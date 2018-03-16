Seagate: Financial Analysis Brings Up Questions

Seagate beat on EPS and revenue in December quarter. Operations seem to look strong.

On January 21, Seagate (STX) reported the results for its Q2 FY 2018 ended December 2018. The results look good on paper: adjusted EPS increased 7% year-over-year, while the revenue returned to growth, even though 0.7% is a modest change.

The growth in revenue was driven by strong HDD sales across client computing and enterprise segments. The corporation shipped 87.5 exabytes of capacity during the quarter, which is the highest quarterly level for Seagate. Importantly, 43% of this amount is attributable to the enterprise HDD market, which led to a higher average selling price - enterprise-grade storage tends to cost up to three times as high as the price of a consumer model with the same capacity.

The nearline storage segment demonstrated the highest growth, with 35.1 exabytes shipped during the quarter, which is "up 31% over last year's strong demand and up 75% from the December quarter two years ago." Nearline drives are usually used as a bulk, cold storage for data that is not accessed frequently but still needed to be stored, and while digital data is replacing the paper archives, it seems that the demand for such solutions will grow in the near future. This makes the nearline market attractive for Seagate and will likely drive the performance of the company.

Overall, HDD revenue was up 2% year-over-year in the December quarter.

The growth in hyperscale and cloud storage deployments continues to represent an important opportunity for Seagate, and we are confident in our Nearline HDD portfolio designed to serve these environments.

As regards non-HDD segment, the situation is not so confident, as cloud systems and silicon group revenue decreased 12% year-over-year. However, the company remains positive about its opportunities to leverage the long-term supply of NAND products from Toshiba Memory for "significant revenue growth and expanding margin contributions" of the silicon product portfolio of SAS, SSD, and consumer and gaming markets. To remind, Seagate signed a commitment letter to invest up to $1.25 billion with the Bain-led consortium acquisition of the Toshiba Memory Corporation.

However, the organic growth is not so impressive

The increase in EPS of 7% year-on-year looks solid at first sight - not many storage companies have been able to achieve such results in recent years. However, the organic growth is not so impressive in light of decreasing amount of shares outstanding - the number has dropped by almost 3% since the end of 2016. As a result, the organic increase in adjusted EPS amounted to just about 4%. For instance, the main competitor of Seagate, Western Digital (WDC), managed to show the growth in adjusted EPS of about 70% during the same period, even though GAAP numbers suffered from the Tax Cuts and Jobs act significantly.

STX Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Seagate has high debt, pays high dividends, but the cash is not on the safe level

Another major point is the financial health of the corporation in terms of the relationship between debt, generated cash, and dividends. In general, it seems that Seagate's generous dividend policy could potentially hurt the company's ability to evolve in the tech space and put some pressure on the company in light of high debt.

The situation requires a closer look at the details. Firstly, the company's efficiency regarding generating cash seems to decline. Seagate's revenue grew in the quarter, EPS went up by 7%, but cash from operating activities decreased by 13% year-on-year on a six-month basis. The number also includes the provision for income taxes (which should be paid at some point) of $204 million, and without this adjustment, the state of things is even worse. The significant difference also makes the divergence between the change in accounts receivable and accounts payable, as the former goes up while the latter goes down - in short, this indicates the company is likely not to manage its growth effectively.

Although the issue with cash is not critical by itself, the general state of things is still alarming at the moment, in light of the company's dividend and buyback policies. Thus, Seagate spent $366 million on dividends and $361 million on share repurchases during the first two quarters of its FY 2018, an increase of 95% and 46% over the same period a year ago. If we include the repurchase of debt, the total number is $879 million, while the operating cash amounted to $1,087 million, which means the corporation spent 81% of its cash from operations on repurchases of shares and debt and dividends to shareholders. For a tech corporation from the fast-moving industry, such a level of capital return looks at least strange, especially taking into account the decrease in investments of 10%. To compare, Western Digital paid 12.7% of its operating cash as dividends, and also increased the level of investments by more than 200%.

Q2 2018 (six months) Q2 2017 (six months) Redemption and repurchase of debt (152) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (21) (24) Repurchases of ordinary shares (361) (248) Dividends to shareholders (366) (188)

(Source of data: Seagate 10-Q)

Then goes the debt itself. The total debt was $4.9 billion, the debt-to-cash ratio was around 1.9, which, again, looks good by itself. However, the company needs to pay off the principal of $560 million in November 2018 (Seagate's FY 2019), and in light of generating only $150 million in cash after investments, dividends, and buybacks, the repayment can cause troubles to Seagate. Moreover, Seagate needs to pay, on average, 4.65% of annual interest, which totals to hefty $228 million a year.

The notes and bonds are also issued not by Seagate itself but by its subsidiary Seagate HDD Cayman. Notably, Moody's has assigned a Baa3 rating with a negative outlook to all the latest issuances - the lowest investment-grade rating, just above the speculative zone. Here is the agency's opinion on the matter:

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Seagate HDD Cayman's ("Seagate") proposed senior unsecured notes offering, to be comprised of 5-year and 7-year tranches. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of the outstanding senior notes due 2018, and other outstanding debt, as well as capital expenditures. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating agency is also concerned about the ability of Seagate to maintain the reasonable level of investments and reduce operating costs in order to support its obligation.

Moody's remains concerned about Seagate's challenging business environment and its ability to continue to reduce operating expenses without endangering its product roadmap. Unlike its industry peer, Western Digital Corporation, which has captive supply across all HDD and SSD end uses, Seagate remains more exposed to HDD sales.

The corporation's competitive strength is in question in light of decreasing R&D spend

When it comes to technology corporations, the spend on research and development is especially important, as it drives the innovation and therefore, the business itself. Notably, Seagate expenditures on R&D have decreased over years, raising the question over the company's ability to launch new successful products and compete in the storage industry.

I already mentioned the concerns of Moody's over Seagate's future in the HDD market and its ability to roll out new products. The opinion is again reinforced by the fact that Seagate spends on R&D much less than its competitors, like Western Digital or Micron (MU). The companies are clearly not identical (especially Micron, which primarily focuses on memory chips), but the raw numbers and growth indexes indicate Seagate may not remain competitive if the trend continues.

(Source of data: 10-Qs and Morningstar)

Investor takeaway

Overall, it is seen that while Seagate's business has grown over the last two quarters, the financial performance is not so impressive. The corporation spends a huge amount of cash on dividends and buybacks, which increases the level of risk in light of declining cash from operations. The capital return program may be the main reason why the stock has climbed 26% over the last year, which makes the increase "artificial."

STX data by YCharts

Moreover, the company needs to repay $560 million in debt by November 2018 and spend more than $200 million on annual interest. This leads to reductions in capital spendings and R&D, making it unclear whether the product line-up would remain successful in the future.

The main takeaway for investors is to stay cautious and watch closely the company's financial performance in the coming quarters, especially the statements of cash flows and R&D. The business looks strong at the moment and there is no need for panic. However, there is a chance Seagate may face financial troubles which will inevitably affect the stock price, since the possible options for the management would be to raise additional debt, further cut capital expenditures, or reduce its capital return program.

