The Bundesbank Of Japan Can't Change, Won't Change

The BOJ and the Bundesbank have never appeared to be comfortable with the unconventional monetary policy tools that have been applied to the global economy since the Credit Crunch. Unconventional monetary policy is not in their DNA. As the global economy gathers momentum, the BOJ is reverting to its genotype. New board members are in the process of genetic engineering to create a real inflationary BOJ.

The last report discussed the weak hand that Japanese policy makers had been dealt, in the form of rising US interest rates and a weaker US Dollar from President Trump. To make the best of this hand, it was suggested that BOJ economic policy would go micro instead of global macro. The micro entailed yield curve targeting to support the banking sector and its own creation of private credit. By focusing on the micro, the BOJ has abandoned the aggregate demand management function it embraced after the Credit Crunch; by reverting back to the traditional BOJ modus operandi in an environment of neoclassical fundamentals, in which the economy takes care of itself over time.

This reassertion of neoclassical fundamentals is however taking longer to achieve politically acceptable results than the Prime Minister would like. This BOJ focus on the micro may also have unintentionally precluded it from addressing the bigger picture fundamentals, that are both driving and limiting the Japanese economy's overall performance however. These issues have been noted by some commentators.

Former BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai recently opined that she feels the BOJ missed the boat to begin normalizing in 2017, when growth and inflation signals were encouraging; and more importantly the US Dollar was strengthening. The reappointment of Governor Kuroda, by the reflationist biased Prime Minister, further prevents any further attempts to normalize monetary policy in her opinion also. The BOJ can neither revert totally to neoclassical fundamentals, nor can it fully embrace the political directive to reflate the economy more aggressively. The BOJ is therefore doing both things badly and the sluggish economy reflects this.

BOJ Governor Kuroda dashed any near-term hopes for a radical monetary policy expansion, when he addressed parliament after his reconfirmation. In response to a loaded question from the opposition, asking if there will be any new investigation into why the inflation target remains elusive, he responded that nothing will change for now. He then went on to address what will happen, when the BOJ hypothetically hits its inflation target based with no additional easing in the current monetary policy. The best that he could offer is that the normalization at this far-off date will not be an aggressive affair. It is too easy to say that Kuroda had just mapped out a boring future, of yield curve targeting and no change in monetary policy for the rest of term. Experience tells that he may have been setting the markets up for a future surprise change in policy. In the meantime however, until this surprise is delivered, a period of extreme pessimism and a stronger Yen may ensue.

The BOJ Governor will be able to take some heart from the behavior of the capital markets. Although the Yen remains strong, even after Chairman Powell recently testified in favor tighter Fed monetary policy, its strengthening is becoming less of a negative surprise. Recent news that the BOJ had reduced its purchases of super long-dated JGB's, did not elicit the recent traumatic rise of the Yen and weakness in JGB's. The markets are starting to accept that the BOJ has to stoically agree that now is not the time for it to embark on a radical new monetary policy expansion.

At the same time that this market acceptance becomes consensus, individuals at the BOJ are also preparing and signaling the future response. The trick is for the BOJ to avoid surprise even if there is unavoidable disappointment. Mr. Market does not like to be surprised by his disappointment.

The role of building the case, against early QQE exit and for further monetary policy expansion, has been assumed by the dissenting Dove Goushi Kataoka. Thus far, his dissent and case for further monetary policy expansion has not been embraced by all of his colleagues. Things may change as new Dovish BOJ board appointments arrive and coalesce around his consensus. A period of Yen strength combined with softening of economic data will accelerate the growth of this emerging consensus.

Kataoka's latest initiative was notable in its mirroring of what President Trump is trying to do, by exerting political influence at the Fed and control of the economic policy executive. Kataoka called for an end to any attempts to roll back QQE; and for a combined fiscal and enabling monetary policy stimulus from the Ministry of Finance and BOJ. When the time comes, after a period of Yen strength and slowing data, this initiative will find its catalyst and supporters.

For his part, Governor Kuroda has refused to engage positively with Kataoka at this point; however he has left the door open for the future. Indirectly addressing Kataoka, Kuroda opined that real wages are trailing the real productivity gains in the economy. This concession at least signals that any premature end to QQE is not likely to happen for some time. Kuroda however did not provide the link that Kataoka desires, in terms of supporting the combined MOF/BOJ stimulus response.

The two new BOJ deputy governor nominees have showed how a shift in consensus towards further easing can be achieved over time. First however the consensus not to end the monetary stimulus must be achieved. Deputy Governors Masazumi Wakatabe and Masayoshi Amamiya (Mr. BOJ) both used their confirmation meetings with parliament to make the case not to end QQE prematurely. Mr. Wakatabe stated that it is important to first hit and then sustainably go beyond the inflation target, before considering ending the monetary stimulus.

Wakatabe also hinted that he has a subtle plan up its sleeve to ease further, with a process that does not involve more JGB purchases. Implying that this is part of the yield curve targeting strategy currently in place, he led his audience to believe that this would involve extreme NIRP in areas of the yield curve where monetary stimulus was focused. One is left with the image of a positive yield curve; with negative money market rates to hit the savers and positive long term rates to support the long term capital creators and the banks. The banks would however face deposit runs as savers avoided negative interest rates and moved to cash, in this situation. Consolidation of the banks and remedial support through privileged access to cheap BOJ funding, would then help them to survive this new phase of NIRP. Wakatabe's new strategy thus requires some technical tweaks from the BOJ and wider bank consolidation to enable it.

Mr. BOJ opined that the benefits of continued unconventional monetary policy expansion still outweigh the negative externalities associated with it. His concession that there are indeed negative externalities, contrasts with Wakatabe's view that there are no costs at all with this policy. Amamiya is part of the current consensus, which accepts yield curve targeting and the end of QQE when inflation hits target. He therefore needs to be nudged out of his current neutral mode, which accepts the premise of the end to QQE at some point in the future. Creating a consensus to prevent the ending of QQE will not be so easy. Moving this consensus, to accept more monetary policy expansion, will be an even more difficult and time-consuming an endeavor.

There is an interesting back-story growing in parallel, to the Dovish consensus building initiative being single-handedly run by Mr. Kataoka at present. Observers have noted that incoming deputy Masayoshi Amamiya aka Mr. BOJ is famed for his consensus building skills. Indeed it was his success in this regard which enabled Governor Kuroda to deliver his unilateral weakening of the Yen through his initial unconventional policy initiatives. There is a feeling that Mr. BOJ could once again build a similar consensus, only this time for Kuroda to step aside to enable him to become BOJ Governor and execute it. The odds on Kuroda lasting more than two years are widening.

It maybe that Kuroda is happy with these odds and his future exit. After all, he is 78 years old and must be thinking about retirement. He has shown concern to oversee banking sector consolidation; and has supported the banks with targeted higher yields on the point of the curve that affects their margins. Kuroda may have accepted a narrower mission to get the banks into shape, in order to deal with another wave of ZIRP/NIRP and other unconventional horrors. When his work is done preparing the banks, Mr. BOJ may by then have built consensus for more monetary policy easing. Following deputy Wakatabe's signals, consensus would be formed to create an extremely positive yield curve, running from negative short term rates to positive long term rates. Mr. BOJ would thus have to endure the opprobrium of the deposit based savers whilst supporting the bankers; not an entirely new experience for the BOJ however.

The next wave of monetary policy easing would then in theory not be as painful for the banks; thereby allowing them to share more of the burden of credit creation than simply just holding JGB's as they currently do. Kuroda appeared to stir the pot and boost the Yen further when he told parliament that, should the inflation target get hit as expected in 2019, then the QQE exit process will begin in 2020. This point in time would be two years into his new tenure; at which point the Prime Minister could thank him for achieving his mission and replace him with someone who is less keen to exit QQE. This developing story is something that needs to be watched closely.

A speech made back in January by BOJ deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso, recently published on the BOJ's website, gives an indication of how ingrained traditional central banking orthodoxy remains at the BOJ despite its unprecedented experiments with unconventional monetary policy. The deepness of this entrenched thinking, shows how difficult it will be for Mr. BOJ to create the consensus for future radical monetary policy expansion.

The speech in question is entitled Germany and Japan A Central Banker's Perspective on their Past and Future Relationship. It was delivered along with mutual panegyrics at a Bundesbank conference. Clearly the audience was of the Monetarist persuasion and the speaker can be inferred as being greatly persuaded by this branch of economics. When he had finished waxing lyrical about his time in Germany, where he learned his trade in economics, Nakaso provided some commentary which shed light upon how his like-minded colleagues at the BOJ see things and their jobs.

According to Nakaso, a central banker's primary mission is to ensure financial stability. This is then followed by a secondary observation that monetary policy alone cannot end deflation. Thirdly, a credible central bank must demonstrate inflation as well as deflation fighting credentials with equal emphasis. One is left with the impression that BOJ board members, who are as like-mind as Nakaso are extremely uncomfortable with the current phase of QQE and even more uncomfortable about any talk of expanding it further.

Kuroda's yield curve targeting thus reflects the view that this behavior is as radical as the consensus wishes to be at this point of time. As Nakaso clearly says:

"In sum, I think weak inflation in Japan has to do with higher productivity, which can be regarded as a supply-side shock. Assuming that wages eventually catch up with labor productivity improvement and the wage gap reverts to zero over time, we can expect inflation rates to pick up accordingly. I think it is a matter of time before we start to witness inflationary pressures gather momentum. To the extent that good things are happening to the economy, I think we do not need to be overly frustrated about the low inflation. We can be patient and continue with the current monetary policy without any further easing".

Prime Minister Abe has already undermined the cause for further monetary policy expansion by re-appointing Kuroda. The view of Nakaso, if held by most of his colleagues, further raises the bar to more QQE. The new Doves on the board and Mr. BOJ will thus have an arduous task, in creating a consensus for more unconventional monetary policy expansion.

The release of the January 23rd/24th board meeting minutes, then had the effect of moving market perceptions backwards; to the days when there was dissent in favor of both easing further and tightening earlier. In order to remove this dissonance and to focus on the future, Governor Kuroda then spoke and reiterated that now is not the time to consider ending QQE; but when the times comes the BOJ will be able to achieve this exit without a major upset. In addition, he called upon Japan Inc. to deploy its vast savings in capex, in order to boost productivity led growth.

President Trump dealt Japan a further poor card recently, as he opened up a new line of attack in relation to trade. Citing what he termed "non-tariff trade barriers", the President singled out the auto sector as the new battle ground and railed against alleged Japanese protectionism.

In a further attempt to make the best of his weak hand, Prime Minister Abe recently directed his advisers to give him policy options to raise sales taxes and expand the immigrant labor force to address supply shortages. Evidently, the Prime Minister has given up hope on the BOJ buying more deficit financing bonds for now. He therefore has to grow his economy into a position of being able to balance its budget. With an aging workforce this is impossible, so he has decided to import one and then raise taxes on their consumption. There is however an impact from this immigration. Wage inflation will be suppressed by the appearance of this immigrant supply. The BOJ's chances of hitting its inflation target will thus get pushed out even further into the future. The BOJ's chances of ending the monetary stimulus will then also get pushed out into the future. In effect, Abe has forced the BOJ to ease further in the future; or just to extend the current easing policy for longer.

Japan Inc. recently announced that, under duress from the government, it will raise wages this year. There is little belief that this wage increase will match the government advised 3% level however. A recent Reuters survey showed that a significant number of firms will not be giving the 3% wage increases that Abe directed them to do. In fact, nearly half said that they would not raise wages at all; and those that will are going to raise it by the same 2% level of the last few years. The Trade Union Congress Rengo, then estimated a level of 2.16% for this year. There is then also the looming specter that new immigrant labor will not be unionized to dampen things even further.

Japanese wages have and ingrained disinflationary bias, even before a new supply of immigrant workers push the bias lower. It is hard to foresee immigrant workers demanding a higher wages or even being successful if they do so. The immigration story has been one that historically has put a ceiling on wages wherever it is found throughout the global economy.

Abe's misery was then compounded, as it became known that one of his "Three Arrows" is broken and therefore incapable of flight. His labor market reform arrow is apparently based on spurious data. It would seem that the data was generated to support the case for structural labor market reform, rather than vice versa. Abe will therefore have to go back to the table on this arrow and research it objectively, or simply abandon it altogether. The former is medium term headwind, the latter is a permanent headwind of significant proportions.

The final nail in the coffin came for Abe, in the form of political scandal. He and his deputy, the finance minister Taro Aso, have been linked to falsified documentation for a murky real estate transaction. Aso may ultimately have to take the fall for them both, but the damage to Abe's political longevity is also tangible. As he focuses more on damage limitation, the prime minister will lose his focus on the economy. With no pressure from the Abe, the BOJ will find it hard to build the consensus for future monetary policy easing. The toxic political situation will lead to deeper economic stagnation.

Further momentum, for the BOJ to do anything on the economy, was then lost with the release of the government's own economic assessment. The assessment of inflation was upgraded from "flat" to "rising moderately". The economy was said to be "gradually recovering" and the same as last month.

As the wheels fall off the Abenomics bandwagon, the BOJ will ultimately be forced to do the heavy lifting; if and when the economy runs out of steam and/or the Yen has reached a level of strength at which a headwind starts to be seen in the economic data. Whether Governor Kuroda will be there to do the heavy lifting however is moot.

Prime Minister Abe's adviser Koichi Hamada threw the nuclear option onto the table in an early signal of sheer desperation. Under cover of delivering the correct monetary policy, which is NOT an overt attempt to weaken the Yen, the BOJ should buy foreign currency denominated government debt. This extreme measure is something that is bound to raise the hackles of the nations whose bonds get bought. Such a taking of pole position in the next race to the bottom, may be something that will be considered by the BOJ and perhaps even tolerated by Japan's trade partners; only after Japan has endured a period of Yen strength that shows up in weak economic growth and inflation data for a number of months.

For now investors are taking Kuroda at his word, that there will not be a premature normalization, by returning to buying JGB's. The problem is that there are no JGB's available to buy, in the regions of the yield curve that the BOJ is targeting for buying. A combination of returning investors and BOJ yield curve targeting could thus push yields lower than the BOJ's target. At this absurd point, the curve would then signal that the BOJ is easing; and Governor Kuroda would then have to talk yields higher, thus leading to observers dragging the normalization story back off the shelves. The silly season aka range trading beckons. This could go on for some time, until Governor Kuroda has had enough and decides either to change policy or retire.

