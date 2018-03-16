Why Stein Mart Soared And Could Go Higher

The company pulled a rabbit out of its hat and the existential threat and risk of bankruptcy are now just a bad memory. SMRT has survived its near-death (equity) experience.

The company also successfully rolled over and extended its $50 million term loan and paid down $26 million of debt in FY 2017.

On its conference call, the company was incredibly upbeat about the state of business affairs in 2018 and guided 1st half 2018 net income of $8 million.

I wrote the following two Stein Mart pieces on Market Adventures, my Seeking Alpha premium site:

Exhibit A: Published 3/14/18 at 5:13 pm

New Speculative Buy Alert

Exhibit B: Published 3/15/18 at 6:38 am

A More In-Depth Look At Stein Mart (Short Squeeze Setup)

For full transparency, we bought a very modest position of 5,000 shares at $0.99 per share, in after hours, on March 14th. On March 15, 2018, we sold half the shares at $1.41 and the other half at $2.15, resulting in an overnight 79% profit ($3,940). Later in the day, we bought back the 5,000 shares at $1.29 and then sold them for $1.37 ($390 profit). In after hours, on March 15th, we bought back the 5,000 shares for $1.28 per share. In this piece, I will share both Marketplace pieces in their original forms and then write a brief summary paragraph regarding where I think SMRT shares can move going forward.

Here is my New Speculative Buy Alert In Its Original Form

Life can be exciting when you keep an open mind, as you never know what can happen. At the risk of looking like a complete muppet, I am writing to alert readers that we picked up 5,000 shares of Stein Mart (SMRT) in after-hours trading, at $0.99 per share. If one week ago you told me I would be writing about SMRT, I would have said, yes, writing about their bankruptcy filing. Lo and behold, at least in the short term, SMRT's management appears to have pulled a rabbit out of their hats.

Q4 2017 Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million compared to $2.1 million in FY 2016.

Source: Stein Mart IR (3/14/18)

FY 2018 Guidance was Excellent, too!

It is forecasting flat to positive comps and operating income of $8 million.

It also successfully closed a $50 million term loan

Turning to the balance sheet, it has shareholders' equity of $48 million and inventories of $270 million. Yes, the debt is high and a major concern; however, signing the new term loan combined with paying down $26 million of debt YoY and strong FY 2018 guidance were enough to sway me. Again, this is a flyer, but the risk/reward feels compelling, despite having to pay up 28% in after-hours (to buy our 5,000 shares).

Short Interest: 4.5 million vs. 46.5 million shares outstanding

Takeaway (New Speculative Buy Piece)

I am putting a speculative buy rating on SMRT. As I said, we bought 5K shares, in after-hours, at $0.99. This is a bit of a flyer, so we sized it small. However, I am betting that the market is underacting to this good news, as the stock was priced for bankruptcy. At least for now, bankruptcy has been put on hold as SMRT lives to fight another day.

Again, I realize that I could look foolish here, but readers have expressed interest in dabbling in certain high-risk stocks, so I figured I would throw it out there.

Here is my (A More In-Depth Look At Stein Mart (Short Squeeze Setup)) In Its Original Form

This is a follow up to last night's piece, A New Speculative Buy written about Stein Mart (SMRT), which was published at 5:13 pm. Please note, the piece was published within ten minutes of us buying a modest 5,000 shares, in after hours, at $0.99 per share. A piece is always more compelling when your dear author (or any author for that matter) is eating their own cooking.

Although, I read the last night SMRT conference call and it was excellent; before we discuss it, I want to share with readers what I discovered in the wee hours of the night. Also, I will give a little more context on the company.

Keep in mind that SMRT's high watermark share price was $16, back in 2016.

Source: Google Finance

Here's what's intriguing about the Short Squeeze setup

Check out these three SEC filings (13G)

Exhibit A: Jay Stein and trusts owns 15,306,322 shares.

Source: SEC.gov (2/15/18)

Exhibit B: Jay Meredith Stein Trust owns 4,500,000 shares

Source: SEC.gov (2/15/18)

Exhibit C: Berry Hattie Stein Trust owns 4,500,000 shares

Source: Sec.gov (2/15/18)

So at face value, I'm guessing that Berry Hattie and Jay Meredith are Jay Stein's kids (or wife or close family members). Therefore, it looks pretty clear that he and his family through various trusts own 24.3 million shares out of 47,952,360 (per the Q3 2017 10-Q filing).

This is interesting because the true float is much less than the 48 million shares outstanding. So 48 million less 24.3 million equals 23.7 million shares. However, we need to include other shares held by other company insiders and institutional holders. If you are an institutional holder long, as of December 31, 2017, you are either an ETF that is tracking an index or this is a small legacy bet that you never got around to taking a big loss on. I would argue that the top institutional holders aren't rushing to sell on a move from $0.75 to $1.25.

Here are the December 31, 2017, Holders

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here is the list in excel, so I could add up the columns.

So 8 million shares (insiders and institutional holders) plus 24.3 million equals 32.3 million out of 48 million shares. So based on my logical and the factual nuanced version of the more accurate physical stock supply, we learned that the true float of SMRT is closer to 15.7 million shares.

Suddenly, 4.5 million shares sold short out of 15.7 million shares starts to look a whole lot more interesting!

Context as to how and why SMRT got here

The reason SMRT is in this mess is because it paid a $5 special dividend in FY 2015. This dividend was funded via debt. As can you see above, insiders didn't want to sell any shares (or may not have been able to do so because of the fine language in the trust documents), so paying a $5 per share dividend was one way of monetizing the equity in their shares.

So on the one hand, the special dividend was terrible because it's why the balance sheet got so stretched and only a few years later, threatened to wipe out all of the equity value in SMRT shares. On the other hand, it is good in that the underlying business is much better than the graph of the historical share price appears. That is why I do real research and try to get into the research weeds!

Let's face it, discount retailing is all about sourcing good products that people want, selling them at good prices, and turning over your inventory quickly. Fast inventory turnover, assuming you have good gross margins, is the driver of strong operating leverage (think the famous DuPoint ratio).

Note the 26.4% gross margins and 26.1% SG&A ratios. When you do $1.36 billion in revenue, a 100 bps improvement in operating margins makes a dramatic difference to the income statement.

Now, this is the perfect segue to the Q4 2017 conference call (see here).

The conference call reads beautifully. The new CEO, Maryanne Morin, has some talent. The near-death experience and the family's greedy dividend missteps must have caused the insiders to get religion and bring in someone who actually knows what they are doing.

Hunt Hawkins, CEO, said the following:

Higher average selling prices and higher inventory turn

We reflowed our stores to better highlight our brands and product changes. We improved our inventory management to achieve more profitable sales with higher regular price selling and lower inventory.

New advertising plan is working

We also launched a modernized advertising campaign to promote our brand strategy. As I reflect on all the changes we made I realize just how challenging and complex our issues were and how far we have come in just one year.

Lower clearance level drove the weaker comps, but higher ASP helped SMRT make some money. So you need to look past the Q4 negative comps to see the green shoots.

Our sales are now much more profitable with the lower clearance level. Our current regular price selling results are strong. However, overall sales are being impacted by lower clearance selling as prior year clearance selling levels were much higher but came with much lower margins.

380 basis point improvement in gross margins!

We are very pleased with our 380 basis point gross profit rate expansion for the quarter which added more than $14 million to operating income, driven by better merchandise margins. We kept our inventories controlled in the fourth quarter, ending with 10% lower average store inventories compared to 2016 and will continue to keep them in check.

Maryanne's opening remarks

We have recalibrated the entire buying process from beginning to end, we restructured our buying teams to better define responsibilities and reduce duplications. We have implemented a buying model to review all brands through a good, better, best pricing architecture in a classic modern contemporary lifestyle filter. This has helped us developed a more relevant product mix. Then we reflowed every area of our store in a more organized fashion and modified store signage to highlight our brands better. The last of these will be our home area, which I will discuss in a moment. We changed our receipt process to continually flow products to promote newness in-stores which have increased inventory turn and regular price selling. And finally, we increased in-season buying to react better to sales and fashion trends and inject more special purchases into our offering. Next, we increased inventory productivity, we returned to healthy returns by reducing overall inventory level. We implemented better clearance practices by softly taking initial markdowns earlier and focusing more on selling rates as opposed to delivery date, and to satisfy omni-demand we added shipments to our fulfillment capabilities to increase overall sales and conversion. These are just some of the changes we have made over the past year all of which were done to achieve better profitability to improved inventory productivity. We have managed our inventories extremely well during the quarter. There was consistent to our merchandize that created newness in our stores which increased regular price selling with the specific focus on merchandize delivery to our resort northern California markets in December and January. This along with better marketing practices allowed us to turn inventories faster and more profitably. These were the most significant factors that contributed to our 380 basis points growth profit expansion for the fourth quarter. I would like to share with you some of the statistics surrounding this margin growth. Inventory turn was at nearly 20% for the fourth quarter driven by a 13% increase in regular price average weekly sell through and a 4% higher clearance sell through. Regular price selling increased through the quarter with the best results in the month of January at 6% from the new receipts. Clearance sales for the quarter were 18% lower; however, that was on 31% less inventory. This better mix of more regular price sales and less clearance in the quarter as well as higher mark ups resulted in an overall better margin. Our inventories were in good shape at the end of the year with average to our inventories down 10%, so in Florida lower levels of clearance will be less of a distractions to customers shopping for free merchandize.

FY 2018 1st Half Guidance

Now I would like to review our first half 2018 outlook. We expect the following items to influence our business in the first half 2018 as compared to the first half of 2017. We anticipate flat to low single-digit increases in comparable sales with regular price sales increasing at a higher rate. We expect gross profit expansion of approximately 200 basis points, we think SG&A expenses will be slightly lower. The first half of 2018 includes higher variable e-commerce and advertising expenses. Excluding these expenses SG&A will be approximately $8 million lower compared to the first half of 2017. Interest expense is estimated to be $2 million higher and based on the above, we expect our first half operating income will be in excess of $8 million, most of which will occur in the first quarter. This compares to an operating loss of $11.5 million in the first half of 2016.

Takeaway (A More In-Depth Look At Stein Mark Piece)

I'm in a bit of tricky situation recommending shares that are up so much, as SMRT shares closed after hours at $1.25 (3/14/18).

As for the tricky part, I'm not sure it is prudent for people to buy shares at $1.25. I do think that this stock could trade up to $1.50 to $2 in short order. However, given the elevated short interest and the large retail ownership, expect lots of volatility in today's trading session.

In terms of valuing the business, Q4 2017 and 1st Half FY 2018 outlook are dramatic improvements to what looked like a sure path to bankruptcy, and not too long ago, SMRT's equity seemed destined to be a goose egg. That said, the company is still highly leveraged and needs to continue to execute with masterful precision.

Based on net income guidance of $8 million and 1st half FY 2017 D&A of $16.2 million and interest expense of $2.3 million that would mean that adjusted EBITDA should be about $26.5 million.

Source: SMRT Q2 FY 2017 10-Q

Optimistically, if you assume the momentum continues and 2nd half FY 2018 mirrors 1st half FY 2018 guidance, then we are talking about upwards of $50 million in adjusted EBITDA. Even if it is a more conservative $40 million EBITDA, let's put a multiple on it.

If we place an 8X multiple EV/adjusted EBITDA, then we arrive at an enterprise value of $320 million. So $143 million of long-term debt would mean the equity could be worth upwards of $177 million (best case scenario), then that is $3.68 per share. If we use a more conservative 6X EV/adjusted EBITDA, then shares are worth $2.02.

As I said last night, SMRT's management pulled a rabbit out of their hat. We are inclined to add more shares at $1.05 or less. Again, I'm not recommending readers chase it. If it dips in pre-market or in early trading, you might get a chance to buy this flyer.

However, I wanted to paint, a more elaborate picture, so readers could make an informed decision on this risky, but intriguing turnaround play.

Appendix

Out of 290 stores, Florida (45), Texas (44), California (27), and North Carolina (20) the top four.

Takeaway (As of March 16th at 1 am)

I decided to transparently share my two Market Adventures pieces as it is win-win. It should help retail SA readers, who either own SMRT shares or who are contemplating buying/selling shares to make a more informed decision, and secondly, it showcases to readers considering Market Adventures how I synthesize information in a short period of time. On the morning of March 14th or prior, I had zero intention of owning or recommending shares of Stein Mart to Market Adventures readers. However, when the information changes, I am happy to pivot and change my mind. The reason we bought back the 5,000 shares, last night in after-hours (3/15/18) is because I think fair value is closer to $1.50 based on this news. However, due to the unique setup, SMRT could retest $2.

That said, perhaps due to short covering, yesterday, SMRT shares briefly traded as high as $2.45. So I have no idea how knowing if the shorts cover and moved on or if they were aggressively shorting more shares throughout the trading day. Keep in mind that 33 million shares of SMRT changed hands, yesterday.

And as I wrote yesterday, expect more volatility. And again, Stein Mart is a high risk/high reward stock, so if you decide to get involved, size your bet accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.