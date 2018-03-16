Mining Stocks - Breakout Opportunity

Mining stocks (SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)) are breaking out of a multi-year downtrend. The breakout is fundamentally supported and could lift cyclical mining stocks even higher. The ETF I am discussing lets you benefit from this trend without exposing yourself to volatile single-company risks.

Source: Mining Review Africa

The Big Technical Picture Looks Good

First of all, I have to say that I am not a professional technical analyst, nor do I pretend to be one. I only look at trend lines and breakdowns/breakouts. In this case we see that mining stocks are breaking out of their downtrend that started at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. This is the second time since the recovery where we see strength among miners. This resulted in a breakout in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a retest of the trend line in the first weeks of this year. It's almost a textbook breakout and retest in my opinion.

Source: TradingView

Before I go any further it is important to remember a few key trends/dates. The first one is the 2009-2011 commodity recovery and the following slowing cycle that bottomed in Q1/2016, right after a serious meltdown, which pushed the average mining stock down more than 70% between 2014 and 2016.

China & The US Are Key

If you want to use leading indicators to predict cyclical mining stocks, you should use the one covering the USA and China. The USA is important because it is the economic engine of the world while China is the biggest industrial metals consumer.

That's why I am showing you both the purchasing managers index for the USA and China which is one of the most powerful indicators to use when analyzing the economy. This is simply because it tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months.

What we see is that both are recovering since the first quarter of 2016 - just like mining stocks and global stocks in general. Moreover, China is in its longest growth streak since 2010. And once again I would like to refer to the first graph of this article which shows that metals did not stand a chance after China started slowing in 2011. Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM, Markit)

Furthermore, the scatterplot below gives you a better picture of the impact of high economic sentiment on the year-on-year performance of miners. The first thing that strikes is that it is impossible to avoid getting 'crushed' when the economy enters contraction territory, which happens when the index goes below 50. On the other hand, once sentiment goes above 55, you are in for amazing results of more than 50% Y/Y growth. Also note the negative return dots in positive growth territory (ISM > 50). This happens when the index suddenly moves lower. This is enough to push mining stocks down on a y/y basis.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

In other words, what we need is growth acceleration in positive territory. And that is exactly what we are currently seeing with economic sentiment at a 14-year high while even China is participating again.

Hard Data Is Participating

One of the things one has to check is whether so called 'hard' data is participating when leading economic indicators are signaling a certain trend. In this case, I like to look at two indicators. The first one is total mining production in the US. Even though this also includes the mining of liquid fluids like natural gas and crude oil, it is a good indication of the economic trend. Total growth is currently slightly below 10% after entering the 'growth zone' in 2017. Note that the bottom has been perfectly predicted by the ISM manufacturing index - just like the dip before the crash in Q3 of 2014.

Moreover, I want to mention once again the importance of leading indicators. If you had traded based on the graph above you would have been bearish until 2017 which would have excluded you from the strong acceleration trend in 2016.

That said, let's move over to a long term graph I retrieved from Statista. It shows the annual revenue from the top mining companies from 2002 to 2016. Even though this graph is completely useless when trading on medium-term basis it is interesting to see that there is once again a clear confirmation of the leading indicators I just showed you. 2011 marked a revenue peak at $539 billion which declined to $491 billion in 2015. 2016 showed the first increase along with a positive outlook from macro indicators.

Another factor is the strength of the US dollar. The graph below shows the strong correlation between the world's most important currency and the XME mining ETF. Even though there are times of lower correlations like the dollar strength after the election of President Trump, it is safe to say that every sustainable trend has been supported by the dollar.

The reason behind this is that an acceleration economy pushes money into cyclical assets and emerging markets which causes the dollar to underperform. This is boosting emerging markets who have a lot of dollar denominated debt and companies who benefit from rising commodities caused by a weaker dollar.

With that in mind, we see that the dollar is currently in a strong downtrend (red line, inverted). This downtrend is currently taking a break but is likely to continue given the strength in the global economy.

Takeaway

Mining stocks are not only breaking out, they are also likely to continue their uptrend over the next few months. This is what leading indicators are predicting with support from serious dollar weakness.

The risks are a slowing economy, which could rapidly end this uptrend. And here I am especially focusing on China, which is the main driver of commodities.

However, so far we are not seeing these signs which means that the average mining company should do really well. Therefore, you can buy the XME ETF to avoid stock picking given that especially smaller mining companies are extremely volatile.

Going forward I will dig deeper into a few interesting miners using this fundamental bull case.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

