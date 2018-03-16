Kingold Jewelry's (KGJI) CFO Bin Liu on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Malessa and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. A copy of press release announcing the 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results is available on Kingold Jewelry’s website at www.kingoldjewelry.com.

As part of this conference call, the company has a slide presentation available in PDF format on the company's website. It is a complement that you are welcome to contact our office at 212-836-9600, and we'd be happy to send you a copy.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Management presenting on the call today are Mr. Bin Liu, Kingold Jewelry’s CFO and [indiscernible], Kingold Jewelry’s Treasurer.

Now, I would like to take a moment to outline the format for today’s call. First, I will read a opening statement prepared by company’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Zhihong Jia and I will then turn the conference call over to Mr. Bin Liu, Kingold Jewelry’s CFO who will continue with the presentation. When the company finishes the presentation, we will open the floor for questions.

With that, I will start to read the opening statement from Kingold Jewelry’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Zhihong Jia.

Thank you for joining our conference call. We’re pleased to deliver strong operating results and achieve a record gold processing volume of 103 tons for the year 2017 based on continuous expansion to meet the market’s increasing demand for 24-karat gold products. According to the World Gold Council, China’s demand for gold jewelry went up 3% and demand for investment gold were up 8% for the full year 2017 and China was world’s largest bar and coin market for the year.

Since 2011, we started to develop [indiscernible]. Kingold is determined to achieve further strategic expansion in China’s gold industry and will continue to explore gold investment as a major component of Kingold’s overall strategic development. We have leveraged the investment in gold in addition to purchasing gold to increase production and benefit from rapid expansion.

However, we have encountered challenges for higher interest rate environment and a growing overall loan amount. As we are committed to becoming a major prominent player in China’s gold industry, we expect to make timely adjustments in our investment and operation strategies in response to market changes to maintain our industry leading position and stay competitive.

Looking forward, we believe that China’s demand for gold jewelry and investment gold products will continue to grow as China’s economy continues to develop. Based on the company’s existing resource and capacity along with China’s strong demand for 24-karat gold products, we expect to process between 100 and 110 metric tons in 2018.

With that, I will now like to turn the call over to Mr. Bin Liu, Kingold’s Chief Financial Officer for a review of our financials. On behalf of Kingold, I’d welcome all of you to visit our facilities in Wuhan, China. Thank you. Please go ahead, Mr. Liu.

Bin Liu

Thank you, Katherine. Welcome everybody again. Today, I will briefly discuss Kingold Jewelry’s 2017 fourth quarter and the year-end financial results. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we processed approximately 31.2 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 58.4% compared to 19.7 metric tons for the same period last year. For the entire year, we processed a record of 103.4 metric tons, which positions well in line to achieve our previously announced guidance of metric tons between 80 to 90 metric tons in 2017.

Kingold’s sales primarily composed of sales of branded products and customized products. Kingold sells its products to customers at a price that reflects the market price of base material plus a markup of design and processing fees. As many of you know, in branded production, we purchase gold directly from Shanghai Gold Exchange once a customer has placed an order and we recognize the revenue on our sales of branded products when the goods are delivered.

The cost of gold is recorded as part of revenue. In customized production, our customers supply us raw materials and we create products per the customers’ instructions and the cost of gold is not recorded as part of our revenue. Our blend between branded products and customized products in which Kingold assumes no commodity risk remain consistent at about 50-50.

During the year ended December 31, 2017, approximately 23.3% of our net sales was generated from our five largest customers. During the year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 21.5% of our net sales generated from our five largest customers. None of our customers accounted for more than 10% of our net sales in either 2014, or 2015 and 2016.

Now, I’d like to move to the financials. In the three months ended December 31, 2017, the company reported net sales of $657.1 million, an increase of 83.8% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to an increase in sales volume and pricing. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $2 billion, an increase of 41% from the 1.4 billion reported in the year of 2016.

Increase in net sales was primarily driven by the increase in total sales volume from 75.3 metric tons in 2016 to 103.4 metric tons in 2017, the increase in the average unit selling price for branded production from RMB241.3 per gram in 2016 to RMB257.2 per gram in 2017, as well as the increase in average unit selling price for customized production increased from RMB4.26 per gram in 2016 to RMB6.38 per gram in 2017.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, gross profit was $56.4 million, an increase of 164% from 21.4 million in the prior year period. For the entire year of 2017, the company reported a gross profit of $200 million, compared to 146.4 million for the year of 2016. The increase in gross profit was due to the increase in total sales volume from 75.3 metric tons in 2016 to 103.4 metric tons in 2017, and the increase in unit selling prices.

Kingold sells its products to customers at a price that reflects the market price of the base material plus a markup for design and processing fees. This markup is typically in the range of 3% to 6% the price of the base material. For the fourth quarter 2017, the gross margin was 8.6% compared to 6% for the same period in 2016. Gross margin for the year 2017 was 9.9% compared to 10.3% in the prior year period. The slight decrease was due to higher proportional increase in unit cost than unit price for the branded production sales.

Kingold reported a net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $10.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share compared to net income of $42 million in the prior year end, or $0.63 per diluted share in the prior period. For fiscal year 2017, Kingold reported net income of $26.2 million or $0.39 per diluted share compared to net income of $92.9 million in the prior year or $1.40 per diluted share in the prior year.

On the balance sheet, at December 31, 2017, Kingold’s cash and cash equivalents were $5 million. Inventories, which is our gold in our case, was $135 million. And stockholders’ equity was $390.2 million. The company’s book value per diluted share was $5.87 at December 31, 2017 compared to $4.26 at December 31, 2016.

With that, operator, let’s open it up for any questions.

Bin Liu

Thanks again. We look forward to speaking with you again in May at our 2018 first quarter financial results. As always, we welcome investors and visitors to our facilities in Wuhan, China. Thank you.

