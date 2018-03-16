Sprott Focus Trust: Insider Ownership Bodes Well

Allows investment in basket of undervalued stocks at a discount, with reasonable fees (1.0% management fee, total expenses capped at 1.2%).

Performance has lagged in recent years, but FUND has outperformed its index during manager's 15 year tenure.

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) is a value focused closed end fund. It tends to invest in smaller companies, but will generally hold onto them if valuation makes sense even after they become large caps. About 2/3 of the portfolio is in US stocks.

FUND caught our attention because of a recent interview with Whitney George, the portfolio manager, in Value Investing Insight. The discussion provided insight into the fund's long term "quality" company approach.



How does George define "quality"? Here is what he said in the interview:

High-quality companies have strong balance sheets, earn high returns on capital through the cycle, and have people running them who allocate capital intelligently and whose incentives are fully aligned with shareholders.

But I’m also trying to buy at an attractive absolute valuation, which means a cap rate – our estimate of a company’s normalized operating earnings divided by its enterprise value – in the low- to mid-teens. Those moments of weakness aren’t always a function of cycles, but basic cyclicality that you can understand is very often a source of mispricing. Cycles are difficult for many investors to deal with because they often create short-term disappointments that people hate. I’m basically doing time arbitrage – finding companies where economic, industry or company-specific disappointments prompt short-term investors to sell me their shares at compelling absolute valuations based on what I consider normal longer-term earnings power





Portfolio

FUND’s portfolio is a mix of out of top performers in the most out of favor industries. Average P/E ratio in the portfolio is 18.1x, and the average ROIC of portfolio holdings is 20%.

FUND frequently makes bets on cyclical industries experiencing downturns. For example, FUND currently has about 13% of its assets tied up on a mix of gold miners. These stocks have been a huge drag in recent years, but would be a major source of value in a new cycle

Here is the portfolio manager's recent comments on gold:

I actually think we’re in a bit of a sweet spot. The bear market in gold and precious metals exposed a great deal of malinvestment, resulting in a significant number of management teams being removed and replaced. There is capital discipline in the business now and probably even some underinvestment in development. If interest in precious metals increases, mining companies’ leverage to higher prices is far greater than it would have been three years ago. Most precious-metals investors

Performance

Sprott Focus Trust(NASDAQ:FUND) has lagged its Russell 3000 benchmark over the past 10 years, but actually outperformed over the past 15 years, since the current Whitney George, the current portfolio manager has been managing it.

The following table summarizes FUND's NAV growth compared to its benchmark.

FUND 1-YR 3-YR 5-YR 10-YR 15-YR SINCE INCEPTION(1996) Sprott Focus Trust 18.46 9.54 9.56 5.39 11.31 9.93 Russell 3000 21.13 11.12 15.58 8.60 10.25 8.67

Source : 2017 Annual report

Modest cash drag and a conservative value focused investing style drag during a bull market have contributed to this decade of underperforming. Additionally FUND's historical tendency of investing in the most out of favor industries(such as gold in the current environment) can lead to bets that take years to play out.

FUND's has certainly grown investors capital, not at the rate investors may like. Is FUND on the cusp of returning to its longer run outperformance? A look at insider ownership indicates they are at least well motivated to perform.

Insider Ownership

Incentives at FUND are aligned far better than the typical closed end fund. Insiders, including officers, employees, and families own approximately 30% of the Fund’s outstanding stock. The portfolio manager and his spouse together own 25.3% as of the most recent 13/D. They increased holdings by over $400,000 in February 2018 through open market purchases. The President/Chief Compliance Officer also made open market purchases in a retirement account in late 2017 and early 2018. This level of insider ownership is rare in the closed end fund space.

Valuation

FUND’s recent trading price of $8.20 is about an 8% discount to NAV. Given the 15 year performance track record, high insider ownership, and low fees, it doesn’t make sense for the Fund to traded at a significant discount. The annual report mentioned that the manager hired new marketing executives. This may help close the discount. In any case, management clearly has the right incentives to grow the NAV, and close the discount.

In the meantime, investors are paid to wait. FUND has consistently paid annual distributions of 5% of NAV and higher over the past few years.





Disclosure: I am/we are long FUND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.