the completion of the transition of the support center from California to Texas, a $3.5 million and expenses related to the extended 2016 audit of $3.5 million.

In addition, capital expenditures of $4.7 million and include capital to support the build out of the support center to Texas. Our cash position was supported primarily by cash provided by standard operating activities of $3.6 million and gift card sales of $3.9 million. In addition, we previously reported we ended the fourth quarter of 2017 with $10 million in cash.

As a reminder, we established a banking relationship with Cadence Bank in November of 2016, shortly after our move to Texas. We established a line of credit that provided an aggregate principal amount of up to $10 million and an option to request an additional $5 million. As of the end of fiscal 2017, we had not drawn against the line of credit that had no outstanding principal balance.

I would now like to discuss our guidance for fiscal 2017 results. Total revenue of approximately $71 million is reduced from prior guidance of $75 million to $77 million primarily due to the transition that successfully refranchise the Chicago market in June of 2017.

Our prior guidance includes Chicago as Company-owned for the full-year. As a result of completing the sale, 2017 revenue declined by $3.8 million versus the guidance expectation. With $3.3 million of revenue in the first half of 2017, the Chicago transaction will reduce annual revenues by $7.1 million, adjusted G&A expense of approximately $18 million versus our prior guidance of approximately $21 million.

The favorable reduction in guidance is primarily due to an expectation that will not accrue an incentive compensation liability in 2017 financial results, adjusted EBITDA of at least $14.5 million versus our prior guidance of $13 million to $15 million.

Moving on to our updated guidance for fiscal 2018 results, total revenue of $68 million to $70 million versus guidance of approximately $71 million in 2017. The reduction is due to the remaining impacts in the first half of 2018 from the transaction to refranchise the Chicago market and the early 2017 exit of JambaGo. We expect new store openings and comparable store sales growth to partially offset these impacts.

Annual system-wide comparable sales are positive. As you heard from Dave, there are multiple number of actions underway to deliver topline growth, including improved media effectiveness, increased gift card sales and redemption, new product and platform introduction, operational improvement, that all give us confidence and our expectations for comp sales growth.

Approximately 50 new store openings as Dave mentioned earlier, we will continue to report on openings net of closures. However, we believe it is important to distinguish between high sales volume and higher economic benefit associated with our openings versus low sales volume and lower economic impact of a closure.

Adjusted G&A expense under $20 million. Reloading the incentive compensation will result in an increased expectation relative to 2017. We expect to see offset – we expect we will offset a portion of the incentive compensation increase through overhead efficiencies, and we remain committed to diligent management of overhead expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $16 million. We will overcome meaningful headwinds to drive growth for 2018. The headwinds include a reload of incentive compensation expense of approximately $2.5 million and approximate $2 million reduction in gift card breakage. This reduction results from lower gift card sales in 2015 as compared to 2014, as Jamba exited various gift card distribution channels at that time.

Finally, legislative wage rate changes will increase labor expense in company-owned stores by approximately $600,000. We expect to overcome these headwinds, first through sales driven benefit of over $3 million from both same-store sales growth and a contribution of new stores, and secondly, efficiency improvement in both in-store operation and our G&A structure, also totaling over $3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin percent of 22% to 23%, we have made significant gains in improving our efficiency of turning revenues into profitability. Our historical review indicated this measurement fell below 5% in 2014. We expect to exceed 20% in 2017 and further improve efficiency to 22% to 23% in 2018.

I’ll close with capital expenditure expectations. We expect capital expenditure in the range of $3 million to $4 million as we continue to make needed investments back into the business.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Dave.

David Pace

Thanks, Marie. Before we close, I’d just like to take a moment to once again thank the Jamba team for a challenging, but successful 2017 and to our franchisee community for their strong support throughout what has clearly been an unusual year. I’ll continue to be energized as we drive forward towards this successful 2018 and beyond. So thank you everyone for joining the call and we look forward to our next update. Thank you.

