Yandex: Strong Despite Pressure

Yandex has a great potential to continue to deliver growth, despite being under the constant pressure because of the actions of its home country.

While there is a geopolitical risk attached to Yandex, the company has made a number of non-core diversification moves that could reduce the risk of holding its shares.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russian companies have been under constant heat from Western institutions that have imposed a number of sectorial sanctions against them. While a number of companies from oil & gas and banking industries experienced wide losses after that, Russian biggest internet holding company Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was lucky enough not to be on a sanctions list. The only loss that the company accounted in the last few years was the seizure of its assets in Ukraine in May of 2017, after the decision of the Ukrainian president to sanction the company along with other Russian internet sites and social media apps like VK, OK, Mail.ru and others. Apart from that, Yandex has been thriving in the last few quarters and continues to enjoy its near monopoly status in the Russian internet sphere.

If we take a look at the recent earnings results for the full fiscal year, we will see that Yandex has considerably outperformed its previous year results, as its revenue in FY17 was $1.6B, up 24% Y/Y, while the net income has also increased by 28% to $150M year over year. The company continues to be the leader of the Russian online advertising space, internet search sector and the dominant service provider in a number of different industries.

While the positive financial results create an additional room for growth, the political risk is going to continue to haunt Yandex in the foreseeable future. Recently, Russia has been accused by the United Kingdom in using nerve agent attack on its territory, which resulted in Prime Minister’s May decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats from the country. In addition, United States and European Union condemned Russian move and said that such attacks are unacceptable in today’s world and this could lead to new sanctions in the future.

On a bright side, in November, Russia announced that it plans to prepare an infrastructure plan along with other BRIC country members to create an independent internet, which will be less vulnerable to cyber attacks. Considering the fact that the project was initially proposed by Russia, Yandex might have a great chance to benefit from such a move and increase its influence in the other countries of the BRIC membership. As for now it’s too soon to tell about the possible pros and cons of this project and we should wait for more news to come regarding it.

In order to reduce the political risk and to diversify its portfolio, in the last year Yandex has used its free resources to arrange important deals and invest in the new non-core assets that have the potential to create shareholder value in the long term and make its shares more attractive for average investors.

For example, in February, Yandex announced that it finally completed the merger of its taxi service app with Uber (UBER) in a number of countries in the CIS region and the new joint venture is currently being valued at around $4 billion. In addition, in the last couple of months, Yandex signed a $1 billion deal with the Russian state-run bank Sberbank (OTCPK:OTCPK:SBRCY) to create a joint e-commerce venture that will tap the country’s online marketplace. It also managed to reorganize its media unit, which is now expected to boost sales and make the business more efficient.

For FY18, Yandex expects its revenue to increase by 25% to 30% Y/Y, and it believes that the joint venture with Uber will be one of the main catalysts of such a growth. In addition, its traditional Search and Portal business is also expected to deliver double-digit growth and the overall outlook for the company in 2018 is positive, according to the management.

Conclusion

As we can see, it’s hard to analyze Yandex without bringing the Russian state into consideration. Since 2014, the company has been one of the few big businesses that hasn't been directly sanctioned by the Western institutions. One of the main advantages that the company has at the moment is its near monopoly status in the Russian internet sphere and the fact that almost all of its services are targeting users that are primarily from Russia or its neighbor countries. The recent diversification of the non-core assets is expected to create new investment opportunities that will push the company’s stock higher if the political situation remains calm.

I personally have no position in Yandex, but for those of you who are interested in having a Russian company in your own portfolio, I can easily say that Yandex is one of the best stocks to hold. It has a great number of advantages in comparison to its peers and the political risk is relatively small in comparison with the companies from the oil & gas or banking sectors.

