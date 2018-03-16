Adaptimmune Committed To Self-Antigens While Momentum Swings Toward Cancer Neo-Antigens

Directing T cells against myriads of mutant non-self neo-antigens is more likely to eradicate all cancer clones within a tumor through synergism while avoiding self antigens in normal tissues.

Adaptimmune engineers into lymphocytes T Cell Receptors (TCR) that will "immuno-edit" but will not likely eradicate tumors with the targeted cancer-associated self antigen (monovalent cellular vaccine).

Adaptimmune (ADAP) continues to make incremental process in the Herculean effort to get patients' own immune cells to eradicate deadly, intractable solid cancers. Unfortunately for both researchers and patients, most immunotherapies including ADAP's merely "edit" tumors and do not completely eradicate them. That tumors use antigenic drift like a criminal uses plastic surgery to evade detection has been demonstrated over and over. Thus a single cancer cell lacking the antigenic target as a result of mutation can clone itself into a recurrent tumor that is "immune" to the immunotherapy.

Thus the incremental progress being made by Adaptimmune and many others eventually must and will be superseded by the development of polyvalent neoantigen vaccines. Not the kind of vaccine that for example prevents cervical cancer by immunizing against HPV. But the kind that target immunogenic products of cancer-causing or at least cancer-associated mutations. Used in conjunction with checkpoint inhibitors, polyvalent neoantigen vaccines (discussed below) have the potential to eradicate tumor while leaving unharmed normal tissue lacking the cancerous neoantigens.

In a nutshell this is why I do not consider ADAP a good long-term investment: targeting self antigens with a monovalent TCR cell therapy will merely "edit" and not eradicate, and self antigens are just not the ideal targets.

That said Adaptimmune possesses a monumental piece of science that seeks to mold the T Cell Receptor into one that optimally binds the chosen target. ADAP has chosen as targets NY-ESO and other so-called cancer testis antigens (MAGE-4 and -10). These 3 cancer-testis antigens are expressed on tumor tissue, fetal tissue, and adult testes but not on other normal adult tissues. A 4th target alpha fetoprotein is expressed in fetal liver and some liver cancers. All are shared self-antigens and not neoantigens i.e. they do not arise in cancers as a result of ongoing mutations. Targeting these antigens should not harm normal tissues but bitter experience has shown that they sometimes do. Thus Adaptimmune's current phase 1/2 studies prioritize safety with efficacy a secondary objective.

Today Thursday March 15 ADAP released its 10K and reported 4th quarter results with an update on its SPEAR T-cell therapy targeting NY-ESO. Encouraging responses were seen in 3 of 4 patients with the rare tumor called myxoid round cell liposarcoma or MRCLS.

This small cohort was said to experience no off-target toxicity and no neurotoxic events, but there was no data on durability of the partial response to SPEAR-T (abbreviation for Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor).

SPEAR-T cells are genetically engineered to express on their surface T Cell Receptors or TCR that differ from CAR in that they do not have artificially built-in co-stimulatory molecules. Instead TCR cells depend on natural immune cells to supply co-stimulatory molecules, a dependence which serves as a checkpoint in the immune response. These natural immune (so-called dendritic) cells combine internalized antigens with a HLA - or in animals an MHC - molecule, which bring the antigen to the cell surface for possible provocation of an immune response.

Anticipated readouts for 2018 include safety and initial efficacy data from the MAGE A-10 pilot studies in 4 cancers (NSCLC, bladder, melanoma, and head & neck cancers) and dose escalation/safety studies of MAGE-A4 in 7 cancer types.

Thus far there have been no reports by ADAP or any other team that results of TCR in solid tumors even remotely compare with the dramatic results achieved with CAR T cells in CD19-bearing B cell malignancies.

Some experts do not expect dramatic results. In the February 7, 2017 issue of Cell, Drs. Lim & June have this to say about affinity-enhancement of TCR (which is the ADAP platform):

There are several lessons from the trials to date targeting solid tumors with engineered T cells. First, specificity of the infused T cells is of paramount importance. For decades, investigators have attempted to induce tumor regression using approaches that target antigens shared on tumors and normal tissue (Pardoll, 1999), hoping that the T cells will somehow ignore the normal tissue expression. It is now retrospectively appreciated that those approaches were largely ineffective and would induce unacceptable toxicity if it were not for the nature of the low-affinity TCRs that were induced and the induction of checkpoint resistance that prevented ongoing effector activity. Thus, engineered T cells for solid tumors that will be endowed with high-affinity receptors and that will be resistant to checkpoint inhibition will require precision targeting and control mechanisms to avoid off-tumor effects while retaining on-target effects. Second, the results from initial trials suggest that toxicity from T cells employing high-affinity TCRs is difficult to predict...

Summary so far: TCR for cancer testis antigens have generally not been toxic because they are not potent binders of their targets and hence are not very effective. It is still unknown if ADAP affinity enhancement will enhance outcomes.

Furthermore, every tumor has its own set of mutations that result in expression of so-called neoantigens that are unique to that tumor. There can even be genetic and corresponding antigenic heterogeneity within an individual tumor (see Gerlinger and colleagues). ADAP does not target these.

The Future. Patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens are being targeted with personalized RNA vaccines. Almost 2 years ago I discussed the work of BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals GmbH. Preclinical work was published in the journal Nature (Kreiter et al., April 30, 2015), and first-in-man results (IVAC MUTANOME) in Annals of Oncology (Miller, Sahin et al., December 11, 2017), and in Nature (Sahin et al., July 5, 2017).

Thirteen patients with advanced (stage III-IV) melanoma were vaccinated subcutaneously with RNA cloned from the patients' tumor cells. Results: 8 had no evidence of residual disease after surgery and remained disease-free after immunization. Progression-free survival was 75% out to 27 months after the start of immunization. One patient with metastatic disease responded only after the addition of pembrolizumab, and one (#7) had a complete response to immunization plus checkpoint inhibitor therapy. One responder had checkpoint therapy before immunization. One patient (#3) had metastatic disease that progressed despite checkpoint inhibitor therapy, but remained relapse-free 26 months after immunization. Patient #4 eventually died but was interesting in that lymph nodes that appeared pre-mortem to be filled with tumor despite immunization were inflamed and necrotic on biopsy. Post-mortem molecular analysis of patient #4 showed mutational loss of MHCII protein necessary for antigen recognition by CD8+ lymphocytes.

Mutational loss of MHC molecules required for antigen presentation is thus a limitation of all MHC-dependent immunotherapies including TCR cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, and BioNTech's RNA vaccine. CAR T are not MHC dependent and should thus be effective in such secondarily mutated recurrent tumors.

BioNTech now has a number of protocols and has multiple suitors including Sanofi, Bayer, Genmab, Lilly, and most recently, Genentech Roche which want access to this RNA technology.



Source: BioNTech website

Adaptimmune has GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as partner and derives virtually all revenue from that relationship. ADAP stock price spiked by nearly 30% today with the 4th quarter report, and I assume it was the financials rather than the preliminary NY-ESO results that was the catalyst. This will dissipate.

The success of CAR T directed at B cell antigen CD19 in patients with ALL and NHL has set the bar high. A tough act to follow and I believe current TCR will not measure up, and may never emerge from trials. But Adaptimmune cannot stop now. The team is too far down the high affinity TCR path to turn back. Enrollment of patients with myeloma into NY-ESO plus- Keytruda has begun. This and the entire NY-ESO program is being transitioned to GSK.

Recommendation: do not invest in SPEAR-T or any other current TCR because superior technology will disrupt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.