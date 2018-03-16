Is Papa John's A Buy?

Technology which has yet to be integrated may spark growth in Papa John's top line, as ordering frequency increases and younger age groups are captured.

Papa John's stock has faced pressure over the last several years - is a turnaround in the foreseeable future?

Papa John's International (PZZA) is a solid candidate for a turnaround story - and the come back could be big. The company has begun to integrate technology in an effort to better compete, with much more to come; this points to upside in revenue as they explore new ways to enhance the ordering experience. Additionally, Papa John's currently produces net margins below the industry average, pointing to upside potential in their bottom line.

Technology - A Key Driver

Over the last several years, technology has become weaved into our lives - especially in the way we order our food. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has been one of the restaurants which quickly recognized the opportunity at hand, and proceeded to move forward full force.

As a result, their popularity among young individuals has skyrocketed, pumping up their top line.

Another great example is McDonald's, which saw their partnership with UberEATS lure in younger customers. Individuals in this age category typically spend many hours online (whether it be on a smartphone, laptop, or other device). The average order size increased when technology was implemented; a big plus also included the fact that orders were being taken around the clock.

Company's like Papa John's got left behind, and although they utilize tech (e.g. digital ordering) within the business, they don't emphasize it at the same level as company's like Domino's and McDonald's.

An iOS app upgrade would be immensely beneficial, as it has been with Domino's Pizza. The effects would be felt across the board given the vast amount of people which use Apple devices. One idea we feel particularly confident about is the AppleTV ordering capability. The activities compliment each other, and providing a way for the tens of millions of AppleTV users to order food would almost definitely be a win.

We believe the technology advances Papa John's is making will effectively capture a youthful customer base, and may unlock growth in revenue. This would certainly place them in a much better position than they are in now.

NFL Sponsorship

Papa John's recently ended a sponsorship deal with the NFL, causing many investors to question the company's future. To be frank, we don't see this having any significant impact in the company's fundamentals. The company issued a statement claiming that they will begin focusing on local deals with the NFL's teams. This is something which has been done successfully by Papa John's within other sports (MLB comes to mind, with their promos for team wins), so we remain confident that little impact would be felt as a result.

2018 Forecast

Papa John's top line has grown at a ~5.5% CAGR over the last five years. Revenue in the last twelve months ("LTM") came in at just over $1.78 billion, up ~4.1% y/y.

According to Reuters, the analyst consensus for 2018 revenue is ~$1.77 billion, reflecting a decline in revenue of ~0.9% y/y. Management expects store comps in negative territory for the year, between -3% and 0%. International SSS growth is projected between 3-5%.

If any of the tech ideas mentioned are implemented early enough in the year, we believe store comps will be positively impacted. This could provide a boost to overall sales for the year, resulting in top-line estimates being beat.

Margins are expected to face some pressure as a result of increased delivery and insurance costs. Investments in technology and marketing are also going to contribute to a lower bottom line - although we fully expect these investments to unlock value, as it is just what we see Papa John's lacking.

Relative Valuation

Papa John's trades at ~21.8x LTM earnings, below the peer group average and median of ~28x and 23x earnings, respectively. Papa John's LTM net margin is ~6%, well below the peer median of ~11%.

The expansion potential in net margins is quite significant, and even when singling out Domino's Pizza which has a ~10% LTM net margin, the upside is substantial. Given the potential, we believe the current value is more than justifiable.

Factoring out capital structure with enterprise value, the company trades at a relatively low multiple of 13x EBITDA, under the average multiple of ~16-17x EBITDA.

Risks

Some risks we've highlighted include the growing short interest in Papa John's. Although it certainly does not mean the company is doomed for failure, there are people expecting some sort of decline.

In the past year, short interest (as a % of shares outstanding) has increased to ~21%, which is quite high.

Other risks may include Papa John's failing to successfully launch their technology ideas which will certainly impact our revenue expectations for the company. We strongly feel that technology will be a key driver for the Papa John's, so without it, the turnaround case loses a lot of its value.

Conclusion

As technology begins changing the way consumers order food, certain company's have gone full force in their tech investments, and have reaped the benefits. Yet, laggards such as Papa John's have not put forth full effort in this department, leaving room for plenty of growth.

In the short-term, Papa John's expects to see pressured margins due to increased tech and marketing investments. These are necessary at this point, and in our eyes will add value in the grand scheme of things.

Papa John's' relative valuation is attractive, as it trades below its peer group. Margins are also lower, but we see this as bottom line potential more than anything.

Other positives we have not mentioned include Steven Ritchie, whom we believe will be a suitable candidate to execute these plans successfully. Share repurchases also stand to boost EPS figures, further driving share price.

We believe Papa John's will successfully turn itself around, beating current estimates as their new technology plans take shape. Although we don't expect double-digit margins anytime soon, we don't think high single digit margins would be an impossible feat by the end of 2019.

Our 2018 estimates fall in-line with the high end of analyst forecast, yet in an effort to be conservative in our projections we apply the 2018 EPS consensus. We expect the earnings multiple to expand in the future as performance metrics improve.

Reflecting a 25x earnings multiple on 2018 EPS of $2.51, we initiate a buy rating and $63 PT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PZZA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.