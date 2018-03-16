Is Economic Growth Going To Pick Up?

Capacity utilization has strongly improved in 2018, which is a good sign, because it indicates some increase in optimism about the future as managers are putting more resources to work.

Right now, the monthly data on industrial production is indicating that real GDP growth should accelerate, but not too much faster.

The latest statistics on industrial production and capacity utilization point to modestly faster economic growth in the future, but that is all.

Strong February for Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization

The current debates are all over the place concerning where the economy is going. The most recent information on industrial production and capacity utilization indicates some continued strengthening of the economy, but there was nothing extraordinary in the data.

In February, industrial production was 4.3 percent higher than it was in February 2017. The average year-over-year increase in industrial production for the first two months of 2018 is 3.9 percent, indicating a steady increase in the economy year-over-year. This is important because the rate of growth of real GDP tends to parallel the rate of growth in industrial production.

In the first quarter of 2017, industrial production was up only 0.6 percent from the first quarter of 2016. For the rest of the year, the rate of increase in industrial production was higher: it was 2.1 percent in the second quarter; dropped back a little in the third quarter to 1.6 percent; and rose again in the fourth quarter to 3.5 percent.

So, the 3.9 percent year-over-year rate of growth in the first two months of 2018 indicates that economic growth is still climbing.

The strongest performing market group in the index year-over-year was Business Equipment followed by Materials. The weakest group year-over-year was Construction.

During this same period of time, the year-over-year rate of growth of real GDP rose from 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2017, 2.2 percent in the second quarter, 2.3 percent in the third quarter, and 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

If the rate of growth of industrial production is an indicator of how real GDP is doing, then one could make the assumption that the growth of real GDP year-over-year would be up in the first quarter of 2018.

From these data, one might project an increase of, say, 2.7 percent or 2.8 percent, but nothing in the 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent range that some of the more optimistic prognosticators have been producing.

The basic feeling is that the economy is doing well, but its performance does not take it out of the basic path that has been posted over the past eight and one-half years. During the current recovery, the compound rate of growth of the economy has been 2.2 percent.

More encouraging numbers in my mind were seen in the area of capacity utilization.

In February 2018, capacity utilization came in just over 78.0 percent at 78.1 percent. The capacity utilization numbers have not been this high since 2014 when the economy seemed to be picking up a little more steam.

The increases in capacity utilization from the first part of 2017 are also encouraging, for capacity utilization has not appeared to budge for the two years preceding the first quarter of 2017, which posted a level of 75.8 percent.

In the second quarter of 2017, capacity utilization rose to 76.6 percent before falling back slightly in the third quarter to 76.2 percent.

However, in the fourth quarter, capacity utilization rebounded to 77.5 percent before jumping up to average 77.8 percent in the first two months of 2018.

I take all this information as good news, but it does not change my mind about the future robustness of the economy. As I have suggested elsewhere, I don't see the economy accelerating much from its current level of growth.

For the growth of real GDP to accelerate much faster, the rate of growth of industrial production would have to jump up into the 5.0 percent to 7.0 percent range - as it has done historically - before GDP growth could jump up to the 3.5 percent level or more.

I just don't see this happening.

Economic growth is going to be all right, but it is not going to turn into a blockbuster.

