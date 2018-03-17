Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Aratana Earnings, Vanda Offering, Opko 4kscore Shows Benefit

Quick investment opinion: Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana (NASDAQ:PETX), which we covered in the early days of our Seeking Alpha work, released earnings this week. In our July 2017 article, we had said that although PETX is having trouble delivering drugs even after approval, its strong pipeline and line of approved drugs makes it interesting, and the manufacturing issues will be resolved quickly.

Since then, barring an occasional spike, this stock has been a laggard. Despite the spike post the earnings - which saw PETX beat in revenue and miss in EPS - the stock is still 50% down on average since mid-2017. However, the good news from the earnings is that the revenue beat was by 35-40% above estimates, and revenue itself was a staggering 3503% y/y. Some of the loss itself is attributed to impairment charges last year. Other than that, the key point here is that galliprant seems to have done very well indeed. And 80% of PETX’s total revenue for 2017 came from the recently launched drug. This is indeed very reassuring.

Now, we also note than Entyce, which was also launched last year, made $1.3mn. If you compare the two drugs, galliprant is a partnership with Elanco, so the money being made is on royalties. Entyce, however - as I noted in my earlier article - is the more promising drug. Although galliprant uptake has been huge - backed by the marketing machinery of Eli Lilly - Entyce, which was launched just in October, also performed very well. Note also that much of galliprant revenue was from product sales prior to manufacturing transfer - so, this number may reduce in the next year. Nocita’s uptake, too, considering yoy growth, has been huge. So, overall, despite the loss in EPS owing to various preexisting factors, what was important was that the revenue machinery should start running - and that it did.

Cash burn is a major issue with this company. Their 2018 target, per the conference call, is $35mn - and as an analyst pointed out, that is a little too much for an operation of this scale. They need to reduce this - and ramp up revenues, of course. Despite the occasional good news, this stock doesn’t really take off because of what I think are issues in its financial side. Its R&D department has done its job well, with a number of approvals, a strong pipeline etc. However, the poor attitude of the market is a result of its poor financial numbers. Unless those improve, the stock is not going to take off as much as we would like. The company is just 5 years old, and there have been so many 20-year laggards in biotech wasting investor money that I think we ought to give PETX more time. This is a long term hold stock. So far, most of what they have done have been fair to good. As their Cowen slides from yesterday shows, they do have at least 5 product candidates in various stages of trial, and given time, I think this company will do very well for investors. This time, I would say, should be about 2 more years - so that the current product line gets more mature, and couple of the pipeline candidates get approved.

Stocks in News: Analysis of VNDA, OPK

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) prices public offering of 5.5M common shares at $17 per share. Closing date is March 20. Thursday's close was $17.52.

Analysis: Net proceeds are expected to be about $88mn. The stock is down over 10% on the news. Altough the company lists several product candidates in late stages of development, and Hetlioj and Fanapt are approved products, its cash balance - at about $33mn excluding marketable securities- was precarious, especially given the quarterly burn rate which was about $40mn. I took a close look at the corporate presentation and what I saw didn’t impress me strongly. I guess my main problem with the company is its huge operating expense, especially the humongous SG&A. Their gross revenue isn’t too bad, but those expenses are eating away at profits. Investors want that a company with approved products shouldn’t dilute itself; but that doesn’t always seem to work.

Opko’s (NYSEMKT:OPK) 4kscore test for prostate cancer shows benefit in long term study.

Analysis: Finally some very good news for OPKO (OPK) that should see some movement with the stock. The stock has been beaten down for a long time, trading almost near its 52-week lows. Premarket Friday, as of this writing, the stock was up 7-8%. The news: a long term study of 20-years shows value of using the 4kscore blood test in men with abnormal PSA levels. Using the test seems to double the chanes of early detection in these high risk patients, while those with low 4kscores were shown to have low risk of prostate cancer and could have avoided biopsies. P.S. This was a quick trade given to TPT subscribers today, which appears to have been successful.

In other news

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) announced that its phase 3 study of APC-1000 in asthma patients has been given the go ahead by the FDA. APC-1000 is a metered dose inhaler containing the corticosteroid beclomethasone whose USP is lower systemic (body wide) absorption with comparable efficacy to currently available corticosteroids. Systemic absorption creates all the various safety issues associated with corticosteroids so the value proposition here is similar efficacy and better safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.